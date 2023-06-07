The 10 Best Lotions for Eczema That Actually Provide Relief

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Dealing with eczema is no walk in the park, and one of the easiest ways to treat the chronic condition is to pick up a lotion which is specifically designed to calm your symptoms. Of course, these pesky symptoms may include itchy skin, dryness, flakiness and redness.

It doesn’t matter if your case is mild or more serious — the bottom line is that you want relief… and you want it fast! If you’re in the market for the absolute best eczema lotion to work for your needs, there are plenty of options to consider. Evaluating everything from the specific ingredients included in the formula to the frequency of usage, we’ve rounded up the best lotions for eczema which may finally get your skin balanced and back to normal — read on for our top 10 picks!

The 10 Best Lotions for Eczema

Best Overall: Gold Bond Cream for Eczema Relief Simply put, there isn’t a single box this value-sized eczema treatment lotion doesn’t check off! It’s developed by dermatologists and comes from the reported top brand for eczema relief, plus it’s earned the all-important stamp of approval from the National Eczema Association. It helps to tackle the five main symptoms of the skin condition which include dryness, itching, scaling or peeling, redness, roughness and overall irritation. It does this with a gentle yet effective formula which includes 2% colloidal oatmeal, famously regarded as one of the most common and popular ingredients used to treat eczema-prone skin. On top of that, it’s coupled with a blend of seven moisturizers and three vitamins, plus aloe vera to help moisturize the skin and calm down symptoms. Apply it to certain portions of the skin where you’re experiencing eczema or use it all over the body! Pros #1 Bestseller

Amazing reviews

Super affordable Cons Slightly strange faint scent

Gentler formula

May pill on skin $16.00 See it!

Best for Everyday: Aveeno Eczema Therapy Daily Moisturizing Body Cream This lotion was specifically designed for sensitive skin, which is why it’s the best for daily and consistent use. It’s been allergy tested and is totally paraben-free, steroid-free, free of dyes, and most importantly, fragrance-free! Although some eczema lotions are effective, even the faintest hint of a fragrance can trigger some sort of unwanted negative reaction. As we commonly see in eczema lotions, it does include colloidal oatmeal for soothing and healing, but what sets it apart are the ceramides and essential lipids which provide extra relief and help strengthen the outer layer of your skin. These ingredients also help to retain and reinforce your skin’s moisture barrier, which is crucial when you want to keep eczema symptoms at bay! Pros Super gentle formula

Fragrance-free

Amazing reviews Cons May not treat more serious eczema flare-ups

More expensive

Smaller size bottle $20.00 See it!

Best Drugstore Option: Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream What’s great about this eczema lotion is that it’s super affordable and perfect for taking with you on the go! It provides 24-hour hydration and includes a ton of ingredients which are particularly popular for providing eczema relief. This all-star lineup includes colloidal oatmeal and Ceramide-3, but the one ingredient which adds some extra oomph is licorice root extract! Studies have shown that this naturally-sourced extract has a compound with anti-inflammatory properties which can seriously soothe eczema, and it’s unlikely to cause allergic reactions too. The fact that it’s fragrance-free and steroid-free is also perfect if you’re worried about skin sensitivity. It’s safe to use all over the body, but because it has a thicker cream consistency, it may work better as a targeted treatment for patches of skin which require more care. Pros Gentle formula

Steroid and fragrance-free

Super moisturizing Cons Smaller bottle

A bit greasy

Weaker colloidal oatmeal concentrate $12.00 See it!

Best In-Shower Lotion: Curél Hydra Therapy Itch Defense Wet Skin Moisturizer Not only do wet skin moisturizers make our lives easier, but using a lotion designed to be applied in the shower can seriously benefit anyone who regularly deals with eczema. You apply the lotion while your skin already has some moisture, so you’re getting an added dose of hydration, and the lotion then locks it in for extra moisture retention. Making sure your skin is as hydrated as possible is crucial in relieving eczema symptoms, and this lotion also includes tons of skin-soothing ingredients like oatmeal extract, a ceramide complex and vitamin E. Reviewers say they love the lightweight feeling and fast absorption of this eczema lotion, and highlight that it’s particularly great for the summertime. Talk about convenient timing! Pros Easy to use

Lightweight feel

3x better hydration Cons A bit pricy

May not fully relieve more serious eczema cases

May take time to absorb $17.00 Se it!

Most Affordable: Amazon Basics Eczema Soothing Moisturizing Cream This is by far the most affordable eczema lotion and a great bang for your buck option if you’re looking for relief on a budget. You can pick up just one tube of the lotion, but if you want to save more, there’s a 3-pack option which will help bring down the overall cost! Its ingredient list is comparable to more expensive counterparts, and shoppers say the lotion measures up to the task! The formula includes 1% colloidal oatmeal as the main eczema-soothing agent, and has other hydrating properties which can make your skin feel moisturized. The gentle formula is safe for sensitive skin and you can use it anywhere, including on the face! The tube is also a smaller size, which is ideal if you want to throw it in your purse to provide relief while you’re out and about. Pros Super affordable

Lightweight feel

Safe for sensitive skin Cons Slightly thin consistency

Not designed for serious eczema cases

May require more frequent application $9.00 See it!

Best for Face and Body: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Lotion Making sure you know all of the eczema lotion options currently available is important when finding your best fit, which is what brings us to this lotion! Instead of using oatmeal as the main soothing ingredient, it relies on prebiotic thermal water, which is reportedly rich in a natural antioxidant called selenium. That’s the crucial component which can help repair skin — and the lotion also includes shea butter, niacinamide and glycerin to hydrate and soothe the skin. This lotion is dermatologically tested on sensitive skin and is safe for both kids and adults. You can use it all over the body — including your face — and apply it on the daily. Shoppers say that if you’ve tried other lotions to relieve eczema symptoms without luck, you should get their hands on this miracle product ASAP! Pros Safe for sensitive skin

Non-greasy formula

48-hour hydration Cons Pricier lotion

Patch test is recommended

Thicker, heavy consistency $20.00 See it!

Best Steroid-Free Alternative: Amélie Monnier DermaCalm SOS Therapy Using a stronger treatment which contains some sort of steroid in the formula is considered a last-ditch effort when it comes to treating eczema, but before you go there, you may want to try this steroid-free alternative to see if it works for your specific needs! This cream contains a unique blend of variables which may be able to treat flare-ups more effectively, so it’s a great alternative for anyone to test out who hasn’t had luck with gentler lotions. These ingredients include 8% urea, which is an exfoliant that can help break down the outer layer of skin to promote new cell growth while moisturizing and soothing at the same time. That’s coupled with moisturizing and strengthening probiotics and hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture and help heal rough, dry and itchy portions of the skin in a matter of a few days! Pros Steroid-free formula

Safe for kids and adults

Hypoallergenic Cons May not heal flare-ups 100%

More expensive

Smaller size

Originally $30 On Sale: $25 You Save 17% See it!

Best for Flare-Ups: Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm Flare-Up Relief Cream If you have dealt with eczema for some time, chances are you can feel when a flare-up is starting to come on — which is when you break out this lotion to stop it in its tracks! It has a thicker cream consistency which is great for targeting more uncomfortable rashes that are a bit more serious than your average dry patch of skin. The formula includes 2% colloidal oatmeal which is commonly used in eczema treatments, plus more nourishing ingredients that stop the itching and begin to repair the skin through intense hydration. It promises to lock in moisture for 48 hours, which is crucial when you want to make eczema incidents go away faster! Some shoppers say they applied this cream before bed and were amazed by how much their skin improved overnight, and the packaging of the lotion is perfectly designed to take with you on the go. Pros Great reviews

Fast-acting formula

Steroid-free Cons Slightly expensive

May be too gentle for more serious flare-ups

May pill the skin $20.00 See it!

Best All-Natural Lotion: Clearbody Organics Manuka Relief Cream This all-natural soothing cream is a vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free and paraben-free solution to relieving eczema! The formula includes several incredible skin-soothing ingredients, but the real star of the show is manuka honey. It’s sourced from New Zealand and has natural soothing properties which not only work for eczema, but can also help with wounds, cuts and sunburns as well. But the addition of colloidal oatmeal is what specifically makes it great for eczema, and it’s safe for both kids and adults to use. How well it works for you depends on how bad your eczema situation is, but shoppers say when they want to take a break from their higher-strength steroid creams, this lotion gets the job done in a pinch! Pros Vegan and organic formula

Safe for all ages

Manuka honey based Cons Not the best for severe eczema

More expensive

Small container Originally $40 On Sale: $30 You Save 25% See it!

Best OTC Option: Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Lotion for Eczema This maximum-strength eczema cream contains 1% hydrocortisone, which is the highest-potency steroid treatment you can get without a prescription. If you’ve tried steroid-free creams and couldn’t find relief, you can try this one out before you resort to consulting with a doctor for a prescription-grade option. The formula also includes seven different moisturizers which help your skin retain hydration, plus a slew of skin-nourishing vitamins to treat flare-ups or prevent one that’s just starting from getting worse. Shoppers that experience eczema on the ‘face, back, and scalp’ (among other areas) say they use this to control flare-ups and have had great success! Basically, this tells you the lotion is fairly safe to use anywhere and is highly recommended by dermatologists. Some even say this inexpensive cream provides ‘much better relief’ than the more expensive picks they have been prescribed! Pros Maximum OTC potency

Affordable

#1 bestseller Cons Temporary solution

Not safe for children

Small size $8.00 See it!

Finding the Best Lotions for Eczema: A Buyer’s Guide

This guide was created to provide guidance for eczema relief. This skin condition can be very frustrating to deal with, and we wanted to provide shoppers with all of the best lotions for eczema to make life a bit easier! Research for this guide involved turning to multiple expert sources to understand the different types of treatments you can consider while finding the best eczema lotion for you.

It was also important to understand when a lotion can help, and when it’s best to seek assistance from professionals. This guide will hopefully help you figure out if there’s an eczema lotion you can buy right now to help relieve your symptoms or if you need to make an appointment with your doctor or dermatologist.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lotions for Eczema

When choosing the best lotions for eczema for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Size

The volume size of the lotion you choose is important for a few different reasons. Larger bottles will typically be a better bang for your buck, depending on the brand, but you can take those lotions with you everywhere. If you want a lotion you can take with you on the go to have skin-soothing relief always on hand, definitely opt for a smaller size.

Price

When you find a lotion that truly is the best for eczema, it’s probable that you’ll want to invest in it and become a repeat buyer. But if you haven’t found the right one yet, before jumping to the more expensive options, it may be smart to test out the affordable lotions first. If you discover that a cheaper lotion does the trick, save the money and stick with it! But if you’ve exhausted all of your options, moving on to pricier eczema lotions may lead you to your perfect pick.

Ingredients

There are a variety of different ingredients that you’ll frequently find in the best lotions for eczema, including colloidal oatmeal, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and so much more. But there are other elements which may offer you the extra boost that will work for your skin, like licorice root, urea or other antioxidants. Pay attention to the ingredient list for each of the lotions you’re considering to parse out which formula you feel will help best treat your eczema symptoms.

Targeted Use or Everyday Use?

Eczema lotions that you can use all over the body are ideal for soothing regular itchiness and keeping flare-ups at bay. They feel lighter on the skin and are designed for daily use. But if you’re shopping for an eczema lotion that can treat more serious rashes, you’ll know which ones are designed for that. They have a thicker consistency and may include a higher strength formula. Depending on how severe your condition is, you may be buying one or the other — or both!

Who You’re Shopping For

Are you shopping for yourself, or for your entire household? If you have small children who also deal with eczema, it’s important to make sure that the lotion you’re buying is safe for kids to use, which many gentler options are.

What are the Different Types of Lotions for Eczema?

The following are the most common types of lotions for eczema.

Everyday Lotions and Creams

These are the necessary lotions you can use on the daily which are formulated with ingredients that won’t irritate your skin or trigger your eczema to get worse. Not every formula will work for every skin type, but generally speaking, these lotions are gentle and safe for daily use. There are some creams which have a thicker consistency and can be used for more serious flare-ups as well, but you’re still able to use them for several days in a row until your condition improves.

Topical Hydrocortisone

Here’s where things get more serious. These eczema lotions and creams contain hydrocortisone steroids which most doctors will recommend for more serious cases. If your skin rashes are looking a bit more severe, there are OTC options which have varying steroid strengths you can use to treat them. These eczema lotions definitely aren’t for daily use and you should use them sparingly, and consult with your doctor if your skin doesn’t improve.

PDE4 Inhibitor

When it’s down to the wire and neither lotions nor OTC steroid creams have helped with your eczema, you may need a prescription treatment. This is a different form of a topical solution for eczema that can treat mild to moderate cases, and you can consult with your doctor to see if this is the route you should take.

What are the Different Uses for Lotions for Eczema?

The following are the reasons why people use lotions for eczema.

General Itch Relief

Not all cases of eczema are serious. If you only have the occasional mild rash and simply deal with itchiness, eczema lotions are the best for providing relief! Even if you’re unsure if you actually have eczema but want a super soothing lotion, picking one out that is designed for eczema can be a huge help.

Replenishing Moisture

The extra hydration you get from eczema lotions is another great plus. This is another case where even if you don’t deal with this specific skin condition, you can still benefit from using an eczema lotion to keep your skin moisturized at all times!

Curing Flare-Ups

Eczema flare-ups happen, and when they do, you want to help get rid of the rashes as quickly as possible. There are many eczema lotions which keep flare-ups at bay and others that can help treat one once it pops up. Using both concurrently can definitely keep your skin clear and in check!

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Lotions for Eczema

How serious of an issue am I dealing with?

It can be hard to evaluate how serious your eczema is, and if you aren’t sure, it’s best to consult with your doctor or dermatologist to get some better guidance on what eczema lotion to buy. But if you feel that your case isn’t necessarily severe, with this guide, you have a ton of information to steer you in the right direction!

Do I have any allergies I should be taking into consideration?

This is another question to ask yourself when reviewing the ingredients of the eczema lotions you’re considering. If you know you have an allergy to a specific ingredient, keep an eye out for that, but if you aren’t sure and know your skin is sensitive, go for an eczema lotion which is totally fragrance-free and free of dyes.

Is the lotion I’m choosing accepted by the National Eczema Association?

When push comes to shove and you’re debating between two or three different eczema lotion options, an easy way to narrow it down is to look for the National Eczema Association seal of approval. You can always find it somewhere on the lotion bottle if the product has earned this badge of honor!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!