

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Long Sleeve Crop Tops of 2024

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Long sleeve crop tops have been in style for a while now. They are a closet staple. Good for layering, or wearing separately as a going-out top. You don’t need to worry about having a particular outfit ready for when you want to wear this top—it’s versatile enough that it can pair with practically anything in your closet and look chic.

From jeans to skirts, ankle boots to everyday sneakers, these basic tops look good with just about any outfit. We’ve reviewed some of the best long-sleeved crop tops of 2024.