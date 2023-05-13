Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The older we get, the more we relate to the title of Nora Ephron’s book, I Feel Bad About My Neck. We know that sagging skin is a natural part of the aging process, but quite frankly, it’s a pain in our neck! (See what we did there?) And don’t even get Us started on wrinkles, our no. 1 enemy. But some women almost seem to age in reverse! Look at Kyle Richards — her skin is so smooth and supple!
Now we finally know why! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed one of her secret weapons in a recent Amazon Livestream. “One of my favorite things about face products is when it has retinol in it and glycolic acid, because that is what gets that dead layer of skin off of your face,” she said. “It reduces pores and fine lines and just gives your skin an overall glow. And all of these Neostrata products I’m going to be showing you have all those items in them. Here’s the Triple Firming Neck Cream. This product is incredible! I do love a neck cream. The texture of this is unbelievable. It’s smoothing and feels plumping, and it’s really good for your neck and chest too. It’s really meant to firm and tighten your neck, and it works. This is a really great product. You will love it!”
To be honest, she had Us at "Triple Firming."
Get the Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream for just $66 (originally $88) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream reduces those pesky aging problems on the neck and décolletage! This rejuvenating cream firms, lifts and tones skin, diminishing deep creases that create a crepey texture. According to a study, 90% of participants saw a smoother neck and décolletage texture after four months!
One of the prime ingredients in this oil-free cream is NeoGlucosamine, a building block of hyaluronic acid that promotes firmer skin. This amino sugar exfoliates the skin, reduces wrinkles and evens skin tone. It’s science!
Shoppers say this Neostrata neck cream really works! Many reviewers have noticed a difference in the texture and tightness of their décolletage. And they also rave about the light, non-greasy formula!
Turn the clock back with this Triple Firming Neck Cream from Amazon!
