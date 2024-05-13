The Best Body Washes for Eczema to Gently Cleanse Inflamed Skin
In the search for the best body washes for eczema, one thing quickly becomes apparent: body wash and eczema don’t mix, usually. Many soaps and detergents remove too much moisture and natural oil from the skin, leaving it dry, itchy and prone to flare ups. What’s worse, ingredients like fragrance and alcohol can further irritate skin and cause inflammation to spread.
Learning your eczema triggers takes time — what works for some eczema patients won’t work for you and vice versa. However, there are several notable body washes on the market that cater to eczema and extremely sensitive skin, and they’re worth a try. Make sure you check with your dermatologist first before using, and that you perform a patch test first (more on that later). If you’re ready to go, continue reading below for a comprehensive guide to the best body washes for eczema. This list is based on dermatologist recommendations, advice from the National Eczema Association (NEA), irritation and toxicity ratings from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), ingredient lists and buyer reviews.
The Best Body Washes for Eczema
Finding the Best Body Washes for Eczema
To learn why certain body washes work better than others for eczema, it’s helpful to understand the basics of eczema. “Eczema is just a large category, like a basket that we dump various types of inflammatory skin conditions into,” says Dr. Jenny Liu, dermatologist and YouTuber. “It’s [a term] used to describe inflamed, red, scaly, dry and itchy skin. And there are various types of eczema.”
Those types include atopic dermatitis (the most common type, which primarily affects young children but also adults), contact dermatitis (when the skin reacts to an allergen), asteatotic eczema (dry, itchy and cracked skin that tends to affect older people) and more. While these types vary in terms of their cause, affected skin areas and treatment methods, they all have one thing in common: a defective skin barrier.
As a result, improving your skin barrier is crucial if you want to reduce flare-ups. “For certain types of eczema, like atopic dermatitis, there is no cure,” Dr. Liu cautions. “But with proper skin care and treatment, often topical medications prescribed by your dermatologist, you can minimize the frequency, severity and intensity of your eczema flares.”
Thus, the products you use to wash your skin will be a key component of your skincare routine. Though we must add one last important tip: Even the most gentle body washes can be harmful if used incorrectly. Dr. Liu recommends only using soap on a few places — armpits, crotch, buttocks and feet — and simply rinsing the rest of your body with water. “On a regular basis, most people, kids and adults alike, do not need soap everywhere … because even the gentlest cleansers still strip the skin of its natural oil,” she says.
So, ready to put your knowledge of body washes to the test? Below, check out the most important factors to consider before selecting a product for your skin.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Body Washes for Eczema
Helpful Ingredients
According to Carolyn Stull, board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon for MDCS Dermatology in New York City, helpful ingredients in body wash for eczema include colloidal oatmeal and ceramides. “Colloidal oatmeal contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itch and strengthen the skin barrier,” Dr. Stull explains. ”Ceramides are lipids that are found within the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin. Ceramide content can be decreased in patients with eczema, and using cleansers or moisturizers containing ceramides can help strengthen the skin barrier.”
Other potentially helpful ingredients for eczema include hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, shea butter, glycerin, coconut oil and coconut oil derivatives.
Irritating Ingredients
Unfortunately, there is a wide array of ingredients in body washes that exacerbate eczema, and the list can increase depending on your eczema type and allergies. The first ingredient to avoid according to Dr. Stull is fragrance, a common cause of skin allergies and irritation. It’s also important to avoid masking fragrances.
Other ingredients that often cause irritation in eczema patients include alcohol, essential oils, urea (if you have atopic dermatitis), lanolin, retinoids and ethanol. For some eczema patients, especially those with allergic contact dermatitis, propylene glycol and cocamidopropyl betaine may also cause irritation.
Dermatologist Recommendations
If you aren’t sure where to begin when buying a body wash, abiding by the NEA’s recommendations is a great place to start. However, it’s important to also consult with your dermatologist. Certain products recommended by the NEA may still irritate your skin, especially if you are allergic to certain ingredients included in the formula. A dermatologist can also test you for allergies to help you pinpoint ingredients that aggravate your skin.
Note that we have included products recommended by the NEA as well as products not included on the NEA list, as long as the latter are recommended by dermatologists.
Price
Budget is a key component of shopping for eczema-friendly body washes because it’s important to create a skincare routine you can sustain. Most body washes cost between $7 and $40 for one bottle, which usually lasts a month or more, and the recommendations below range between $7 and $25. Medicated body washes recommended by your dermatologist can cost $40 or more. (Note that this guide does not include medicated body wash recommendations.)
What Are the Different Types of Body Washes for Eczema?
Water Based
A water-based body wash is any body wash that contains water as its base, rather than oil. These formulas range between gentle and harsh depending on their surfactants and other included ingredients. Water-soluble, harsh surfactants, which you may want to avoid if you have eczema, include sodium lauryl sulfate and ammonium lauryl sulfate. Gentle and water-soluble surfactants include sodium laureth sulfate, cocamidopropyl betaine, sodium cocoyl isethionate, alkyl sulfosuccinates and alkyl sarcosinates.
Oil Based
Oil-based body washes are liquid soaps that contain oil or several oils as the base, rather than water. While an oil-based formula might sound like a bad idea for a person with eczema, they can actually provide intense hydration and help strengthen the skin barrier without clogging pores. Non-comedogenic oils in oil-based body washes, which may work well for eczema patients, include coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, oat oil and sweet almond oil. Keep in mind certain oils may cause irritation or inflammation depending on your allergies.
Oatmeal Based
Oatmeal-based body washes are a subset of water-based body washes. These products include colloidal oatmeal, an ingredient known to soothe skin by relieving itchiness, inflammation and irritation caused by eczema. Oatmeal-based body washes include the Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash and the Cetaphil Flare-Up Relief Body Wash.
Best Overall Body Wash: Dove Body Love Body Cleanser, Eczema Prone Skincare
Pros
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
- Helps strengthen damaged skin barrier
- Affordable
Cons
- Cocamidopropyl betaine may be an allergen
- Unscented “scent” may be off-putting
Why is the Dove Body Love Body Cleanser a top dermatologist recommendation for eczema? In addition to having a low toxicity and irritation rating (one out of 10), this gentle formula contains multiple ingredients that can help strengthen a damaged skin barrier, including colloidal oatmeal and glycerin. It’s also affordable and readily available at most drugstores and supermarkets.
What could be improved: As with most gentle body washes, this product contains cocamidopropyl betaine, which may cause irritation if you have an allergy to coconut derivatives. Some buyers also dislike the unscented “scent.”
Best Runner-Up Liquid: Vanicream Gentle Body Wash
Pros
- Creamy, gentle lather
- Oil, betaine and sulfate free
- Neutral scent
Cons
- Still has potential to dry out skin
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
- Bottle isn’t very big
What we like about the Vanicream Gentle Body Wash: This simple, no-nonsense and soap-free formula is gentle enough for highly irritated skin, but still produces a creamy lather that cleans dirt and sweat. It’s also oil, betaine and sulfate free, and doesn’t have an unpleasant unscented “scent.”
The downsides: The Vanicream Gentle Body Wash still has the potential to dry out skin, so applying a moisturizer after showering is highly recommended. It also contains coconut derivatives, which may cause irritation if you have a coconut allergy. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
Best for Face and Body: Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, Fragrance Free
Pros
- Great for face and body
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- 1/10 toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Mild lather may not feel “cleanly” enough
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
If most body washes are still too harsh or drying on your skin, consider an extremely gentle cleanser designed for face and body, like the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser. It not only has the NEA Seal of Acceptance, but also has a low toxicity and irritation rating of one out of 10.
Something to keep in mind: This product produces a very mild lather, and it may feel as though it’s not cleaning your skin enough. It also contains coconut derivatives, which are potential allergens.
Best Runner-Up for Face and Body: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Pros
- Contains ceramides
- No foaming agents
- Great for face and body
Cons
- Pricey
- Contains potential coconut derivatives that may cause allergies
- Glyceryl monostearate may cause allergies
If you’re looking for a non-lathering, extremely gentle cleanser, the popular CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser also makes an excellent body wash for eczema, according to Dr. Liu. It contains ceramides which help strengthen the skin barrier, and the lack of cleansers or foaming agents makes it unlikely to cause irritation. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
However, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser can get pricey, especially because you’ll run out more quickly if you are using it on your whole body. The formula also doesn’t contain obvious coconut derivatives, but it does contain a few ingredients that may be derived from coconut. (These include stearyl alcohol, glycerin and glyceryl monostearate.) Behentrimonium methosulfate, a skin conditioning ingredient, also has the potential to cause an allergic reaction.
Best Hydrating Body Wash: Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Body Wash Fragrance-Free
Pros
- Silky, creamy feel
- Soothing ingredients like ceramides and oat kernel flour
- Affordable
Cons
- Contains PEG-80, a potential allergen
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
Looking for an eczema-friendly body wash that doesn’t leave your skin tight and dry, but still produces a lather? If so, consider the Lubriderm Advanced Therapy Body Wash. This fragrance-free formula has a silky, creamy feel that leaves the skin feeling soothed and hydrated, thanks to ingredients like glycerin, ceramides, vitamin E, oat kernel flour and oat kernel oil. It’s also affordable and easy to find at most pharmacies and supermarkets. This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though SkinSafe rates this as a 91% allergen-free product.
The downsides: This product contains PEG-80, which has the potential to cause irritation if you have an allergy to polyethylene glycol. It also contains cocamidopropyl betaine, another potential allergen.
Best Runner-Up Hydrating: Honest Soothing Therapy Body Wash for Eczema-Prone Skin
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Designed to minimize flare ups
- Colloidal oatmeal
Cons
- Small bottle
- Coconut and coconut derivatives may cause allergies
- Difficult to squeeze out product
What we like about the Honest Soothing Therapy Body Wash: This product is designed to minimize eczema flare-ups and improve the skin barrier over time. Soothing ingredients include glycerin, colloidal oatmeal, coconut oil and aloe vera. The formula also has the NEA Seal of Acceptance. This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating, though similar Honest Company products are EWG verified, meaning they meet the organization’s highest standards for health and safety.
While many customers may appreciate the lack of lather because it reduces the chance of irritation, some buyers may wish it had a rich lather. In addition, it can be difficult to squeeze product out of the tube, and the bottle is only eight ounces.
Best Normal to Oily Skin: La Roche Posay Foaming Cleanser
Pros
- Contains ceramides
- Lightweight
- Doesn’t strip skin
Cons
- May be too drying for very dry skin
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
If you’re looking for a lightweight foam cleanser for oily, eczema-prone skin consider the La Roche Posay Foaming Cleanser. This face and body wash does an excellent job of gently cleaning skin without stripping it of moisture, thanks to key ingredients like ceramides, glycerin and prebiotic thermal water. It also contains a low dose of niacinamide, which can help ease redness and help the skin retain moisture.
On the other hand, this product may be too drying if you have dry eczema-prone skin. It also contains coconut derivatives which could cause an allergic reaction depending on your sensitivities. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
Best for Babies: Baby Dove Sensitive Skin Hypoallergenic Body Wash
Pros
- Affordable
- Breathable moisture
- Low toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
- Very little lather (though this prevents irritation)
Need a body wash that is gentle enough for baby skin? If so, we recommend the Baby Dove Sensitive Skin Hypoallergenic Body Wash. This formula is a favorite of dermatologists because it contains no sulfates, parabens or fragrance, and it gently hydrates the skin with non-irritating, breathable moisturizers like glycerin. It’s also affordable and available at most supermarkets and pharmacies.
Note that this product contains coconut derivatives, which may cause irritation if your baby is allergic to coconut. In addition, some customers wish it had more of a lather and left a “clean” feeling. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
Best Runner-Up for Babies: CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo
Pros
- Great for babies and adults
- Cleans dirt, oil and sweat without stripping skin
- Low toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
- Nozzle may be faulty
- Pricey for size
CeraVe also makes a baby wash that works well for eczema-prone skin, and we recommend it for babies and adults alike. The extremely gentle formula is fragrance, paraben and sulfate free, and its mild cleansers do a great job of clearing out dirt, oil and sweat without stripping skin of moisture. This product also has a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
The downsides: The CeraVe Baby Wash & Shampoo contains coconut derivatives, which may cause an allergic reaction depending on your baby’s sensitivity. A few customers also received bottles with faulty nozzles. Note that this bottle is somewhat small for the price (eight ounces).
Best Gel Formula: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser
Pros
- Silky lather
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Good for face and body
Cons
- Small bottle
- Moderate toxicity/irritation rating
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
While most gel body washes are not eczema friendly, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser is the exception. This lightweight formula turns into a rich, silky lather on the skin, and hydrators like glycerin and hyaluronic acid help the skin barrier retain moisture post shower. Overall, this is a great product for both the face and body, and it has the NEA Seal of Acceptance.
On the other hand, this product has a moderate toxicity and irritation rating of four out of 10 because it contains a small amount of fragrance. It also contains coconut derivatives, which may cause an allergic reaction depending on your sensitivities.
Best for Itchiness: Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
Pros
- Contains colloidal oatmeal
- Fragrance, paraben, sulfate and dye free
- Low toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Cleansers may still cause irritation
- Contains potential allergens, (coconut derivatives and almond glycerides)
Struggling to alleviate itchy eczema? Consider the Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash. The gentle formula can help soothe itchy skin if applied gently to affected areas, thanks to colloidal oatmeal and glycerin. It’s also fragrance, paraben, sulfate and dye free. This product has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
However, the gentle cleansers in this formula (sodium laureth sulfate and cocamidopropyl betaine) may still cause irritation depending on your eczema type and your specific sensitivities. Several other ingredients, including sodium benzoate and PEG-20 almond glycerides, may also cause irritation.
Best Runner-Up for Itchiness: CeraVe Eczema Soothing Body Wash
Pros
- Contains omega-rich oils
- Contains ceramides
- Low toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Shipping issues when buying from Amazon
- May be too heavy on the skin
- May not leave skin feeling “clean”
If certain ingredients in the Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash may trigger your eczema, consider the CeraVe Eczema Soothing Body Wash instead. This soothing formula contains gentle, non-comedogenic, omega-rich oils that can help hydrate dry and flaky skin, including soybean oil and castor seed oil. It also contains ceramides, which can help repair the skin barrier. This product also has a low toxicity and irritation rating of three out of 10.
The downsides: Some buyers have experienced shipping issues when purchasing from Amazon (bottles can leak in the package). This oil-rich formula may also be too heavy on your skin and not leave it feeling “clean.”
Best Coconut-Derivative Free Soap: Nature Sustained Organic Body Wash & Face Wash
Pros
- Gentle cleansers
- Contains natural probiotics
- Naturally-derived ingredients
Cons
- Natural ingredients may contribute to allergies
- Natural scent may not appeal to some buyers
- Pricey
If you have an allergy or sensitivity to coconut derivatives, finding a coconut-free soap for sensitive skin is very difficult. Fortunately, the Nature Sustained Organic Body Wash & Face Wash is a good alternative. The gel-like formula uses wildcrafted soap nut as its primary gentle cleanser, and it also contains natural probiotics that may improve the skin barrier’s function.
Note that the natural scent (similar to lemongrass and mild vinegar, which dissipates) may not appeal to some buyers. In addition, the unique ingredients, like wildcrafted Indian-laurel leaf and elephant apple may cause contact dermatitis depending on your allergies. This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating.
Best Oat-Based Body Wash: Puriya Free to Be Me Ultra Gentle Body Wash
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Contains colloidal oatmeal and green tea
- Only a slight lather
Cons
- Coconut derivatives may cause allergies
- Other unique ingredients may cause allergies
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
What we like about the Puriya Free to Be Me Body Wash: This very gentle cleanser has only a slight lather, and it leaves skin feeling moisturized and clean. It contains soothing ingredients like glycerin, colloidal oatmeal, green tea, centella Asiatica leaf extract and kelp extract. It also has the NEA Seal of Acceptance.
However, this product may still cause contact dermatitis depending on your sensitivities, as it contains coconut derivatives and a few unique ingredients. It also does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating.
Best Vaginal and All-Over Body Wash: Summer’s Eve Fragrance Free Gentle Daily All Over Feminine Body Wash
Pros
- Affordable
- pH balanced
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
Cons
- Unknown toxicity and irritation rating
- Slightly drying
Looking for a body wash that works not only for your body, but also your vaginal microbiome? If so, we recommend the Summer’s Eve Gentle Daily All-Over Feminine Body Wash. The pH-balanced, no-nonsense formula contains a few gentle cleansers and a small amount of lactic acid to improve overall skin health. In addition, this product has an NEA Seal of Acceptance.
This product does not yet have a toxicity and irritation rating. Similar Summer’s Eve products (with fragrance) have a rating of four out of 10. It may also be too drying, especially if you don’t apply moisturizer post shower.
Best Oil-Based Body Wash: Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
Pros
- Great for face and body
- Lightweight oils in formula
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
Cons
- Pricey
- May not be great for oily skin
If even the gentlest water-based cleansers feel too drying on your skin, an oil-based cleanser is worth a try. The Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is eczema friendly, as it contains lightweight, non-comedogenic shea butter. It also has glycerin and niacinamide, which help hydrate the skin and reduce redness, respectively. This product has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
The downsides? The Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil may feel too hydrating if you have oily or combination skin. Some customers wish it had more oil-based ingredients, and that it had a lower price point for the bottle size.
Best Runner-Up Oil-Based Body Wash: CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
Pros
- NEA Seal of Acceptance
- Contains soothing, non-comedogenic oils
- Low toxicity and irritation rating
Cons
- Contains benzoic acid
- Pricey
- Not ideal for oily skin
Looking for an oil-based cleanser that contains a few more non-comedogenic oils? If so, check out the CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser. This formula contains squalane, multiple ceramides (lipids) and sodium hyaluronate, cholesterol and triglyceride. It also has the NEA Seal of Acceptance and a low toxicity and irritation rating of two out of 10.
However, this product contains benzoic acid, a masking fragrance that may cause irritation on extremely sensitive skin. It’s also pricey for the bottle size, and isn’t ideal for oily skin.
