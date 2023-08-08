The Best Root Touch Ups of 2024

The Best Root Touch Up

1 Style Edit Root Touch Up Pros Instant application and result

Convenient, portable design

Innovative packaging equipped with helpful features Cons Color matching can be tricky Earning the first spot on our list is Style Edit’s root touch up. This product is unmatched in terms of application and results. It comes in the form of a powder that's easy to apply and is compatible with any hair type. The formula contains a binding agent and color binding complex that gets rid of the unsightly grays in just one swipe. Not to mention, the color pigments are also self-adjusting and adaptive, which fill in the gaps seamlessly.



And don’t worry, this product won’t leave a powdery look on your hair. Amazingly, you can wash it clean with just shampoo. It comes in a small, cute container that you can easily carry in your purse. The container has a smart design with a hinged lid, an attached mirror inside, and the bottom screws open, revealing the application sponge. This witty design, coupled with the topnotch color formula, makes this root touch-up the best overall on our list.

2 Clairol Root Touch Up Pros Long lasting results

Color accuracy rivals professional products

Great for gray hair coverage Cons Not very portable Brown is one of the most common and versatile hair colors. That being said, it’s also one of those hair colors that gray roots can easily ruin. Keeping that in mind, Clairol provides a solution with a perfect formula for brown hair. It penetrates the roots deeply and mixes in seamlessly with any leading dark brown shade.



You can forget about grays because this root touch up produces consistent, strong, and sharp results. No need to worry about constant reapplication, because one application lasts up to three weeks. It’s formulated as a regular hair color cream, so you may already be familiar with its use. A precision brush is also included to make the application swift and easy. All it takes is ten minutes, and your hair will look revitalized, healthy, and natural.

3 L’Oreal Paris Root Touch Up Pros Professional salon-looking results at home

Accurate even on complex hair color dyes

Cost-effective formula Cons Preparing the solution can get messy L’Oreal is one of the leading brands in the hair color industry, and this product is a testament to its quality. If you’re dyeing your hair at home between appointments, you can rely on the brand's Magic Root Rescue. The application only takes 10 minutes and lasts a very long time, and every reapplication provides the same consistent result. It comes in several shades, from dark brown to light blonde.



Say goodbye to gray roots, thanks to the even results of the easy-to-spread formula. The box package contains a low ammonia color gel and a built-in scented conditioner to tackle the dryness that comes with dyeing. The quick precision brush makes the application and parting of your hair a piece of cake, making the whole process much faster. The splendid thing about this root touch up kit is that it delivers the exact look you would get from a professional salon, at home. Even for complex colors like blonde and red, this product will deliver accurate coverage every time.

4 AGEbeautiful Root Touch Up Pros Fast and easy to apply

Intense and even coverage

Ideal for on-the-go use Cons May stain your skin If you’re someone who doesn’t have a lot of time to spend dyeing your hair, this AGEbeautiful root touch-up spray is perfect for you. It comes in a sprayable bottle that you can use on the go and carry anywhere. All it takes is a few pumps targeted at the desired area, and you’re done. The dye spreads evenly and delicately, covering all the patches. It's also sweat and water-resistant but washes out effortlessly every time you shampoo.



This formula is specifically targeted toward roots. Whether you suffer from thinning spots or graying, this root touch up spray has you covered. It instantly conceals thinning patches and gray hairs while adding extra volume to your roots. The result is naturally beautiful and full-looking hair. This option also offers a variety of colors ranging from black to light blonde.