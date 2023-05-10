15 of the Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams You Can Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every beauty lover wants the best anti-wrinkle eye creams on their skincare shelf… but what are those creams? Discerning the best of the best is no easy task. It takes a lot of testing and research — and one person’s “best” may differ from the next. Does price matter most? Do you want something for dark circles? For puffiness? Do you already have fine lines or are you looking for something preventative? Do you want something you can put on your eyelid? Or maybe even something that doubles as a concealer?

According to Cleveland Clinic, some of the top things to look for in eye creams include antioxidants, retinol, peptides, hyaluronic acid and even SPF. We considered all of the above and more when searching for the best anti-wrinkle eye creams. Shop below!

15 Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams

1. Best Overall Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue

Top Highlights:

Refillable glass jar

Time-released retinol

0.5 oz

Pros:

Found to boost appearance of radiance by 329%

Nearly 1,500 reviews

Cooling, soothing effect

Cons:

On the pricier side

Some shoppers say the refills are a little difficult to put in

We all know that Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is absolutely iconic, but this eye cream version is well worth your attention too. Made with a Botanical Eye Contour Complex and time-released retinol molecules, this eye cream is a must for addressing wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness!

$65.00 See it!

2. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With Retinol: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Encapsulated retinol

K-beauty

0.5 oz

Pros:

Rich in vitamin E and C

Coffeeberry is packed with antioxidants

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

Shoppers say they wish it came with a scoop

Retinol products may have an adjustment period

Glow Recipe is known for its fruit-filled skincare, and this avocado eye cream is a big fan-favorite. The retinol is great for addressing fine lines and wrinkles (especially when it comes to preventing them) and the avocado oil is soothing and nourishing!

$42.00 See it!

3. Best Budget Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Curél Moisture Repair Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Fragrance-free

pH-balanced

Rich in ceramides

Pros:

Excellent for sensitive skin

No drying alcohols

54% off right now!

Cons:

May be too heavy for some

No retinol

This J-beauty pick is wonderfully moisturizing and a nice choice if you have more sensitive skin. The ceramides are included to help skin maintain moisture, playing a key role in your skin’s barrier function (WebMD)!

Was $32 On Sale: $15 You Save 53% See it!

4. Best Luxury Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: La Mer The Eye Concentrate

Top Highlights:

Comes with applicator

Our most expensive pick

0.5 oz

Pros:

Celebrity-loved brand

Claims to reduce look of dark circles and lines in 21 days

Cooling massage applicator may boost microcirculation

Cons:

Very expensive

Not a large size

If you’re into skincare, you already know about La Mer. The brand, which is used by so many A-listers, definitely delivered with this eye cream, which features triple the concentrated Miracle Broth for fast brightening, anti-aging, soothing results!

$260.00 See it!

5. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Dark Circles: TULA Glow + Get It Eye Balm

Top Highlights:

Balm stick

0.32 oz

Clean beauty pick

Pros:

Smoothing probiotic extracts

Caffeine “wakes up” skin

Over 3,200 reviews

Cons:

Not everyone will love the “tingly” cooling effect

Some find the finish to be a little too shimmery

A pick-me-up for your eyes! This portable, cooling eye stick is a great way to hydrate and brighten eyes on the go. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and blueberry extract, your under-eye area is about to glow like never before. Goodbye, dark circles!

$30.00 See it!

6. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Puffiness: Honest Beauty Depuff +C Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Paper tube packaging

EWG Verified

0.5 oz

Pros:

Daisy flower extract targets puffiness (and dark circles)

Vitamin C for brightening

Peptides for elasticity, firmness and tone

Cons:

A few reviewers say it’s hard to control how much comes out of the tube

Doesn’t come with a de-puffing tool

We can always rely on Jessica Alba‘s brand, Honest Beauty, for clean, reliable skincare. This de-puffing cream is made without parabens, phthalates, fragrances, mineral oil and more. What is does have is two types of hyaluronic acid — and a marked-down sale price!

Was $24 On Sale: $21 You Save 13% See it!

7. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Your Eyelids: bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Retinol alternative

Cruelty-free, vegan

0.5 oz

Pros:

Uses phyto-retinol to help avoid irritation of regular retinol

Protein peptides support natural collagen

Hyaluronic acid provides instant and long-lasting hydration

Cons:

Some prefer real retinol

One reviewer found it to be a little oily

We added this eye cream to our must-own list when we saw Hailey Bieber use it in a video. “I put eye cream on my lids too because those get saggy as you age,” she explained. This is definitely something many people forget — but so important!

$48.00 See it!

8. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With SPF: Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40

Top Highlights:

SPF 40 broad-spectrum protection

0.5 oz

Mineral formula

Pros:

Wild butterfly ginger flower also helps filter blue light

Illuminating pink tint

Mineral sunscreens are great for sensitive skin

Cons:

Potential for white cast on darker complexions

Pump packaging gives you less control over amount that comes out

Sunscreen is one of the most important anti-aging aspects of any skincare routine, so why not add a little extra under and around our eyes, where our skin is most delicate and prone to fine lines? This is a must if you’re worried about hyperpigmentation too!

$40.00 See it!

9. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream/Concealer: HUDA Beauty Glowish Sheer Concealer

Top Highlights:

Doe-foot applicator

15 shades

0.35 oz

Pros:

Blueberry seed oil defends and strengthens skin barrier

Caffeine addresses puffiness

Very hydrating

Cons:

Shade range is lacking compared to some other companies

Some may wish for heavier coverage

Who doesn’t love a multitasking must-have? This Glowish Bright Light concealer will be a daily go-to for covering up dark circles, but it’s also designed to be nourishing and anti-aging. One Sephora reviewer said to “buy ASAP”!

$27.00 See it!

10. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With Built-In Applicator: Innisfree Green Tea Eye Serum

Top Highlights:

Rollerball applicator

K-beauty

0.33 oz

Pros:

Antioxidant-rich green tea supports skin barrier

Hyaluronic acid, squalene and ceramides moisturize

Cooling applicator

Cons:

No retinol

No SPF

Hate having to touch your eye cream or your eye area with your fingers? This eye cream has a rollerball applicator that not only feels refreshing but lets you keep your fingers and the cream itself clean and hygienic. This is also a new and improved version of this product!

$22.00 See it!

11. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye and Lip Cream: Philosophy Hope in a Tube

Top Highlights:

Eye and lip cream in one

Vitamin-infused

0.5 oz

Pros:

Vitamins E and C address fine lines

Intensely moisturizing

Vast majority of five-star reviews

Cons:

No retinol

Not everyone will want a fragrance-free lip product

Pulling double duty! Our eyes and lips are both prone to fine lines, so having a product that works for both just makes sense. Apply this cream as the last step in your routine, morning and night!

Was $42 On Sale: $39 You Save 7% See it!

12. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Gel: Baebody Eye Gel

Top Highlights:

Gel texture

Airless pump jar

1.7 oz

Pros:

Lightweight option compared to heavy creams

Tens of thousands of reviews

Matrixyl 3000 targets fine lines and wrinkles

Cons:

Some shoppers find it a little sticky

Not everyone loves a pump jar (We’re fans!)

This cult-favorite eye gel is so great for spring and summer. It may be lightweight, but it’s packed with peptides, amino acids, vitamin E and more to address wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, etc. It’s also allergy tested and sensitization tested!

Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See it!

13. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Crow’s Feet: Olay Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment

Top Highlights:

Crow’s feet treatment

Targeted applicator tip

0.5 oz

Pros:

Claims to diminish crow’s feet in just four weeks

Pro-Retinol to lessen appearance of wrinkles

Specialty treatment

Cons:

Precise tip but still need to blend with fingers

Doesn’t mention targeting 11 lines

If your main concern is crow’s feet, it’s nice to have a treatment that’s specifically designed to address those side-of-eye wrinkles. This “de-creasing” cream is just the thing to send them packing!

Was $30 On Sale: $27 You Save 10% See it!

14. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Dry Skin: First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Up to 24 hours of hydration

Vegan, cruelty-free

0.5 oz

Pros:

Hyaluronic acid boosts moisture to lessen appearance of wrinkles

Colloidal oatmeal calms and relieves dry skin

In a consumer-perception study, 100% found eye area to be nourished, calm, refreshed and hydrated

Cons:

Hard to tell how much is left in tube

Only one size option

Whenever anyone with dry or dehydrated skin asks Us for recommendations, we point them to First Aid Beauty. This lovely little cream is packed with hyaluronic acid for plump, youthful eyes!

$30.00 See it!

15. Best Overnight Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream

Top Highlights:

Two sizes

Recyclable glass jar and packaging

Non-acnegenic

Pros:

Nearly 4,800 reviews

Found to increase moisture for 100 hours after a single application

Eight-hour antioxidant power

Cons:

One of our pricier picks

No retinol

If you’re saving your vanity space for purely iconic products, you’ll need an eye cream from Estée Lauder’s famous Advanced Night Repair line. Apply this cream just before bed to “supercharge” your eyes for the next morning!

Starting at $26.00 See it!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below: