If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hand Care Products of 2023
As far as skin care is concerned, the hands are one of the most neglected parts of the body. This is despite the fact that hands need skin care the most. They are washed many times a day and often with generic antibacterial soaps with zero skin care properties. All this can lead to dryness, which is not only unpleasant to look at but can also hurt your skin and get in the way of your daily activities. Luckily, you can avoid that by using the top hand care products of 2022.
A general moisturizer might work as well, but the final results from creams and masks designed for the skin on your hands are definitely better. The only hurdle between you and flawless skin is buying the right-hand care products. If you’re uncertain about which one to get, this list has several exceptional recommendations for you.
Buying Guide: Hand Care
Saying that you should take better care of your hands would be an understatement. Think of it this way, taking care of the skin on your hands is just as essential as taking care of the skin on your face. Some might even argue that hands need better care since they’re more exposed to dirt, grime, water, and generic antibacterial soaps.
In any case, here is your complete guide to picking the right hand care products. Let’s get started.
Benefits of Hand Care
These are the essential benefits you should look for when looking for the ideal hand care products. They are all equally important, and the cream, lotion, or mask you buy should offer all three of them.
Moisturization
Dryness from regular washing is one of the biggest threats to the skin on your hands, and it only gets worse with time. Using hand care products is the only effective way to counter this issue. In other words, look for products that moisturize your hands with each application.
Some of them require you to apply them after each wash, while others can protect your hands from dryness for an entire day without any issues. Both of these choices are equally viable, and you should choose one based on your own preference.
Just make sure that the moisturization abilities of the hand care product you buy do not cause issues like oiliness or leave behind an intense fragrance.
Healing
Even if the skin on your hands is perfectly fine right now, you should start using proper hand care products for future prevention. Many people discover hand care after their hands have been dry and cracked for some time. This is where the healing abilities of hand care products come into play.
The cream, lotion, or mask you buy should start healing the damage that’s already there. This includes moisturizing the skin and getting rid of cracking without leaving a single scar. Also, make sure that this healing ability is backed by natural ingredients with hypoallergenic properties.
Nourishment
A good hand care product will bring your hand back to how it was before the dryness or moisture level issues. A great product, on the other hand, will provide nourishment and make your hands feel smooth and soft. These nourishing benefits are mostly found in hand care options with ingredients like natural oils.
You might think that this is optional. But if you want to see your hands’ skin in the best shape possible, look for hand care options with nourishing abilities and components.
Types of Hand Care
There are three main types of hand care products on the market. None of them is definitively better than the other, and the choice between them comes down to your needs and preferences.
Hand wash
This is the most basic form of hand care and requires the least amount of effort. All you have to do is replace your general soap or hand wash with one that prevents dryness. These hand moisture-locking washes are partially effective in winter when the air is completely dry. You can wash your hands as many times as you want with these without worrying about drying out your skin.
That said, the effectiveness of these hand washes is fairly limited, and they won’t have many benefits for hands that are already dry.
Creams and lotion
Creams and lotions are a proper hand care option that should be an essential part of your skin care routine. The benefits of these creams vary from one option to the other, so you can choose the one that fits your situation. Generally, these hand care lotions can improve moisture levels, heal dried and cracked skin, and provide further nourishment for soft and smooth hands.
The only downside of using these is that some of them can make your hands a bit oily.
Hand masks
Hand care masks are the most advanced solution on this list, and it is exceptional in every way. For starters, it works without creating any mess or oiliness. Just wear the glove for 10 to 20 minutes and remove it when done. You don’t even have to wash your hands afterward.
As great as hand care masks are, they can be quite an expensive option. If you factor efficiency into the equation as well, these are still worth your consideration.
Check the Ingredients
It doesn’t matter if you’re buying a handwash, a cream, or hand mask, always check their ingredients. Look at the individual components to ensure that you’re not allergic to any of them since skin-based allergies can be tough to deal with.
Also, pick a hand care product with natural ingredients over ones made entirely from synthetic chemicals. This increases the chances of that product being safe for sensitive skin and lowers the risk of unintended side effects.
The Best Hand Care Products of 2023
Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion
Pros
- Provides relief from eczema-related discomfort
- Made with a non-greasy formula
- Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free
Cons
- May require frequent reapplication
The Gloves in a Bottle Shielding Lotion For Eczema is a breakthrough solution for those who want relief from discomfort caused by eczema. Designed with care and innovation, this lotion can help with itching, redness, and dryness. These are symptoms that often coincide with eczema. It works by creating an invisible but robust barrier on your skin's surface.
That way, the lotion can lock in moisture and shield your skin from irritants that can otherwise trigger eczema flare-ups. What sets this lotion apart is its unique and non-greasy formula. This lotion absorbs quickly, which is not always the case with other lotions for eczema. The result is skin that feels soft and comfortable. This hypoallergenic and fragrance-free lotion is formulated with sensitivity in mind, making it our top choice.
O’Keeffe’s Hand Care
Pros
- Starts showing results in few days
- Safe for all skin types
- No strong scent
- Can be applied at any time
Cons
- Feels oily for the first few minutes
O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Cream sets a high bar for the effectiveness of hand care products. The first major benefit of this cream is its repairing properties. If your hands already have dried out and cracked skin, applying this cream on a regular basis will start healing that skin until it is as smooth as it can be. You won’t have to wait long, as positive results start becoming noticeable within the first few days of use. The next major benefit comes in the form of future protection. The cream will create a protective layer around your hands that will prevent them from drying out, even if you wash them a few times every day. It’s this high level of performance and extreme usability that makes this cream the top hand care product on this list.
Burt’s Bees Hand Care
Pros
- Makes your hands very smooth
- Provides ample moisturization
- Shows positive results in a few days
- Non-greasy and fragrance-free composition
Cons
- Takes a long time for proper application
RITUALS Hand Care
Pros
- Provides a full range of hand care
- Natural and subtle scent of almond oil
- Safe for almost all skin types
- Good value for your money
Cons
- Lotion may be too greasy for some
Aveeno Hand Care
Pros
- Quick and efficient usage
- No cleanup required
- Works in only 10 minutes per session
- Safe for folks with sensitive skin
Cons
- Can make your hands a little sweaty
Epielle Hand Care
Pros
- Great value for your hard-earned money
- Provides ample moisturization
- Unique and relaxing cooling therapy with water
- Hypoallergenic ingredients with a faint fragrance
Cons
- Not for folks with coconut oil allergy
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the right schedule for hand care sessions?
A:Ideally, you should clean your hands with a moisturizing hand wash and apply a hand care cream or lotion every day after work.
-
Q: Are hand care products safe?
A:Yes, most hand care products are safe for everyone. That said, you should consult a doctor before using them if you have a skin disease or if you’re pregnant.
-
Q: Do hand care products work on the rest of the body?
A:It is not recommended to use hand-specific products on the rest of your body, especially your face.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.