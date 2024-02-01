If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Long Sleeve Crop Tops of 2024
Long sleeve crop tops have been in style for a while now. They are a closet staple. Good for layering, or wearing separately as a going-out top. You don’t need to worry about having a particular outfit ready for when you want to wear this top—it’s versatile enough that it can pair with practically anything in your closet and look chic.
From jeans to skirts, ankle boots to everyday sneakers, these basic tops look good with just about any outfit. We’ve reviewed some of the best long-sleeved crop tops of 2024.
Artivaly Long Sleeve Cropped Top
Pros
- Won’t wear out over time
- Perfect for cold weather
- Has a slim fit design
Cons
- Needs to be hand-washed
Black is a classy shade, and the Artivaly long sleeve cropped top proves that. The breathable cotton fabric makes it easy for you to move around in without breaking a sweat. You can pair it with a skirt or high-waisted jeans and create a look that will leave an impact.
The sleeves are of perfect length, as they are neither too short nor too long. This shirt can easily be worn in several places like the gym or a late-night party. The material won’t stretch or loosen up over time, making it durable enough to last for many years to come. This long sleeve cropped top is perfect for those looking to add a versatile new piece to their wardrobe.
Verdusa Long Sleeve Cropped Top
Pros
- Material is quite stretchable
- Works for numerous occasions
- Has a pretty conservative fit
Cons
- Material may be see-through
Usually, the problem with a slim-fit design is that it gets loose over time, which can be quite frustrating. The Verdusa long sleeve cropped top doesn’t have this problem. This top is prepared from a perfect blend of spandex and polyester, keeping it from getting unnecessarily stretched over time. No matter how often you wear it, the quality won’t deteriorate.
There are no complicated zippers or buttons involved when it comes to this shirt. This top is pretty easy to pull on and off with a simple pull-on closure. Plus, the soft material won’t irritate your skin, so you can wear it all night long while staying comfortable and stylish.
Xxtaxn Long Sleeve Cropped Top
Pros
- Perfect for a night out
- Does not stretch over time
- Very durable construction
Cons
- Not very warm
Crop tops are trendy these days, and many people have been looking to get in on this new look. The Xxtaxn long sleeve cropped top, with its stylish V-neck and fit, is the perfect choice. The neck is not too broad and not too narrow, which makes it a great choice for most women.
Its various shades won’t fade or get stained with time. With proper care, this shirt will last for many nights out. The design may be slim fit, but it isn’t too tight or uncomfortable. The fabric and design are quite breathable, so it's suitable for both winter and summer months. This shirt is also very easy to clean, and some colors can even be bleached.
Fittoo Long Sleeve Cropped Top
Pros
- Comes with a pull-on closure
- Breathable enough for workouts
- Has a lightweight composition
Cons
- It is a bit pricey
The problem with most cropped tops is that they can't absorb your sweat properly when you wear them to the gym. The Fittoo long sleeve croppedtop solves this problem easily. This sports fit is appropriate for long runs or cardio workout sessions. No matter how much you sweat, this top won’t get uncomfortable, as it utilizes moisture-wicking technology.
The stretchability is perfect, as it’s neither too tight nor too loose. The material is very stretchy, and the design of the top allows for free arm movements. The seams are perfectly sewn and won’t unravel, making them durable enough to last longer than you can imagine. The material is also hypo-allergenic, so it's suitable for sensitive skin.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How can I get a crop top in the right size?
A:Choosing the right size can be confusing, especially when shopping online and figuring out how to measure yourself. The best way to ensure that your crop top fits well is by looking at the sizing chart provided by the brand on their website or in their product description. You can take your body measurements and compare them with the chart. This way, you’ll be able to make a reliable decision.
-
Q: Can I wear a long sleeve crop top to the gym?
A:You can wear a long sleeve cropped top to a gym, but it’s important to keep in mind that you don’t want it to be too tight. It should be loose enough that you can still move around and exercise without worrying about your shirt riding up unconfortably.
-
Q: How can I style my long sleeve cropped top?
A:Long sleeve crop tops are a great way to stay warm and look cute. You can wear them with leggings, jeans, shorts, or even a dress. Typically, long sleeve cropped tops look great with shorts. You can wear them with high-waisted shorts and a pair of ankle boots. Try pairing them with jeans or a dressy skirt for more casual looks. If you’re feeling extra fancy, throw on some jewelry and a cute hat.
