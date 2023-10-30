If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Hand Creams
Amid all the chaos that life throws at us, our hands are the one body part we neglect the most. When it comes to skincare, our first thought is to focus on the face, but our hands do so much for us, they deserve care as well. The skin on your hands can easily become dry, irritated, and rough. Be it cold weather, strong detergents, frequent washing, or cleaning products containing bleach; you name it, your hands have faced it all.
All these factors point you toward just one product that can help you maintain attractive, touchable hands, a quality hand cream. Let’s review the top-quality hand creams of 2023 so you can get the soft, supple skin you have always dreamed of.
Finding Your Next Hand Cream: A Buying Guide
To help you navigate the many options in the world of hand creams, we scoured the internet for top-rated hand creams suitable for all skin types. Shopping for a hand cream sounds simple enough, right? You just walk into the store, grab it, and voila. Moisture problem solved. But it is not as easy as it looks, and certain parameters must be considered before making a purchase.
Factors To Look for When Shopping for Hand Creams
Ingredients
The purpose of good hand cream is to nourish your hands. Look for humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid that are good for drawing moisture into the skin. Shea butter, ceramides, petroleum, or dimethicone will seal in the moisture and create a skin barrier. This protective layer on your skin prevents the loss of hydration.
Absorption
Given how much we use our hands, getting a cream that quickly absorbs into the skin is essential. We are sure you would not want your hands to feel slimy while working. So, get a hand cream that penetrates deeply but also absorbs quickly for better results.
Texture
One common mistake that we have often observed is that people often get confused between hand creams and body lotions. To make it simple, remember that hand creams will be a lot thicker due to their high oil percentage. In contrast, body lotions will be thinner due to their high water content.
Many companies use butter, especially shea butter, in their hand creams, for its proven benefits. The texture of the butter is thick and leathery, but it should be lightweight for fast absorption into the skin to avoid tacky palms and greasy hands.
Season-appropriate
The golden rule of changing your skincare regimen applies here too. With changing seasons, your skin products should also change to cater to the current weather concerns. Keep an eye out for extra hydrating creams during winter, as cold weather tends to dry our hands, making the skin feel chapped or cracked.
Scent
From unscented to scented, there are a plethora of hand creams to try. Ask yourself whether you want creams with a strong aroma or would prefer something more subtle. If you are allergic to strong smells, getting an unscented cream may be the right choice. Keep an eye out for all-natural organic creams. If you are someone who lives for aromatic fragrances, scented creams are also available. Also, some fragrances have substantial therapeutic benefits, such as citrus for energizing and uplifting or lavender for promoting better sleep.
Ease of application
Hand creams that come in squeeze tubes are more beneficial and portable as they easily disperse the right amount of product. Pumps often let out more products than needed as they offer little control. Thicker hand buttery creams come in tubs or containers. You can scoop how much or little you need. The downside of tubs is that germs can get inside the jar when you dip your fingers in. So try to scoop it with a small spoon to counter this.
Symptoms of Dry Skin
Itchiness
One of the common symptoms of dry hands is that the skin itches all over. The itch disturbs daily activities and, at times, becomes unbearable.
Flakes
When moisture is lost, the skin starts to flake off. The skin on the hands becomes rough.
Cracks
When skin dries intensely, it starts to shrink. Shrinking causes cracks to form. At times cracks form too deep and often bleed, resulting in pain.
How To Prevent Dry Hands
- Hydration. We can’t stress this, as it is one of the major concerns for dry, rough hands. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8 cups of water every day.
- Try to develop a habit of wearing rubber gloves while doing the house chores such as dishes or laundry.
- Ensure that the water temperature is not too hot while you do dishes. Hot water damages the skin barrier, thus making your hands dry.
- Layer a generous amount of creams every time you wash your hands for softer, more plump skin.
Benefits of Using Hand Creams
Softens the skin
These creams soothe and soften your skin, cuticles, and nails. They protect your hands and smooth out cracks that occur over time.
Rejuvenating
Hand creams restore and replenish mature-looking skin to give your hands a younger look.
Safety
Hand creams also contain antibacterial chemicals, which help to keep the germs at bay.
Smelling nice
Many hand creams have essential oils or synthetic fragrances, making the experience more delightful. You can choose a signature scent that speaks to you and smells nice. Consider choosing a scent with therapeutic properties for an even better experience.
Reviewing the Most Popular Hand Creams of 2023
KAI By Gaye Straza Hand Cream
Pros
- Luxurious and deeply hydrating formula
- Delightful and elegant yet subtle fragrance
- Made with a non-greasy formula
Cons
- Relatively higher price point
Indulge in the sheer luxury of KAI By Gaye Straza Hand Cream. It’s an exquisite hand care essential that transcends the ordinary by elevating your daily routine to a pampering ritual. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this hand cream is designed to envelop your skin in a cocoon of pure and lavish hydration. With every application, your hands will be treated to a rich yet non-greasy formula.
This hand cream penetrates deeply into the skin to replenish moisture and rejuvenate the surface of your skin. That way, you can say goodbye to dryness and discomfort as you welcome the sensation of soft and velvety hands. What truly sets this hand cream apart is its enchanting fragrance. Immerse yourself in a delicate and alluring scent that lingers on your skin. This product serves as a decadent escape from the ordinary, making it our top choice for hand creams.
Gold Bond Hand Cream
Pros
- Portability allows you to take it everywhere
- Lightweight formula for all skin types
- Fast-absorbing for ease of use
Cons
- Some may find the cream sticky
Burt’s Bees Hand Cream
Pros
- A budget-friendly, high-quality product
- Hypoallergenic ingredients to soothe sensitive skin
- It has a lasting effect
Cons
- May have a heavy texture
O’Keeffe’s Hand Cream
Pros
- It is affordable
- It is fragrance-free
- Boosts moisture levels
Cons
- May be difficult to spread
eos Hand Cream
Pros
- Tested by leading dermatologists
- Provides lasting moisture and comfort
- It is a hydration booster
Cons
- The scent may be overwhelming for some
People Also Ask
-
Q: Do hand creams really work?
A:Yes, hand creams do hydrate your skin. They nourish and moisturize the hands for a soft and smooth touch. Some creams have ingredients that help to restore and repair the skin on your hands. In contrast, others target the appearance of your skin and have anti-aging properties.
-
Q: How do I seal in moisture on my skin?
A:The best way to seal in moisture on your skin is to apply the cream when your hands are slightly damp.
-
Q: When should I apply hand cream?
A:There is no right or wrong time to apply hand cream. You can use it throughout the day with regular intervals in between or you may apply it at night.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.