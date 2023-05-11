Tayshia Adams Says This $12 Facial Cleanser Is Her ‘Favorite Thing Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to beauty recommendations, I trust celebrities almost as much as my own dermatologist. A-listers have prime access to the most premium products on the market, so their skincare routine is elite. No wonder Hollywood stars shine so bright! Their radiant complexions are the direct result of a top-tier skincare regimen. One TV personality who always lights up the screen is none other than Tayshia Adams. So, what’s her beauty secret?
The former Bachelorette revealed some of her go-to beauty products with Refinery 29, including this affordable salicylic acid cleanser from The Inkey List! “I kept seeing ads pop up and I thought, This is $10. There’s no way it can actually work,” Adams said. “But now, it’s my favorite thing ever.” She also told Harper’s Bazaar, “The Inkey Salicylic Acid Cleanser is really good for when I am breaking out.”
Just goes to show that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get your money’s worth in skincare. Adams is a ray of sunshine on the inside and out, and now we can all get her glow! Keep scrolling to shop this cult-favorite cleanser.
Get the Salicylic Acid Cleanser for just $12 at The Inkey List!
If you’re not familiar with The Inkey List, it’s a beauty brand with the mission to make skincare simple. Effective but not expensive! This Salicylic Acid Cleanser removes makeup while reducing breakouts, blemishes and blackheads. Suitable for oily, combination or normal skin types, this non-drying formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.
This lightly foaming cleanser includes a few standout ingredients: salicylic acid unclogs pores and gently exfoliates; zinc reduces excess oil; and allantoin soothes irritation. You can apply morning and/or night for clear, clean skin!
Shoppers say this salicylic acid cleansers works especially well on acne-prone or combination skin. “This cleanser makes my skin feel so clean and doesn’t give me sensitivity,” one reviewer reported. “It’s my forever favorite.” Another customer gushed, “This is amazing! If you have oily and acne prone skin I recommend it! It saved my skin.”
Who knew you could eliminate acne and brighten skin without using a spot treatment or serum? This Salicylic Acid Cleanser from The Inkey List is budget-friendly and skin-friendly!
