If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Root Touch Ups of 2024
If you dye your hair, you understand the frustration of gown out roots. Color changes at your hairline are a sign that you should prepare to schedule your next salon appointment. However, there are at-home ways to sustain your color for longer. Root touch-ups are a cost-effective way to blend your overgrown roots with the rest of your dyed hair. There are sprays, sticks, and powders to use for root touch-ups. We found Style Edit powder offers the best coverage, and it’s easy to apply.
What Should You Expect From Root Touch-up?
A common complaint in the reviews section on websites like Amazon is “not what I expected.” Although some products don’t live up to their description, it's important not to expect something from a product that it simply does not offer. Here are three of the most common misconceptions when it comes to expectations from root touch-up products.
Longevity
Often, hair dye products are labeled as “permanent.” Customers who purchase these products expect a permanent hair color change, but “permanent ” means that the color will survive a shampoo wash. Root touch products that mention permanence usually only last a few weeks, and others wash off once you shampoo.
Application process
However “user-friendly” a product is, there will always be a difference between how you apply it and how a professional uses it. There’s a learning process to these products, and no one gets it perfect the first time. That isn’t the fault of the product, you’ll just need some practice.
Product performance
Remember, the root “touch up” is just a touch-up. It’s only meant as a quick solution between salon appointments. Similarly, it only works for roots, not the ends of your hair. Keep this in mind during use to avoid disappointment.
Consider This Before Buying Root Touch Up
Hair dye products like root touch-up kits have become very popular due to their user-friendliness. But all of these products are not made equal. Here are some essential features a root touch-up must have that you should consider before buying one. Take a look:
Color and shade
You would think that the color-choosing process would be straightforward, but that is far from reality. When it comes to rooting touch shades, you're not coloring your hair but blending. When choosing a shade, you should not only consider your hair dye color, but your natural hair color as well. In order to blend your roots properly, you will need to mix your natural hair color with your dyed hair color.
Ingredients
The scalp and hair are both susceptible to damage from poorly-made products. So, the ingredients in your product are paramount to guarantee hair safety. For example, chemicals like sulfates and PPD can dry out and damage your hair. Opt for products with natural ingredients like beeswax.
Easy to use
Ease of application is a vital factor in root touch-up dyes. Because dyes can greatly alter your look in a matter of seconds, you should handle them carefully. Hair sprays, powders, and even color sticks are easy to use. Good root dye products also come with tools that help in application.
Supplies you'll need
Any hair dye product needs to include accessories to help with the application. These accessories usually include brushes, squirt bottles, sponges, and tiny mirrors. They help get more accurate results by assisting you in spreading and applying the products evenly. These small accessories increase the product’s value, so look out for them when shopping.
The Best Root Touch Up
Style Edit Root Touch Up
Pros
- Instant application and result
- Convenient, portable design
- Innovative packaging equipped with helpful features
Cons
- Color matching can be tricky
And don’t worry, this product won’t leave a powdery look on your hair. Amazingly, you can wash it clean with just shampoo. It comes in a small, cute container that you can easily carry in your purse. The container has a smart design with a hinged lid, an attached mirror inside, and the bottom screws open, revealing the application sponge. This witty design, coupled with the topnotch color formula, makes this root touch-up the best overall on our list.
Clairol Root Touch Up
Pros
- Long lasting results
- Color accuracy rivals professional products
- Great for gray hair coverage
Cons
- Not very portable
You can forget about grays because this root touch up produces consistent, strong, and sharp results. No need to worry about constant reapplication, because one application lasts up to three weeks. It’s formulated as a regular hair color cream, so you may already be familiar with its use. A precision brush is also included to make the application swift and easy. All it takes is ten minutes, and your hair will look revitalized, healthy, and natural.
L’Oreal Paris Root Touch Up
Pros
- Professional salon-looking results at home
- Accurate even on complex hair color dyes
- Cost-effective formula
Cons
- Preparing the solution can get messy
Say goodbye to gray roots, thanks to the even results of the easy-to-spread formula. The box package contains a low ammonia color gel and a built-in scented conditioner to tackle the dryness that comes with dyeing. The quick precision brush makes the application and parting of your hair a piece of cake, making the whole process much faster. The splendid thing about this root touch up kit is that it delivers the exact look you would get from a professional salon, at home. Even for complex colors like blonde and red, this product will deliver accurate coverage every time.
AGEbeautiful Root Touch Up
Pros
- Fast and easy to apply
- Intense and even coverage
- Ideal for on-the-go use
Cons
- May stain your skin
This formula is specifically targeted toward roots. Whether you suffer from thinning spots or graying, this root touch up spray has you covered. It instantly conceals thinning patches and gray hairs while adding extra volume to your roots. The result is naturally beautiful and full-looking hair. This option also offers a variety of colors ranging from black to light blonde.
Gowwim Root Touch Up
Pros
- Does not stain
- Very user friendly
- Consistent and accurate coverage
Cons
- Could include more product
The Gowemm hairline powder and root dye couples reliability with the safe application. It’s effortless to use—all it takes is a few dabs with the powder puff, and you’re done. The formula is designed to work between the roots and scalp. Equipped with professional quality pigments, this kit swiftly provides heavy and even coverage. The main ingredient in the powder is beeswax, which is very safe and coats the hair, protecting it from the elements.
If you’re looking for a quick root touch-up to freshen up quickly before a meeting or gathering, this option will not disappoint. It's also cleverly packaged. The lid flips open, revealing a small mirror, and the bottom contains a sponge that can be screwed in to ensure portability. This product works equally well for both gray and thinning hair.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is it ok if I dye my roots every two weeks?
A:Root touch up powders and sprays wash out easily with shampoo, but if you use permanent dyes, there should be at least a two-week gap. More frequent use can dry out and damage your hair.
-
Q: Should I go lighter or darker with a root touch up?
A:It’s better to go a bit dark for a natural look. A lighter shade is hard to accomplish without professional bleach treatments. This can depend on your hair color, as well as the formula of your chosen touch-up product.
-
Q: Should I wash my hair before a root touch up?
A:Shampooing and conditioning your hair ensures that it is clean and protected. If your scalp has any sort of dirt clogged in it, the hair dye might not stick or apply evenly.
-
Q: Can I use root touch ups on my whole head?
A:For the most part, you should not touch up your entire head. Root touch ups are meant for your hairline. However, specific cream-based root dyeing kits are powerful enough to be used even on the ends of your hair.
