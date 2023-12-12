If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Unscented Lotions for Healthy Skin
If you’re looking for a lotion that won’t overpower you with strong scents, then you’re in the right place. Unscented lotions are the perfect way to take care of your skin without having to deal with any strong, unwanted fragrances. But, right after you start scrolling through all the available options, you can easily get overwhelmed.
That’s why in this post, we’ll discuss some of the highest-rated unscented lotions of 2023 that are available on the market. We’ll also talk about which formulas are best for your skin type and why unscented lotions are better for those with sensitive skin. Finally, we’ll detail the ingredients to look for in an unscented lotion, so you can make an informed decision for your skincare routine. Let’s get started!
Buying Guide: Unscented Lotion
Amidst the daunting sea of beauty products on the market, finding the perfect unscented lotion can feel mountainous. Fret not! We compiled a list of key factors to consider when researching unscented lotions. From price to brand reputation, our buying guide has you covered.
Price
Consider your budget and purchase accordingly. Understand that high-quality unscented lotions may be more expensive, but may also offer better protection for your skin and last longer.
Ingredients
Pay close attention to the ingredients in the lotion you are considering buying. Read all labels carefully to watch for any allergens or irritants. Avoid anything with parabens or synthetic fragrances as these can cause irritation. Additionally, make sure to look for natural oils like jojoba or coconut oil, which can provide deep hydration and nourishment.
Sun Protection Factor (SPF)
If you’re looking to buy an unscented lotion with SPF, try to look for products with at least SPF 30 or higher, as this can provide maximum protection from harmful UV rays if used regularly and in combination with other sun protection methods.
Skin Type Suitability
It is essential to choose an unscented lotion that is suitable for your skin type. If you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies, look for gentle formulas specifically designed for sensitive skin which will help protect against any potentially irritating ingredients. Dry and dehydrated skin types would benefit from lotions containing natural plant-based oils and rich emollients that provide lasting hydration and nourishment. Oily skin types may want something lighter, like a water-based lotion or an oil-free formula.
Product Reviews
Reading reviews is one of the best ways to get an idea of what other people think of the product before purchasing it yourself. Look at both positive and negative reviews as this can give you a good insight into what results people have had with the product and how well it performs in different scenarios.
Ease of Application
When applying any kind of skincare product, it is useful to look for something that is easy to use and will not take long to apply so that you can fit it into your daily routine without too much effort. Check for lotions that come in pump bottles or easy-to-squeeze tubes so that you are not wasting too much time on application every day.
Absorbency
It’s important to get an unscented lotion that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue behind as this will make it easier to get dressed or go to bed without transferring lotion everywhere.
Thickness
It’s important to get an unscented lotion that has just the right consistency so that it won’t be too thick or too thin when applied to the skin, as this can affect its effectiveness and comfort when worn throughout the day.
Long-lasting Hydration
When shopping for an unscented lotion, it’s important to look out for one that provides long-lasting hydration throughout the day so that you don’t have to reapply multiple times. This can become time-consuming and costly if done frequently over time. Look out for formulas made with natural plant extracts that contain natural hydration such as shea butter, aloe vera, or glycerin — all of which are great for keeping skin moisturized throughout the day without feeling greasy or uncomfortable when wearing makeup or clothing on top of them.
Non-greasiness
One of the most important factors when looking for an unscented lotion is finding one that won’t leave your skin feeling greasy after application as this can be irritating and may cause breakouts in certain individuals depending on their skin type. Look out for water-based or oil-free formulas as these are usually non-greasy when dried down onto the skin after application. This makes them ideal for those who don’t prefer oily textures on their faces and bodies.
Availability of Fragrance-free Options
Most unscented lotions will not contain any synthetic fragrances, but make sure to check all labels even if they say “fragrance-free.” This is important since fragranced products pose risks for those with especially sensitive noses or skin types.
Environmental Factors
Many brands are now striving towards sustainable practices in their production processes while also promoting cruelty-free formulas where possible. Make sure to check labels carefully before the purchase in order to ensure it keeps up with your own personal ethical standards. Additionally, some brands may also partner up with charities/organizations whose mission is aligned with projects related to protecting our environment — so look out for those logos on the packaging if you would like to support such causes through your purchases.
Brand Reputation
Lastly, always consider brand reputation when shopping for a skincare product such as an unscented lotion. Brand reputation can depend on various factors such as customer service, the efficacy of ingredients used in their products and innovative product launches — so do your research about the brand before committing to any purchases from them.
Comparing the Best Unscented Lotions of 2023
Lubriderm Unscented Lotion
Pros
- Easy to spread
- Comes in a large 24-ounce bottle
- Can also be used for tattoo aftercare
Cons
- May have too thin a consistency for some
Vanicream Unscented Lotion
Pros
- Dries quickly, leaving skin soft
- No harmful ingredients
- Can be used on the face and body
Cons
- May take a while to absorb
Eucerin Unscented Lotion
Pros
- Thick texture
- Unscented and non-irritating
- Great for extremely dry skin
Cons
- Might not work for oily skin
Vaseline Unscented Lotion
Pros
- Close-cap design for easy portability
- Heals skin in just five days
- Absorbs quickly
Cons
- Can leave a sticky feeling behind
People Also Ask
Q: Does an unscented lotion contain natural or synthetic ingredients?
A:Generally speaking, the ingredients found in unscented lotions will depend on the brand and type of product but most of them tend to contain a mix of both natural and synthetic ingredients.
Q: Do some unscented lotions contain dye or coloring agents?
A:Yes, some unscented lotions do contain dye or coloring agents due to their low allergen levels; however, the majority of these still remain free of added dyes or coloring agents since they are not necessary for the product’s performance.
Q: Does unscented lotion still have a noticeable scent?
A:No, unscented lotion does not have a noticeable scent. It does not contain any fragrances or perfumes, so it shouldn’t have a discernible smell.
Q: How long is an unscented lotion’s shelf life?
A:Generally, an unscented lotion can last anywhere from 12 to 24 months after opening. It is a good idea to check the label for an expiry date just to be sure.
Q: What benefits does an unscented lotion have over a scented one?
A:An unscented lotion offers several benefits over a scented one, including being less likely to irritate sensitive skin due to its lack of added fragrances or perfumes and providing added versatility for users who want to customize their experience through adding their own preferred fragrances or essential oils for therapeutic purposes.
