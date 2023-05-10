9 Best Crepey Neck Treatments to Make Skin Appear Younger

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The most common skincare step which often goes overlooked? It should come as no surprise that it involves paying attention to the neck and chest area. While some of Us spend nearly one hour per evening applying serums and formulas to make sure our complexions are glowing, the region south of the chin is frequently neglected. Whether you’ve noticed crepey, sagging or aging skin or want to get ahead of the curve, there are plenty of treatments you can employ at home to give your skin a more youthful appearance.
For starters, you may be wondering why your neck is suffering from signs of aging. According to Healthline, it’s an inevitability — but can be exacerbated by genetics, smoking and lack of moisture. There are many ways to combat these pesky problems, and some of them involve simple exercise or diet adjustments (Healthwire has a helpful list). In terms of topicals, the type of treatment you choose is completely your call, so with that in mind, we picked out a stellar handful of neck creams which can actually get the job done. As Prevention notes, don’t forget the SPF either! And of course, they boast a variety of factors which may suit your specific needs. If you want to see fast results, are looking for an exfoliating product or need a cream that’s designed for more mature skin, we’re confident you’ll find your perfect match below.
Best Naturally-Derived Formula: Galeboy Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Extra hydrating
- Hibiscus and honey extracts
- Can be used from neck to toe
Pros
- Naturally-derived ingredients
- Infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen
- Majority five-star reviews
- Very affordable
Cons
- Small bottle size
This skin-firming treatment isn’t just made for the neck — you can use it all all over the body! The plumping formula intensely hydrates the skin to help it appear firmer over time, and shoppers are particularly fond of the light scent.
Best Gentle Formula: Baebody Firming Neck Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Skin cell rejuvenation
- Great for sensitive skin
- Gentle exfoliation
Pros
- Great bang for your buck
- Over 2,000 reviews
- Advanced formula
Cons
- Scent is not everyone’s favorite
If you’re looking for a super complex neck cream formula at an affordable price, this is the treatment for you! Shoppers report seeing a noticeable difference in their neck wrinkles over time, and love that the packaging is designed to pump out every last drop in each bottle.
Best Exfoliating Pick: FIÈRA Neck Firming & Tightening Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Exfoliating cream
- Great for wrinkles and sagging skin
- Specifically formulated for mature skin
Pros
- Glycolic acid infused
- Super rich formula
- Sensitive skin safe
Cons
- May be too heavy for some
If you have advanced signs of aging, you’ll want a treatment that’s designed for more mature skin — which is precisely what this neck cream is all about! If you’re over 40 and want to make up for the time you may have neglected to use a neck cream, this may become your go-to.
Best Cult Favorite: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Skincare fan-favorite
- Designed for neck and chest
- Brightens, tightens and firms skin
Pros
- Top-rated treatment
- Naturally-derived ingredients
- Lightweight hydration
Cons
- Expensive
Hundreds of shoppers say this is the only neck cream they use and keep coming back to! It’s reportedly great for all ages, so whether you’re trying to prevent or repair signs of aging, chances are you’ll benefit from this formula.
Best High-End Pick: StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Bestselling high-end formula
- Fast-acting results
- Instant skin improvements
Pros
- Truly astonishing customer reviews
- Multiple sizes to choose from at different price points
- A little bit goes a long way
Cons
- High-end price tag
If you’re an impatient person who wants to see results fast, this neck treatment may be worth the investment. Shoppers report they can se noticeably smoother and tighter skin in as little as four days, which is totally unheard of!
Best Korean Beauty Pick: ElySeoul Super Neck Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Day and night cream
- Brightening and firming formula
- Great for all skin types
Pros
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Relatively fast results
- On sale
Cons
- None to report!
Korean Beauty is all the range right now, and count this neck cream as proof of how amazing the region’s skincare is! Shoppers say they’re truly amazed with how well this cream smooths out the skin, especially considering its affordable price point.
Best Drugstore Pick: Gold Bond Neck & Chest Firming Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Top-rated
- Fast results
- Extra moisturizing
Pros
- Seriously affordable
- SPF 20 protection
- Vitamin-enriched
Cons
- Super small tube size
Just because this neck treatment is the cheapest of the bunch doesn’t make it any less effective! In clinical trials, 97% of the participants reported firmer-looking skin in just two weeks, which is impressively fast for a product you can find at the drugstore.
Best Overall Top-Seller: ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- #1 Bestseller
- Day and night cream
- Available in two formulations
Pros
- Retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid for skin rejuvenation
- Majority five-star reviews
- On sale
Cons
- Results may take longer to show
If we’re going to judge a product solely on the volume of reviewers, this neck cream easily nabs first place! With nearly 14,000 testimonials, it’s gained a great deal of attention from Amazon shoppers, and reviewers of all ages say it’s helped them see major improvements.
Best Amazon Deal: NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Neck Cream
Our Top Highlights:
- Firms and evens skin tone
- Designed for face and neck
- Oil-free
Pros
- Lightweight feel
- Dermatologist and allergy tested
- Limited-time deal
Cons
- Slow-acting results
- Expensive
Although the clinical trials show that it may take up to 12 weeks to see major differences in the neck and chest area, this treatment is slow-acting and may yield more permanent results! Shoppers absolutely swear by this stuff and say your patience with the process will be rewarded.
