We’ve all been there before — you wake up in the morning ready to start your day, only to look in the mirror and discover seriously swollen eyes. It looks like you were bitten by a mysterious bug or had an awful allergic reaction. Perhaps you pulled an Olivia Pope (we miss you, Scandal) and had one too many glasses of wine or servings of popcorn with extra salt. No matter what caused the eye emergency, you need a solution — stat.

Leave it to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to provide Us with some much-needed beauty inspiration. Even when Kyle Richards is dealing with drama, she still manages to look fresh-faced and flawless. So, what is the star’s secret to a glowing complexion and smooth skin? Eye patches made out of 24K gold. Seriously! As Richards says in her Housewives tagline, “no one’s taking this queen down.” Not even puffy under-eye bags.

Richards has often appeared on-camera the morning after an eventful evening wearing under-eye patches. And now we know why. After the Beverly Hills Housewives took a girls’ trip to the South of France, Richards shared one of her favorite beauty products on her Instagram stories: “I got so many questions about the under eye pads I wore in Provence. So here’s an image. They’re @peterthomasrothofficial,” she wrote underneath a picture of the Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, as reported by Bravo. “Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad. Just sharing because I couldn’t reply to everyone.”

On a personal note, eye masks have become an essential step in my skincare and self-care routines. My sister originally introduced me to these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches — I would steal them from her so frequently that she finally bought me my own. Whenever I have a special event coming up, I’ll use these gel patches to brighten dark circles and de-puff my under eyes. It feels like a relaxing at-home spa treatment! I recommend storing these gels in the fridge for an enhanced cooling effect on your under eyes.

While I’ve only tried the Cucumber De-Tox Gels, the 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches specifically help reduce the look of fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet and puffiness. They’re clearly worth their weight in gold. Richards’ fool-proof remedy for radiant skin is now on sale at Amazon for $56, so act fast! It’s 24K magic.

