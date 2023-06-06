The 10 Best Lash Growth Serums to Help Thicken and Lengthen Your Lashes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Nailing down your beauty routine is difficult, and if you’re not loving the look or overall health of your natural lashes, you may be tempted to test out a lash growth serum! These serums can help your lashes appear fuller, healthier and stronger — and may even help them grow to lengths you never thought possible.
Whether you’ve experienced hair loss from using falsies or extensions, or simply want to boost your lashes to make them more visible, lash growth serums are the way to go. You’re not alone — the lash growth serum industry market size is expected to hit $1.3 billion by 2031! But with all of the options available on the market, it’s difficult to whittle them all down to just one choice. This buyers guide is designed to help you make that decision and find your perfect match, so read on for the best lash growth serums available now!
The 10 Best Lash Growth Serums
Best Overall: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- #1 Bestseller
- Three different tube sizes available
- Cruelty-free formula
Cons
- Takes time to see results
- More expensive
- May cause irritation
Best Value Buy: neuLASH® Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set
Pros
- Fast-acting formula
- Value price
- Lengthening and thickening
Cons
- Higher price tag
- May cause irritation
- Requires consistent maintenance
Best Splurge: Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Defining Serum
Pros
- Designed for lashes and brows
- Fast-acting formula
- Doesn't irritate eyes
Cons
- Luxury price tag
- Results may vary
- Fewer reviews
Best Gentle Formula: Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum
Pros
- Gentle formula
- Moderate price
- Lengthens and thickens lashes
Cons
- Results can take some time
- Small tube
- Longer drying time
Best Trial Size: THE ORDINARY Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum
Pros
- Fast results
- Designed for lashes and brows
- Affordable
Cons
- Smaller trial size
- Expires 6 months after opening
- Somewhat mixed reviews
Best Under-The-Radar: Park Perfection Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Hydrating formula
- Can also be used on brows
- Promotes collagen production
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- High price tag
- Requires regular maintenance
Best Latisse Alternative: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum
Pros
- Fast-acting formula
- Amazing reviews
- Multiple sizes to choose from
Cons
- May cause irritation over time
- Expensive
- Only for use on lash line
Best Bargain Buy: BARTSLASH Premium Eyelash Growth Serum
Pros
- Extremely affordable
- Incredible reviews
- Gentle and natural formula
Cons
- Takes time to see results
- Requires regular maintenance
- Not as lengthening as other formulas
Best New Release: Wewell Eyelash Growth Serum
Pros
- Easy application process
- Multi-peptide complex
- Affordable
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- May cause irritation
- May take time to see growth
Best Thickening Formula: Shiseido Full Lash Serum
Pros
- More affordable
- Supremely hydrating
- Can be used on brows as well
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Not super lengthening
- Takes time to see results
Finding the Best Lash Growth Serum: A Buyer’s Guide
Using false lashes or getting lash extensions are two popular methods of making your lashes pop, but they come with some serious consequences. Having negative reactions to these two means of enhancing lashes can lead to hair loss, and many shoppers have turned to lash growth serums to help restore their lashes’ natural growth! This buying guide was created to help anyone who’s struggling with their lashes find the treatment which works best for them.
These lash growth serums are also ideal for anyone who wants to boost their lash length and volume! Even if you haven’t experienced lash loss, using these serums can help your lashes appear more visible, fuller and naturally more beautiful. And over time, once you’ve reached your desired results, you may find yourself using mascara less and less!
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lash Growth Serums
When choosing the best lash growth serum for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:
Price
Lash growth serums can cost as little as $20 or go up to $200, so you have to consider what you’re willing to spend when shopping for the formula that’s right for you. But just because a formula is more affordable doesn’t make it any less effective! That said, we love that there are luxury options if you do want to go for a more expensive product. Many will have smaller trial sizes which provide you with enough product to see if the formula works at a lower price — and if you’re satisfied and deem a particular lash growth serum worth the money, you can upgrade to a larger size!
Size
As was already mentioned, many lash growth serums will differ in the amount of product you receive. Most will have the standard three-month supply, which is generally have long it takes for your lash growth progress to reach its full potential. But some brands will offer smaller six-week tubes to give you a test run and see if you react well to their specific formula. The size of the lash growth serum you choose goes hand in hand with the price, so consider these two factors concurrently when choosing your formula!
Formula
This is arguably the most important thing to consider when selecting your lash growth serum. There are three common types of lash growth serums: peptide-based, botanical and prostaglandin-based. Each one will have their own set of advantages and disadvantages, and if you want to learn more about what the differences are between each one, there’s more information about these lash growth serum types later on in this buyers guide. Keep reading!
Speed
Some lash growth serums work quicker than others depending on which ingredients are used to stimulate growth. When a serum promises to help lashes grow in record speed, usually peptides or prostaglandins are found in the formula, which may give you a negative reaction if you deal with sensitivity issues. But if you’re willing to take the risk to see your lashes longer faster, go for it!
Reviews
Although everyone will react to lash growth serums differently, you can get a great sense of its overall effectiveness by taking a look at what reviewers have to say. Some will have negative experiences, but when testimonials are more positive overall, that’s an excellent sign!
What are the Different Types of Lash Growth Serums?
The following are the most common types of lash growth serums:
Peptide
Utilizing peptides in lash grown serum formulas is what we found to be most common, and that’s for a very good reason. Peptides reportedly have minimal side effects, if any at all, and there are a multitude of different peptides which can be used. Certain complexes stimulate keratin and others can promote blood circulation around the follicle area. These formulas will differ in their effectiveness depending on what else is included in the ingredient list. It’s important to make a full assessment of everything that’s included in the serum to figure out which one is your perfect match!
Botanical
Botanical lash growth serums don’t rely on peptides to help stimulate lash growth and instead focus on naturally-derived ingredients. Generally speaking, these serums may not work as quickly or effectively as a peptide-focused formula, but they’re a great alternative if you want to take a natural approach.
Prostaglandin
While lash growth serums which include prostaglandins as the main active ingredient are often the ones to work the best, they also carry the most risks. If you have extreme eye sensitivity, these serums are the ones you should be weary of, though if you limit your use, you can hep mitigate the potential negative side effects! When looking at the ingredient list, keep your eye out for Isopropyl cloprostenate, Isopropanol Phenyl-hydroxyl-pentene Dihydroxy-cyclopentyl-heptenate, Dechloro Dihydroxy Difluoro Ethylcloprostenolamide or Trifluoromethyl Dechloro Ethylprostenolamide. These are how prostaglandins are reportedly listed, and if you’re worried about sensitivity, you should definitely be aware of them.
What are the Different Uses for Lash Growth Serums?
The following are the reasons why people use lash growth serums:
Lengthening
Obviously, the most common use for using a lash growth serum is to lengthen your natural lashes, but this goal can take on two different forms. There are certain serums which can make your existing lashes longer than they have ever been before, but serums can also help stimulate new growth due to hair loss.
Thickening
Using a lash growth serum can also help make your lashes look fuller and thicker! Many will rely on biotin to achieve this or other ingredients which stimulate keratin production to give your hairs a more visible appearance. Some serums will have a greater focus on thickening as opposed to lengthening, and those tend to be the gentler formulas. If your lashes are already long enough but are quite thin, be on the lookout for these types of lash growth serums!
Strengthening
Every lash growth serum is designed to help fortify your hairs directly from the follicle, so even if you don’t get as much growth progress, you’ll almost always notice that your lashes at least feel a lot stronger than they did before.
Brows
Tons of lash growth serums can also be used on your brows to help fill in sparse spots and make your brows look fuller! So many reviewers on the serums we sourced mentioned they have used it on both their lashes and brows, and found they’re effective in both areas. Not every single lash growth serum is designed to work this way, but it’s a good thing to look out for if you want this additional benefit.
Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Lash Growth Serums
When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best lash growth serum for your needs.
How long will I have to wait to see results?
Everyone is different, so your personal lash growth results and how long it takes for you to see them will vary. Depending on the formula, you may see a difference in your lashes after just a few weeks — or even a matter of days! But of course, others will take more time. So while we don’t have a clear answer for you on this particular question, what we can say is that choosing the right serum for you and staying patient is definitely key.
How do I apply lash growth serums?
Most lash growth serums will have a thin brush applicator which you can use to carefully swipe the formula at the base of your lash line. Before you apply the product, make sure you remove all of your makeup and contact lenses if you wear them. Only use a single thin layer and apply to your lash root, starting from the inner corner all the way to the outer corner. You can also repeat this process for your lower lashes as well! Make sure to be careful to not apply the lash growth serum to your water line so it doesn’t irritate your actual eye, and wait for the product to fully dry before moving on with the rest of your skincare or makeup routine.
How often can I apply lash growth serums?
You’ll have to take a close look at the instructions for each individual lash growth serum, but generally speaking, you’ll need to apply them at least once per day. Some formulas outline that you can use them in the morning and at night, but from our research, the most common instruction is to apply the serum before going to bed. You may also need to adjust how often you use the serum depending on your own eye sensitivity as well. If you have to start out by using your treatment every other day to avoid irritation, that’s completely fine!
