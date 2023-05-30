Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For the Kardashians, a glam squad is not just a team of beauty professionals — it’s an extension of the family itself. Kim Kardashian has front-row access to the top makeup artists and hair stylists of Hollywood, who just so happen to be her inner circle. She recently officiated Chris Appleton’s wedding and has been working with pal Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup by Mario) for decades. Another one of her close friends is Jen Atkin, the founder of cult-favorite brand Ouai. According to Atkin’s team, the celebrity stylist has used Ouai products to get Kim’s signature shine. We love the whole line of hair essentials, including the Super Dry Shampoo.

Some days, we just don’t have time to wash our hair. It’s a whole process! But between running on the treadmill and running around town, our strands can get a little oily without a proper rinse. That’s where this Ouai dry shampoo comes in! Simply spray this aerosol into your scalp for fresh tresses in no time. Perfect when you’re on the go or just feeling a little lazy (we’ve all been there).

Keep scrolling to shop this dry shampoo from a Kardashian-approved haircare line!

Get the Ouai Super Dry Shampoo for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Ouai Super Dry Shampoo delivers instant volume and shine to dirty hair! This ultra-absorbent aerosol soaks up excess oil and adds body for that brand-new bounce. Cruelty-free and color-safe, this lightweight product will leave your hair feeling clean and healthy.

Even the list of ingredients is impressive! The formula includes rice starch, rosea extract and volcanic materials. A volcano of volume! Plus, the smell is absolutely divine. Lush roses infused with bergamot, lychee, cedarwood and white musk. “Smells like heaven,” one shopper said. No one will know you didn’t do a full shampoo-and-conditioner routine!

Shoppers say that this Super Dry Shampoo reigns supreme! “I’ve tried other dry shampoos and this one is the best!” one customer declared. “Even the scent is so nice!” Another reviewer raved, “Love this dry shampoo. Most dry shampoos leave a white powder in your hair which is so annoying. This one leaves no residue and smells amazing.”

Give your dull hair a glow-up with this Ouai Super Dry Shampoo!

