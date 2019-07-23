



Dry skin is so much more than just that. It can be an insecurity, a literal pain or itch, a hindrance to living our lives the way we want to. Whether we’re dealing with stubborn patches or year-round eczema, we’re always looking for a way to keep it away and keep it away for good. Prescriptions don’t always work. Sometimes, the solution actually ends up being all-natural!

The Eczema Honey Original Skin-Soothing Cream is an organic restorative cream that nearly 4,500 shoppers are hailing as a true “miracle” when it comes to soothing, cooling and moisturizing their dry, red and irritated skin. No prescription necessary! All we need to do is visit Eczema Honey’s website. This cream is only available directly from the brand, so don’t trust any wannabes on Amazon!

Reviewers can’t stop calling this cream miraculous, unable to believe the results they’ve seen, but seeing is believing! Many went to doctors, but all of their prescription creams ended up burning or doing nothing at all. One said that when they switched to this cream, their eczema calmed down “within three days” and hasn’t flared up since! Some are even noticing a difference in just one day. One shopper said this cream has “given [them their] freedom back,” and reading that makes our heart swell!

This non-toxic cream is rich with nutrients and gentle yet powerful gluten-free ingredients. It’s made with moisturizing beeswax, pure honey, a humectant that may help us stay moisturized, soothing almond oil and sunflower oil, which is rich with antioxidants to protect us from free radicals. This cream actually claims to “create a moisture barrier” on top of our skin that not only shields it from harm, but conditions it so it becomes stronger!

This cruelty-free cream, which is handmade in the USA, can be used many ways. To soothe and cool either an irritated or itchy spot, we can take a dime-sized amount and rub it onto the area a few times a day. It may just melt into the skin. If we’re looking to use it as a general moisturizer, just rub it onto dry areas “until only a thin protective layer forms without too much excess product.” If we want a more intense treatment session, we can also use it as a mask! Just apply a thicker layer and leave it on for 20 minutes before washing it off with a clean and warm towelette!

The uses don’t end there. This cream can also be used as a lip balm to smooth out our smile and heal cracked skin! There’s another unexpected use, as well. We can actually use this cream to take off our makeup at the end of the day! Apply to face and wipe off with a cotton pad or ball for a softened, streak-free complexion!

If we’ve tried everything else and nothing has worked, this cream may seem heaven-sent. Luckily for us, we don’t have to wait around for a miracle to actually get our hands on it because we can just grab it whenever we want right from Eczema Honey! Relief is waiting for us — both mental and physical — so what are we waiting for? We want to add our own astonishing before and after photo to the reviews section too!

