The Best Party Tops of 2024
Putting together a last-minute party look can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re going for something bold, yet beautiful. Instead of focusing on entire ensembles all at once, it’s a good idea to have one or more reliable party tops in your closet that you can build your look around. To help you elevate your wardrobe, we’ve reviewed the best party tops of 2024 that are sure to get you a fair share of compliments and attention. The TOB crisscross halter is our favorite for it’s versatile and sexy style, but we’ve included a variety of options to suit every taste.
Buying Guide: Party Tops
What to Look for When Buying a Party Top
Silhouette
The first rule of buying any type of top is to check the silhouette. You should always wear a fitted or bodycon silhouette for a party top. A-line or tramped silhouettes are a big no, as they usually fall below the waistline and might look too conservative. Also, go with tops that are sleeveless or have sheer sleeves, if weather permits.
Material
Material matters the most when it comes to party tops because you don’t want to get soaking wet from sweat after a dance-off. The material also depends on the weather conditions, but most party tops are a mixture of polyester and spandex, as the fabric is strong, lightweight, wrinkle-free, and dries quickly. You can also choose polyester cotton, which costs less and is super soft on the skin.
Size
Regardless of how well-fitted a party top looks, you should always put comfort first and size up about 1 inch, especially if you have a larger bust. If you opt for your exact size, you might end up feeling uncomfortable by the end of the night.
Color
Many colors look appealing, but you should consider the event or time before buying. There are sometimes dress codes for parties, too, and the colors you wear reflect your fashion sense, personality, and even mood. So, if you’re attending a day party, go with light colors, but at night, darker shades rule.
Trending Party Top Styles
Mesh tops
Afraid to wear something flattering because you might overdo it? Not with mesh, because this style makes the best party tops. Mesh is sheer and adds a bold element to your outfit and is a winner at night events as it shines under bright lights.
Sequined tops
Sequined party tops are always trending because they add instant style to your outfit. It might be too overpowering for some people, but if you carry it well, you can be the star of the night. The best part about sequined tops is that you can tame your look if you mix and match the bottoms and accessories accordingly.
Metallic tops
Metallic tops are the new thing at parties. The trend started a few years back, and there’s no way it will ever stop. These tops go best with faux leather jackets or bottoms and are a classy, yet chic version of the sequined party top.
Lace tops
Lace party tops are the predecessors of the mesh top, and are ideal if you don’t know what to wear. They can be worn at family parties, and you can slay them with a change of bottoms for your friends’ crazy parties too. Lace party tops are a must-have in every girl’s closet.
How to Maintain Party Tops
Washing
The best way to maintain any article of clothing, especially something as occasional as a party top, is to wash it before storing it. You never know if there are any stains left, so it’s better to wash them away before the stains turn stubborn. You can machine-wash if the product description says so, but handwashing is generally a safer and better option.
Drying
Most people prefer tumble-drying, even though it can cause significant damage to delicate clothing. Since most party tops have intricate detailing or soft fabric, tumble drying can affect the quality of the material or the fine detailing of the to. It's better to air-dry your party top after washing.
Ironing
Party tops can develop stubborn wrinkles around sensitive areas like collars while sitting in the wardrobe for an extended period. You can avoid this by ironing and hanging (or folding) your top after use.
How to Flaunt a Party Top
Palazzo
Palazzos might be old-fashioned these days, but they can make any party top look even better. The plain design of the palazzo is bound to compliment any top you wear, and it is best to wear one with a basic black top as it adds a chic, almost goth element to your outfit.
High-waist jeans
If you have to wear jeans, we recommend wearing high-waisted ones as they look smarter than regular jeans. And, if your party top has puffed-up sleeves or a loose crop-top silhouette, there is no better match than a pair of high-waisted jeans.
Mid-thigh skirts
Faux leather skirts are the best type of mid-thigh skirts to style with a party top. Unlike denim or regular skirts, they add depth to your top without overpowering the outfit. They pair best with a party top that features loads of definition and cuts rather than something simple or more subtle.
The Best Party Tops
TOB Party Top
Pros
- Various vibrant color options
- Chic back design
- Adjustable straps
- Snug fit around waistline
Cons
- Fabric quality is inconsistent
A party calls for fun and games, and you must be in your most comfortable attire if you truly want to enjoy it. With the TOB party top, you can slay while staying comfortable. This crop top has a crisscross plus halter neckline, making it an ideal match for beach parties and cocktails. You also can wear it without twisting the straps for a chic, wide-necked look.
For an extra bit of style, the spaghetti straps end at the back by forming into a bow-tie design, giving the back a chic look. You can pair this top with baggy jeans, denim shorts, or faux leather skirts for a style that's always on point. This party top is our favorite because of its soft-to-touch texture and eye-catching design that's sure to turn heads.
Mizoci Party Top
Pros
- Comes in multiple colors
- Very stretchable fabric
- Washing machine-friendly
- Super soft material
Cons
- Runs a bit small
No girl likes to repeat a killer outfit—that is, unless it includes the Mizoci party top. Thanks to its unique design, excellent fit, and great fabric quality, you can style this crop top with all sorts of outfits.
And, since this top is moisture-wicking, it’s simply a must-have for outdoor summer fun. The plunging neckline and ruched detailing add an flattering appeal, along with the front tie design that'll have you feeling confident. This party top goes well with almost anything, be it denim jeans or a cute mini skirt.
Susupeng Party Top
Pros
- Fade-resistant fabric
- Shrinks less than pure cotton
- Convenient side zipper
- Attractive and flattering fit
Cons
- Bust area may be too fitted
The only drawback of fitted tops is that they can be hard to wear regardless of their elasticity. The Susupeng party top, however, prioritizes its wearer’s convenience and brings tank tops with zipper closures to your wardrobe.
Composed of 30% cotton, 65% polyester, and 5% spandex, this stunning top is available in 10 earthy and fluorescent tones. It features a combo of a sweetheart and a plunging neckline that compliments the sleeveless design. It also has a deep round-back that adds depth to the overall look. Best of all, this top goes perfectly with faux bottoms, ripped jeans, or anything baggy, as the fitted aesthetic contrasts with looser bottoms.
Yoins Party Top
Pros
- Stays cool in warm weather
- Features intricate lace detailing
- Comes in a wide range of sizes
- Available in many different colors
Cons
- Fabric is not wrinkle-resistant
If you’re looking for something that doesn’t hug your skin but still looks good, try the Yoins party top. Unlike its competitors, this top has a camisole-like fit with a bodycon hem, which drapes well without clinging to your body.
The embroidered lace V-neckline and sleeveless design make it stand out among the crowd with its simple yet stylish appeal. You can style this top with anything from slim-fit jeans to a short denim skirt for a classy, yet attractive look. It also comes in a wide range of colors, so you can find the right shade for any occasion.
-
-
Q: Are lace party tops good for hotter days?
A:Lace is an ideal fabric for party tops because of its high breathability. Even more, it's quite lightweight, which is something most people look for in casual party wear. The best part about lace tops is that they are stylish enough to make a statement and they ensure that you won’t need to accessorize much.
-
Q: What are the most popular silhouettes for party tops?
A:The two most popular silhouettes for party tops are crop tops and tank tops. These two rule the party top aisle because they can be paired well with jeans, skirts, and shorts, which are party staples. Crop tops are usually sleeveless and reveal the stomach, while tank tops reach just above the waist.
-
Q: Are baggy party tops too boring?
A:Nothing is too boring if you style it the right way. If you’re going with a baggy party top, you should get one with a flattering neckline, like a crisscross or halter. Since you’re not wearing a revealing top, try pairing it with shorts or ripped jeans. Skinny jeans are also a good match, but never go with bell bottoms — after all, baggy-on-baggy isn’t the greatest look.
-
Q: What bottoms go best with a cropped party top?
A:Since crop tops are mostly fitted, it's best to wear tighter bottoms, depending on the occasion. For example, if it’s a beach party, shorts or ripped jeans would do the job, but for a night event, you should go with skinny jeans. But, if you’re at a cocktail party, pair your cropped party top with a knee-length bodycon skirt, as this look falls under the cocktail dress code while looking fabulous.
