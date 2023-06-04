Grow Your Hair Longer and Stronger With This Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even though you have a repertoire of go-to shampoos and conditioners, it’s actually healthy to switch things up depending on how your hair feels. Personally, we like to take the season into consideration as well — and in the summer, our tresses struggle with the elements. From the humidity which instantly causes frizz, to the heat and increased sun exposure, our hair needs all of the extra strength it can get.

Luckily, this shampoo and conditioner duo from Marc Anthony is perfectly suited for the sweltering summer months. Together, this power pair addresses the myriad of follicle-focused concerns of the season, and they may even help your hair grow longer — which is an incredible added bonus.

Get the Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo and Conditioner Gift Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

This duo is suitable for all hair types, but it’s especially beneficial for anyone who has dry strands that are prone to breakage. Both the shampoo and conditioner are infused with biotin, which helps to repair damaged tresses to make them appear smoother and healthier. Using these two products may also prevent frizz, which is incredibly beneficial as June rages on. And on top of that, both formulas also have caffeine and ginseng, which work hand in hand with biotin to promote hair growth. If you’re on a mission to achieve long locks without getting trims frequently, you can likely benefit from the addition of this shampoo and conditioner combo to your bathtime regimen!

Get the Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo and Conditioner Gift Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Reviewers claim that after using these two products for just one week, they can already see a major difference in their hair. Others say it’s incredibly moisturizing but doesn’t weigh your strands down, so if you have fine hair, you don’t have to feel apprehensive about giving this set a try. One shopper who’s used each product for years says in the long run, it did add to the length of their mane. Yes, it may take some time to notice a substantial difference in your hair’s length, but in the meantime, you’ll be able to enjoy healthier looking locks which are easier to manage in the summer!

See it: Get the Marc Anthony Grow Long Shampoo and Conditioner Gift Set for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Marc Anthony and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!