9 Best Crepey Neck Treatments to Make Skin Appear Younger

The most common skincare step which often goes overlooked? It should come as no surprise that it involves paying attention to the neck and chest area. While some of Us spend nearly one hour per evening applying serums and formulas to make sure our complexions are glowing, the region south of the chin is frequently neglected. Whether you’ve noticed crepey, sagging or aging skin or want to get ahead of the curve, there are plenty of treatments you can employ at home to give your skin a more youthful appearance.

For starters, you may be wondering why your neck is suffering from signs of aging. According to Healthline, it’s an inevitability — but can be exacerbated by genetics, smoking and lack of moisture. There are many ways to combat these pesky problems, and some of them involve simple exercise or diet adjustments (Healthwire has a helpful list). In terms of topicals, the type of treatment you choose is completely your call, so with that in mind, we picked out a stellar handful of neck creams which can actually get the job done. As Prevention notes, don’t forget the SPF either! And of course, they boast a variety of factors which may suit your specific needs. If you want to see fast results, are looking for an exfoliating product or need a cream that’s designed for more mature skin, we’re confident you’ll find your perfect match below.

Best Naturally-Derived Formula: Galeboy Hibiscus and Honey Firming Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Extra hydrating

Hibiscus and honey extracts

Can be used from neck to toe

Pros

Naturally-derived ingredients

Infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen

Majority five-star reviews

Very affordable

Cons

Small bottle size

This skin-firming treatment isn’t just made for the neck — you can use it all all over the body! The plumping formula intensely hydrates the skin to help it appear firmer over time, and shoppers are particularly fond of the light scent.

$21.00 See it!

Best Gentle Formula: Baebody Firming Neck Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Skin cell rejuvenation

Great for sensitive skin

Gentle exfoliation

Pros

Great bang for your buck

Over 2,000 reviews

Advanced formula

Cons

Scent is not everyone’s favorite

If you’re looking for a super complex neck cream formula at an affordable price, this is the treatment for you! Shoppers report seeing a noticeable difference in their neck wrinkles over time, and love that the packaging is designed to pump out every last drop in each bottle.

Starting at $17.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Exfoliating cream

Great for wrinkles and sagging skin

Specifically formulated for mature skin

Pros

Glycolic acid infused

Super rich formula

Sensitive skin safe

Cons

May be too heavy for some

If you have advanced signs of aging, you’ll want a treatment that’s designed for more mature skin — which is precisely what this neck cream is all about! If you’re over 40 and want to make up for the time you may have neglected to use a neck cream, this may become your go-to.

$40.00 See it!

Best Cult Favorite: IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Neck Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Skincare fan-favorite

Designed for neck and chest

Brightens, tightens and firms skin

Pros

Top-rated treatment

Naturally-derived ingredients

Lightweight hydration

Cons

Expensive

Hundreds of shoppers say this is the only neck cream they use and keep coming back to! It’s reportedly great for all ages, so whether you’re trying to prevent or repair signs of aging, chances are you’ll benefit from this formula.

$54.00 See it!

Our Top Highlights:

Bestselling high-end formula

Fast-acting results

Instant skin improvements

Pros

Truly astonishing customer reviews

Multiple sizes to choose from at different price points

A little bit goes a long way

Cons

High-end price tag

If you’re an impatient person who wants to see results fast, this neck treatment may be worth the investment. Shoppers report they can se noticeably smoother and tighter skin in as little as four days, which is totally unheard of!

Starting at $76.00 See it!

Best Korean Beauty Pick: ElySeoul Super Neck Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Day and night cream

Brightening and firming formula

Great for all skin types

Pros

Lightweight, non-greasy formula

Relatively fast results

On sale

Cons

None to report!

Korean Beauty is all the range right now, and count this neck cream as proof of how amazing the region’s skincare is! Shoppers say they’re truly amazed with how well this cream smooths out the skin, especially considering its affordable price point.

Originally $26 On Sale: $20 You Save 23% See it!

Best Drugstore Pick: Gold Bond Neck & Chest Firming Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Top-rated

Fast results

Extra moisturizing

Pros

Seriously affordable

SPF 20 protection

Vitamin-enriched

Cons

Super small tube size

Just because this neck treatment is the cheapest of the bunch doesn’t make it any less effective! In clinical trials, 97% of the participants reported firmer-looking skin in just two weeks, which is impressively fast for a product you can find at the drugstore.

Originally $16 On Sale: $12 You Save 25% See it!

Best Overall Top-Seller: ACTIVSCIENCE Neck Firming Cream

Our Top Highlights:

#1 Bestseller

Day and night cream

Available in two formulations

Pros

Retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid for skin rejuvenation

Majority five-star reviews

On sale

Cons

Results may take longer to show

If we’re going to judge a product solely on the volume of reviewers, this neck cream easily nabs first place! With nearly 14,000 testimonials, it’s gained a great deal of attention from Amazon shoppers, and reviewers of all ages say it’s helped them see major improvements.

Originally $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See it!

Best Amazon Deal: NEOSTRATA Triple Firming Neck Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Firms and evens skin tone

Designed for face and neck

Oil-free

Pros

Lightweight feel

Dermatologist and allergy tested

Limited-time deal

Cons

Slow-acting results

Expensive

Although the clinical trials show that it may take up to 12 weeks to see major differences in the neck and chest area, this treatment is slow-acting and may yield more permanent results! Shoppers absolutely swear by this stuff and say your patience with the process will be rewarded.

Originally $88 On Sale: $66 You Save 25% See it!

