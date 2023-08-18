If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Curling Irons of 2023
Let’s accept that there is no way to produce perfect beach waves or cascading curls without a hot tool. A curling iron should be easy to use, reach a high enough temperature to set curls without damaging hair, warm up quickly, and be budget-friendly. Your choices could vary widely based on your hair texture and the look you desire.
Despite their availability, curling irons are challenging to pick. With many options available, such as titanium, tourmaline, ceramic, hair rollers, clamp-less curling wands, and heat-free hair curlers, it may be difficult to know where to begin your journey to find the right curling iron. Check out this list of the top curling irons of 2023 to assist you in selecting the most practical curling iron.
Finding a Quality Curling Iron: A Buyer’s Guide
It’s essential to invest in high-quality hair products because your beautiful hair deserves nothing less. Still, many types, models, and brands of hair styling equipment can be daunting. Choosing the proper curling iron might be difficult for some individuals, as the incorrect curling iron model could make the process more challenging, so let’s examine the factors before making a purchase.
How To Choose the Right Curling Iron?
Temperature controlIt is usually recommended to begin with a low heat level and see how your hair reacts. Temperature management is one of the most important aspects when selecting a curling iron to prevent hair damage. Some high-end curling irons evenly distribute heat and manage temperature and do not offer specific settings. But if it’s a cheaper model, ensure it includes temperature options. Start with a low temperature and work your way up to determine the optimal temperature for your hair.
Barrel sizeWhen buying a curling iron or wand, you will discover several barrel sizes to choose from. Given that each size offers a variety of styling options, it is essential to select the one that best complements the appearance you desire to achieve. The following are a few of the most prevalent barrel sizes:
- Three-fourths inch is appropriate for all hair lengths and is perfect for achieving corkscrew curls.
- One inch is appropriate for all hair lengths and is used to create distinct waves.
- One ½ inches is ideal for medium to long hair and allows you to get loose, messy curls.
- Two inches is most appropriate for long hair, and by using it, you can create beachy waves and quickly add volume to the roots.
MaterialCeramic irons generally perform well on fine or damaged hair as they heat the hair from within and cause less harm. Titanium barrels are effective on thick or coarse hair because they uniformly distribute heat, combat frizz, and hold curls nicely. The following are a few of the most popular types of plates and barrels:
CeramicCeramic plates, one of the most prevalent plate types, aren’t only highly effective on most hair types and often provide excellent value. It is crucial to remember that some versions contain ceramic-coated plates, indicating that regular use may cause the ceramic coating to wear away. Consider this when deciding between a ceramic model with solid plates and one with coated plates.
TourmalineTourmaline plates, also renowned as ionic plates, are ideal for damaged hair because they produce negative ions that minimize overall frizz. These plates, made from semiprecious stone, can also produce a healthy shine.
TitaniumTitanium plates are often more costly than other plate types but offer faster heating times and equal heat distribution across the hair. This plate style is ideal for extremely thick and curly hair, and expert hairstylists prefer it due to its longevity.
Gold-platedGold-plated irons, usually found on curling irons and wands, are ideal for thick hair. This form of plate often heats up swiftly and can endure extended exposure to high temperatures.
ClampIt’s crucial to consider an extended clip that covers the entire barrel length for maximum adaptability. This allows you to use the curling iron to straighten your hair. Some types are useful as wands for softer curls and waves by wrapping hair over the clip. Some people prefer a wand without clamps as it is more user-friendly. Clamps frequently leave marks on the hair if they aren’t used properly.
Plate sizeHair straightening iron plates come in a variety of sizes. When selecting a hair straightener, you must look for a plate size that matches the length of your hair. Look for plates that range between 2.5 cm and 3 cm wide if you have short hair. For medium-length hair, three cm to four cm plates is ideal. Wider plates measuring roughly 6 cm are better suited for longer, thicker hair. If you frequently travel or like compact styling tools, opt for versions with smaller plates.
ShapeCurling iron barrels differ, despite the majority of hair straighteners having a pretty similar form. Among the most prevalent curling iron shapes are the following:
BarrelThe most common curling iron shape is barrel curling irons, which are equally wide along their length. They are available in various sizes, making it simple to pick one that complements your signature look.
Cone-shapedThe base of curling irons with a cone shape is thicker than the tip. Their unusual form makes it easy to create natural-looking textures and curls.
Oval-shapedOval-shaped curling irons are less prevalent than other models, but they produce excellent results for giving natural waves to fine or thin hair.
Automatic shutoffMost curling irons are quiet, so it can be simple to forget to switch them off if you’re in a rush to leave the house. Automatic shutoff features take the stress out of wondering if you accidentally left an appliance on by turning it off after a set period of inactivity.
Control buttonsPick a curling iron that has straightforward operating control buttons. It is also vital to examine the location of the buttons to avoid accidentally turning off your gadget while it is in use.
Swivel cordIt’s important to consider the swivel cord before buying. It enables you to operate your curling iron without worrying about the cord tangling.
Tips for Using a Curling Iron
Since everyone has a unique hair type, here are some tips that can help you get those curls you so much want.
For fine hairHair protection is the most crucial component. Use a curling iron with digital temperature control to make your hair look the way you want it to. Set the temperature between 180 degrees and 370 degrees to keep the hair on the barrel for three to five seconds.
For thick hairEnsure that your hair is completely dry before curling to prevent curls from coming out. Then, start gradually with manageable sections and keep each section for a few extra seconds to ensure that the hair gets heated evenly and thoroughly. For this hair type, you can use temperatures between 400 and 420 degrees Fahrenheit.
For short hairTo avoid an overdone style, use a smaller barrel size and go from the shaft’s middle to its ends. However, beginning the curl at the ends might cause the hair to appear excessively curled and shorter.
For long hairYou will want to speed up the process if you have long hair. To do this, curl your hair while it is in a ponytail. Remove the ponytail and adjust the curls as necessary.
The Leading Curling Irons of 2023 in Detail
Conair Curling Iron
Pros
- The round shape easily curls hair
- Lightweight and simple to use
- Extra-long floating plates facilitate rapid hair styling
Cons
- The chord isn’t particularly long
Hot Tools Curling Iron
Pros
- Soft grip provides a comfortable holding
- A spring clamp provides great performance
- Folding safety stand for convenient storage
Cons
- Not appropriate for extremely thick hair
BaBylissPRO Curling Iron
Pros
- Holds hair well in place
- Titanium curling wand prevents hair damage
- High heat for hair that is thicker
Cons
- Warms up slower than other curling irons
Revlon Curling Iron
Pros
- Contains automatic shutoff and multiple settings
- Tangle-free cord and a rotating mechanism
- Triple ceramic coating prevents damage
Cons
- The indicator light is barely visible
Lanvier Curling Iron
Pros
- Easily adjustable temperature
- Compatible with all hair types
- Comfortable handle makes it easy to use
Cons
- Hair sometimes becomes stuck
People Also Ask
-
Q: What temperature do I need for my hair type?
A:For those having thin hair, maintain a temperature below 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures beyond this level may cause strands to burn. The temperature for coarse and thick hair should be between 200-300 degrees Fahrenheit.
-
Q: How long should I leave long hair in a curling iron?
A:Holding each hair strand for at least 7-10 seconds will help you get the desired curls or waves in your hair. You don’t need much more if you desire tight curls. Always unplug the curling iron after use to avoid any form of accident
-
Q: What is the finest barrel material for a curling iron?
A:Titanium is the optimal barrel material for curling coarse, thick hair. The release of negative ions makes hair silky and lustrous. Additionally, it is lightweight and durable.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.