The Best Party Tops of 2024

Buying Guide: Party Tops

What to Look for When Buying a Party Top

Silhouette The first rule of buying any type of top is to check the silhouette. You should always wear a fitted or bodycon silhouette for a party top. A-line or tramped silhouettes are a big no, as they usually fall below the waistline and might look too conservative. Also, go with tops that are sleeveless or have sheer sleeves, if weather permits.

Material Material matters the most when it comes to party tops because you don’t want to get soaking wet from sweat after a dance-off. The material also depends on the weather conditions, but most party tops are a mixture of polyester and spandex, as the fabric is strong, lightweight, wrinkle-free, and dries quickly. You can also choose polyester cotton, which costs less and is super soft on the skin.

Size Regardless of how well-fitted a party top looks, you should always put comfort first and size up about 1 inch, especially if you have a larger bust. If you opt for your exact size, you might end up feeling uncomfortable by the end of the night.

Color Many colors look appealing, but you should consider the event or time before buying. There are sometimes dress codes for parties, too, and the colors you wear reflect your fashion sense, personality, and even mood. So, if you’re attending a day party, go with light colors, but at night, darker shades rule.

Trending Party Top Styles

Mesh tops Afraid to wear something flattering because you might overdo it? Not with mesh, because this style makes the best party tops. Mesh is sheer and adds a bold element to your outfit and is a winner at night events as it shines under bright lights.

Sequined tops Sequined party tops are always trending because they add instant style to your outfit. It might be too overpowering for some people, but if you carry it well, you can be the star of the night. The best part about sequined tops is that you can tame your look if you mix and match the bottoms and accessories accordingly.

Metallic tops Metallic tops are the new thing at parties. The trend started a few years back, and there’s no way it will ever stop. These tops go best with faux leather jackets or bottoms and are a classy, yet chic version of the sequined party top.

Lace tops Lace party tops are the predecessors of the mesh top, and are ideal if you don’t know what to wear. They can be worn at family parties, and you can slay them with a change of bottoms for your friends’ crazy parties too. Lace party tops are a must-have in every girl’s closet.

How to Maintain Party Tops

Washing The best way to maintain any article of clothing, especially something as occasional as a party top, is to wash it before storing it. You never know if there are any stains left, so it’s better to wash them away before the stains turn stubborn. You can machine-wash if the product description says so, but handwashing is generally a safer and better option.

Drying Most people prefer tumble-drying, even though it can cause significant damage to delicate clothing. Since most party tops have intricate detailing or soft fabric, tumble drying can affect the quality of the material or the fine detailing of the to. It's better to air-dry your party top after washing.

Ironing Party tops can develop stubborn wrinkles around sensitive areas like collars while sitting in the wardrobe for an extended period. You can avoid this by ironing and hanging (or folding) your top after use.

How to Flaunt a Party Top

Palazzo Palazzos might be old-fashioned these days, but they can make any party top look even better. The plain design of the palazzo is bound to compliment any top you wear, and it is best to wear one with a basic black top as it adds a chic, almost goth element to your outfit.

High-waist jeans If you have to wear jeans, we recommend wearing high-waisted ones as they look smarter than regular jeans. And, if your party top has puffed-up sleeves or a loose crop-top silhouette, there is no better match than a pair of high-waisted jeans.