Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Keratin Shampoos for Strength and Shine

Edited by Avery Williamson

Keratin is a type of protein found naturally in our hair. It’s responsible for many of the attributes that make our hair look beautiful, such as its strength, shine, and luster. Unfortunately, our hair gets damaged over time, leading to dryness, breakage, and split ends. To help combat this, it is important to use a quality keratin shampoo.

In this post, we’ll be reviewing some of the best keratin shampoos of 2023. We’ll discuss our top picks for every budget and hair type. Plus, we’ll share some tips on how to use them for maximum effectiveness. Whether you want to improve the health of your hair or just want it to look extra shiny and healthy, these shampoos will help you achieve your goals.