The Best Body Washes for Eczema to Gently Cleanse Inflamed Skin

Finding the Best Body Washes for Eczema To learn why certain body washes work better than others for eczema, it’s helpful to understand the basics of eczema. “Eczema is just a large category, like a basket that we dump various types of inflammatory skin conditions into,” says Dr. Jenny Liu, dermatologist and YouTuber. “It’s [a term] used to describe inflamed, red, scaly, dry and itchy skin. And there are various types of eczema.” Those types include atopic dermatitis (the most common type, which primarily affects young children but also adults), contact dermatitis (when the skin reacts to an allergen), asteatotic eczema (dry, itchy and cracked skin that tends to affect older people) and more. While these types vary in terms of their cause, affected skin areas and treatment methods, they all have one thing in common: a defective skin barrier. As a result, improving your skin barrier is crucial if you want to reduce flare-ups. “For certain types of eczema, like atopic dermatitis, there is no cure,” Dr. Liu cautions. “But with proper skin care and treatment, often topical medications prescribed by your dermatologist, you can minimize the frequency, severity and intensity of your eczema flares.” Thus, the products you use to wash your skin will be a key component of your skincare routine. Though we must add one last important tip: Even the most gentle body washes can be harmful if used incorrectly. Dr. Liu recommends only using soap on a few places — armpits, crotch, buttocks and feet — and simply rinsing the rest of your body with water. “On a regular basis, most people, kids and adults alike, do not need soap everywhere … because even the gentlest cleansers still strip the skin of its natural oil,” she says. So, ready to put your knowledge of body washes to the test? Below, check out the most important factors to consider before selecting a product for your skin.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Body Washes for Eczema Helpful Ingredients According to Carolyn Stull, board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon for MDCS Dermatology in New York City, helpful ingredients in body wash for eczema include colloidal oatmeal and ceramides. “Colloidal oatmeal contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce itch and strengthen the skin barrier,” Dr. Stull explains. ”Ceramides are lipids that are found within the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin. Ceramide content can be decreased in patients with eczema, and using cleansers or moisturizers containing ceramides can help strengthen the skin barrier.” Other potentially helpful ingredients for eczema include hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, shea butter, glycerin, coconut oil and coconut oil derivatives. Irritating Ingredients Unfortunately, there is a wide array of ingredients in body washes that exacerbate eczema, and the list can increase depending on your eczema type and allergies. The first ingredient to avoid according to Dr. Stull is fragrance, a common cause of skin allergies and irritation. It’s also important to avoid masking fragrances. Other ingredients that often cause irritation in eczema patients include alcohol, essential oils, urea (if you have atopic dermatitis), lanolin, retinoids and ethanol. For some eczema patients, especially those with allergic contact dermatitis, propylene glycol and cocamidopropyl betaine may also cause irritation. Dermatologist Recommendations If you aren’t sure where to begin when buying a body wash, abiding by the NEA’s recommendations is a great place to start. However, it’s important to also consult with your dermatologist. Certain products recommended by the NEA may still irritate your skin, especially if you are allergic to certain ingredients included in the formula. A dermatologist can also test you for allergies to help you pinpoint ingredients that aggravate your skin. Note that we have included products recommended by the NEA as well as products not included on the NEA list, as long as the latter are recommended by dermatologists. Price Budget is a key component of shopping for eczema-friendly body washes because it’s important to create a skincare routine you can sustain. Most body washes cost between $7 and $40 for one bottle, which usually lasts a month or more, and the recommendations below range between $7 and $25. Medicated body washes recommended by your dermatologist can cost $40 or more. (Note that this guide does not include medicated body wash recommendations.)