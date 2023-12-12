Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Vitamin C Body Lotions to Nourish Your Skin

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Winter temperatures combined with dry air can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to overall skin health, so it’s important to proactively take extra steps to ensure your skin stays healthy and hydrated. If you’re looking for a way to keep your skin soft and luminous, you should consider adding a vitamin C body lotion to your skincare routine.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps reduce dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. It also helps protect the skin from environmental damage, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to maintain a youthful complexion. We’ve rated and reviewed some of the top vitamin C body lotions of 2023 to help you rejuvenate your skin without spending a fortune.