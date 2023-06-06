The 10 Best Lash Growth Serums to Help Thicken and Lengthen Your Lashes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Nailing down your beauty routine is difficult, and if you’re not loving the look or overall health of your natural lashes, you may be tempted to test out a lash growth serum! These serums can help your lashes appear fuller, healthier and stronger — and may even help them grow to lengths you never thought possible.

Whether you’ve experienced hair loss from using falsies or extensions, or simply want to boost your lashes to make them more visible, lash growth serums are the way to go. You’re not alone — the lash growth serum industry market size is expected to hit $1.3 billion by 2031! But with all of the options available on the market, it’s difficult to whittle them all down to just one choice. This buyers guide is designed to help you make that decision and find your perfect match, so read on for the best lash growth serums available now!

The 10 Best Lash Growth Serums

Best Overall: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Not only is this award-winning lash growth serum one of the most popular on the market, it has the positive reviews to back up its powers! Over 41,000 Amazon shoppers have picked it up and absolutely adore the results they have obtained. This formula includes a specific amino acid which helps fortify lashes, plus hyaluronic acid to condition and strengthen. The trial size contains a 6-week supply, which is enough time for you to see a noticeable improvement in your lash growth — but in order for you to reach your full potential, a 3-month supply is what’s consistently recommended by experts and makeup artists alike. Countless publications have dubbed this product the best of the bunch, with numerous testimonials scattered across various e-commerce platforms confirming the success. Pros #1 Bestseller

Three different tube sizes available

Cruelty-free formula Cons Takes time to see results

More expensive

May cause irritation Starting at $36.00 See it!

Best Value Buy: neuLASH® Lash Enhancing Serum Duo Set When it comes to lash enhancement technology, you’re definitely getting a major bang for your buck with this value set! This two-tube pack is valued at $190, so you’re scoring a two-for-one deal and enough supply to last you for months on end. The combination of amino acids, bioengineered peptides and biotin helps you achieve serious lash growth quickly, with some reviewers reporting a noticeable difference after just four weeks! You can certainly stretch one tube of this formula for quite some time, and keep your progress going with the second tube which you’re essentially getting for free. With this set, you receive all of the supplies you need to commit to growing your lashes for the long haul. It’s an investment in your lash future! Pros Fast-acting formula

Value price

Lengthening and thickening Cons Higher price tag

May cause irritation

Requires consistent maintenance $95.00 See it!

Best Splurge: Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Defining Serum If you feel like splurging on your lash growth serum, this one from celebrity-loved brand Augustinus Bader is worth investing in! The formula helps promote keratin production, which can improve hair health on both your lashes and brows. It contains arginine, taurine, castor oil and a hyaluronic acid complex which helps growth and prevents damage in the process. Many shoppers who mentioned they deal with extreme sensitivity when it comes to lash growth serums concluded that this excellent option caused the least irritation, so it was ultimately well worth the money. As an added bonus, all ingredients are sustainably sourced, and the FSC certified packaging is incredibly sleek. It will look elegant in your makeup bag! Pros Designed for lashes and brows

Fast-acting formula

Doesn't irritate eyes Cons Luxury price tag

Results may vary

Fewer reviews $150.00 See it!

Best Gentle Formula: Lancôme Cils Booster Lash Revitalizing Serum If you feel your skin is more sensitive and want to pick up a lash serum which absolutely won’t irritate your eyes, this may be the one to try! Numerous reviewers across multiple sites say feel zero irritation after they apply the formula and love their results, plus the handy conditioning effect it offers. In a consumer study, 87% of women said their lashes feel more fortified and 80% said their damaged lashes feel more revitalized after use. If you’ve suffered from bad experiences with false lashes or extensions and want to bring your natural hairs back to life, trying this serum out may be a wise move to speed up your journey! Pros Gentle formula

Moderate price

Lengthens and thickens lashes Cons Results can take some time

Small tube

Longer drying time $49.00 See it!

Best Trial Size: THE ORDINARY Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum This serum comes in a smaller sized tube, which is ideal for anyone who wants to test out a lengthening treatment without breaking the bank at first! It’s an incredibly affordable option, and although it’s a smaller amount of product, it can still last you a couple of months —which is ample time to see if it truly works for your needs. There are 11 active ingredients in this formula, with some peptide complexes which are exclusive to this serum. This makes it a truly one-of-a-kind product that you won’t find anywhere else, and it could be your perfect match. Some shoppers found they needed to invest in another option, but it was an excellent pick for many in need of lengthier lashes. Pros Fast results

Designed for lashes and brows

Affordable Cons Smaller trial size

Expires 6 months after opening

Somewhat mixed reviews $15.00 See it!

Best Under-The-Radar: Park Perfection Lash Enhancing Serum Although this serum may not be as well known as some of the others we’ve picked out on this comprehensive list, it’s a seriously promising product! The few reviews we encountered praise it as the only lash serum that’s worked for them, and it has a ton of great benefits to boot. The formula includes biotin to help lengthen and thicken lashes, plus essential amino acids, which help promote collagen production to support lash growth. Yes, the fact is this serum may not have as much hype around it as some of the others we’ve highlighted, but it could be the underdog that works for you. The hydrating formula is bound to be of service — especially in the colder months! Pros Hydrating formula

Can also be used on brows

Promotes collagen production Cons Fewer reviews

High price tag

Requires regular maintenance $90.00 See it!

Best Latisse Alternative: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum Tons of shoppers confessed to trying this serum after using Latisse, and found that this formula worked out much better for their individual needs. Everyone has different experiences, but if you’ve not had luck with the ultra-popular Latisse, this may be the best alternative! The formula was developed by physicians and is truly power-packed, including biotin, peptides, lipids and plenty more super-ingredients to help boost lash growth, thickness and natural curl. It’s designed for daily use, but depending on how sensitive your eyes are, you may need to limit your usage to every other day. That just goes to show how potent the formula is and why it can deliver serious results. Thousands of reviewers say it truly looks like they have false lashes on, and the length only gets better as time goes on! Pros Fast-acting formula

Amazing reviews

Multiple sizes to choose from Cons May cause irritation over time

Expensive

Only for use on lash line Starting at $59.00 See it!

Best Bargain Buy: BARTSLASH Premium Eyelash Growth Serum For any bargain beauty shoppers out there, this lash growth serum is an excellent option! There are plenty of other affordable serums currently available on the market, but very few have reviews which are as positive as the raves this serum has received. What we love most about this formula is that it’s all-natural, mainly utilizing arginine to promote keratin production and stimulate blood circulation around the hair follicles. If you’ve experienced lash loss for any reason and need a serum to help them get growing again, this is a solid formula to try! And don’t forget to clip the virtual coupon to get an additional discount. Here at Shop With Us, we always have budget-conscious shoppers in mind — especially when it comes to beauty essentials. Pros Extremely affordable

Incredible reviews

Gentle and natural formula Cons Takes time to see results

Requires regular maintenance

Not as lengthening as other formulas Originaly $30 On Sale: $18 You Save 40% See it!

Best New Release: Wewell Eyelash Growth Serum We all know that beauty brands consistently come out with new products, but lash growth serums are definitely one of the more popular treatments to develop in recent years. That said, this brand new option is certainly starting to snag a ton of positive attention! It’s another affordable pick to consider which uses a peptide complex and a slew of additional natural ingredients to help stimulate lash growth from the root to help them appear longer, fuller and naturally beautiful. Reviewers who say they have experienced lash loss have turned to this serum to help restore their growth, which has given them a lot more confidence. At the end of the day, that’s the goal for many of Us! Pros Easy application process

Multi-peptide complex

Affordable Cons Fewer reviews

May cause irritation

May take time to see growth $19.00 See it!

Best Thickening Formula: Shiseido Full Lash Serum Plenty of lash growth serums can give you results which you wouldn’t imagine possible, but they can come with side-effects that aren’t ideal. If you’re looking for a serum which isn’t as extreme, this is the one to pick up! The formula is ultra-gentle and will still get you lash growth results, but it mainly focuses on lashes looking fuller rather than longer. The main ingredient working is arginine, which is said to help restore the condition of lashes back to their former glory! If you use it on both lashes and brows, one tube should last you about one month. Reviewers say they love the results they have seen so far, and best of all, they haven’t experienced any irritation whatsoever. This is also a great bang for your buck option! Pros More affordable

Supremely hydrating

Can be used on brows as well Cons Fewer reviews

Not super lengthening

Takes time to see results $36.00 See it!

Finding the Best Lash Growth Serum: A Buyer’s Guide

Using false lashes or getting lash extensions are two popular methods of making your lashes pop, but they come with some serious consequences. Having negative reactions to these two means of enhancing lashes can lead to hair loss, and many shoppers have turned to lash growth serums to help restore their lashes’ natural growth! This buying guide was created to help anyone who’s struggling with their lashes find the treatment which works best for them.

These lash growth serums are also ideal for anyone who wants to boost their lash length and volume! Even if you haven’t experienced lash loss, using these serums can help your lashes appear more visible, fuller and naturally more beautiful. And over time, once you’ve reached your desired results, you may find yourself using mascara less and less!

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Lash Growth Serums

When choosing the best lash growth serum for your needs, it may help to consider the following features:

Price

Lash growth serums can cost as little as $20 or go up to $200, so you have to consider what you’re willing to spend when shopping for the formula that’s right for you. But just because a formula is more affordable doesn’t make it any less effective! That said, we love that there are luxury options if you do want to go for a more expensive product. Many will have smaller trial sizes which provide you with enough product to see if the formula works at a lower price — and if you’re satisfied and deem a particular lash growth serum worth the money, you can upgrade to a larger size!

Size

As was already mentioned, many lash growth serums will differ in the amount of product you receive. Most will have the standard three-month supply, which is generally have long it takes for your lash growth progress to reach its full potential. But some brands will offer smaller six-week tubes to give you a test run and see if you react well to their specific formula. The size of the lash growth serum you choose goes hand in hand with the price, so consider these two factors concurrently when choosing your formula!

Formula

This is arguably the most important thing to consider when selecting your lash growth serum. There are three common types of lash growth serums: peptide-based, botanical and prostaglandin-based. Each one will have their own set of advantages and disadvantages, and if you want to learn more about what the differences are between each one, there’s more information about these lash growth serum types later on in this buyers guide. Keep reading!

Speed

Some lash growth serums work quicker than others depending on which ingredients are used to stimulate growth. When a serum promises to help lashes grow in record speed, usually peptides or prostaglandins are found in the formula, which may give you a negative reaction if you deal with sensitivity issues. But if you’re willing to take the risk to see your lashes longer faster, go for it!

Reviews

Although everyone will react to lash growth serums differently, you can get a great sense of its overall effectiveness by taking a look at what reviewers have to say. Some will have negative experiences, but when testimonials are more positive overall, that’s an excellent sign!

What are the Different Types of Lash Growth Serums?

The following are the most common types of lash growth serums:

Peptide

Utilizing peptides in lash grown serum formulas is what we found to be most common, and that’s for a very good reason. Peptides reportedly have minimal side effects, if any at all, and there are a multitude of different peptides which can be used. Certain complexes stimulate keratin and others can promote blood circulation around the follicle area. These formulas will differ in their effectiveness depending on what else is included in the ingredient list. It’s important to make a full assessment of everything that’s included in the serum to figure out which one is your perfect match!

Botanical

Botanical lash growth serums don’t rely on peptides to help stimulate lash growth and instead focus on naturally-derived ingredients. Generally speaking, these serums may not work as quickly or effectively as a peptide-focused formula, but they’re a great alternative if you want to take a natural approach.

Prostaglandin

While lash growth serums which include prostaglandins as the main active ingredient are often the ones to work the best, they also carry the most risks. If you have extreme eye sensitivity, these serums are the ones you should be weary of, though if you limit your use, you can hep mitigate the potential negative side effects! When looking at the ingredient list, keep your eye out for Isopropyl cloprostenate, Isopropanol Phenyl-hydroxyl-pentene Dihydroxy-cyclopentyl-heptenate, Dechloro Dihydroxy Difluoro Ethylcloprostenolamide or Trifluoromethyl Dechloro Ethylprostenolamide. These are how prostaglandins are reportedly listed, and if you’re worried about sensitivity, you should definitely be aware of them.

What are the Different Uses for Lash Growth Serums?

The following are the reasons why people use lash growth serums:

Lengthening

Obviously, the most common use for using a lash growth serum is to lengthen your natural lashes, but this goal can take on two different forms. There are certain serums which can make your existing lashes longer than they have ever been before, but serums can also help stimulate new growth due to hair loss.

Thickening

Using a lash growth serum can also help make your lashes look fuller and thicker! Many will rely on biotin to achieve this or other ingredients which stimulate keratin production to give your hairs a more visible appearance. Some serums will have a greater focus on thickening as opposed to lengthening, and those tend to be the gentler formulas. If your lashes are already long enough but are quite thin, be on the lookout for these types of lash growth serums!

Strengthening

Every lash growth serum is designed to help fortify your hairs directly from the follicle, so even if you don’t get as much growth progress, you’ll almost always notice that your lashes at least feel a lot stronger than they did before.

Brows

Tons of lash growth serums can also be used on your brows to help fill in sparse spots and make your brows look fuller! So many reviewers on the serums we sourced mentioned they have used it on both their lashes and brows, and found they’re effective in both areas. Not every single lash growth serum is designed to work this way, but it’s a good thing to look out for if you want this additional benefit.

Additional Questions and Tips to Choose the Best Lash Growth Serums

When narrowing down your list, ask yourself these questions and consider these buying tips help to ensure you pick the best lash growth serum for your needs.

How long will I have to wait to see results?

Everyone is different, so your personal lash growth results and how long it takes for you to see them will vary. Depending on the formula, you may see a difference in your lashes after just a few weeks — or even a matter of days! But of course, others will take more time. So while we don’t have a clear answer for you on this particular question, what we can say is that choosing the right serum for you and staying patient is definitely key.

How do I apply lash growth serums?

Most lash growth serums will have a thin brush applicator which you can use to carefully swipe the formula at the base of your lash line. Before you apply the product, make sure you remove all of your makeup and contact lenses if you wear them. Only use a single thin layer and apply to your lash root, starting from the inner corner all the way to the outer corner. You can also repeat this process for your lower lashes as well! Make sure to be careful to not apply the lash growth serum to your water line so it doesn’t irritate your actual eye, and wait for the product to fully dry before moving on with the rest of your skincare or makeup routine.

How often can I apply lash growth serums?

You’ll have to take a close look at the instructions for each individual lash growth serum, but generally speaking, you’ll need to apply them at least once per day. Some formulas outline that you can use them in the morning and at night, but from our research, the most common instruction is to apply the serum before going to bed. You may also need to adjust how often you use the serum depending on your own eye sensitivity as well. If you have to start out by using your treatment every other day to avoid irritation, that’s completely fine!

