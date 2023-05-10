15 of the Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams You Can Buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Every beauty lover wants the best anti-wrinkle eye creams on their skincare shelf… but what are those creams? Discerning the best of the best is no easy task. It takes a lot of testing and research — and one person’s “best” may differ from the next. Does price matter most? Do you want something for dark circles? For puffiness? Do you already have fine lines or are you looking for something preventative? Do you want something you can put on your eyelid? Or maybe even something that doubles as a concealer?
According to Cleveland Clinic, some of the top things to look for in eye creams include antioxidants, retinol, peptides, hyaluronic acid and even SPF. We considered all of the above and more when searching for the best anti-wrinkle eye creams. Shop below!
15 Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Creams
1. Best Overall Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue
Top Highlights:
- Refillable glass jar
- Time-released retinol
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Found to boost appearance of radiance by 329%
- Nearly 1,500 reviews
- Cooling, soothing effect
Cons:
- On the pricier side
- Some shoppers say the refills are a little difficult to put in
We all know that Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream is absolutely iconic, but this eye cream version is well worth your attention too. Made with a Botanical Eye Contour Complex and time-released retinol molecules, this eye cream is a must for addressing wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness!
2. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With Retinol: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Encapsulated retinol
- K-beauty
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Rich in vitamin E and C
- Coffeeberry is packed with antioxidants
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Shoppers say they wish it came with a scoop
- Retinol products may have an adjustment period
Glow Recipe is known for its fruit-filled skincare, and this avocado eye cream is a big fan-favorite. The retinol is great for addressing fine lines and wrinkles (especially when it comes to preventing them) and the avocado oil is soothing and nourishing!
3. Best Budget Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Curél Moisture Repair Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Fragrance-free
- pH-balanced
- Rich in ceramides
Pros:
- Excellent for sensitive skin
- No drying alcohols
- 54% off right now!
Cons:
- May be too heavy for some
- No retinol
This J-beauty pick is wonderfully moisturizing and a nice choice if you have more sensitive skin. The ceramides are included to help skin maintain moisture, playing a key role in your skin’s barrier function (WebMD)!
4. Best Luxury Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Top Highlights:
- Comes with applicator
- Our most expensive pick
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Celebrity-loved brand
- Claims to reduce look of dark circles and lines in 21 days
- Cooling massage applicator may boost microcirculation
Cons:
- Very expensive
- Not a large size
If you’re into skincare, you already know about La Mer. The brand, which is used by so many A-listers, definitely delivered with this eye cream, which features triple the concentrated Miracle Broth for fast brightening, anti-aging, soothing results!
5. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Dark Circles: TULA Glow + Get It Eye Balm
Top Highlights:
- Balm stick
- 0.32 oz
- Clean beauty pick
Pros:
- Smoothing probiotic extracts
- Caffeine “wakes up” skin
- Over 3,200 reviews
Cons:
- Not everyone will love the “tingly” cooling effect
- Some find the finish to be a little too shimmery
A pick-me-up for your eyes! This portable, cooling eye stick is a great way to hydrate and brighten eyes on the go. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and blueberry extract, your under-eye area is about to glow like never before. Goodbye, dark circles!
6. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Puffiness: Honest Beauty Depuff +C Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Paper tube packaging
- EWG Verified
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Daisy flower extract targets puffiness (and dark circles)
- Vitamin C for brightening
- Peptides for elasticity, firmness and tone
Cons:
- A few reviewers say it’s hard to control how much comes out of the tube
- Doesn’t come with a de-puffing tool
We can always rely on Jessica Alba‘s brand, Honest Beauty, for clean, reliable skincare. This de-puffing cream is made without parabens, phthalates, fragrances, mineral oil and more. What is does have is two types of hyaluronic acid — and a marked-down sale price!
7. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Your Eyelids: bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Retinol alternative
- Cruelty-free, vegan
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Uses phyto-retinol to help avoid irritation of regular retinol
- Protein peptides support natural collagen
- Hyaluronic acid provides instant and long-lasting hydration
Cons:
- Some prefer real retinol
- One reviewer found it to be a little oily
We added this eye cream to our must-own list when we saw Hailey Bieber use it in a video. “I put eye cream on my lids too because those get saggy as you age,” she explained. This is definitely something many people forget — but so important!
8. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With SPF: Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Eye Cream SPF 40
Top Highlights:
- SPF 40 broad-spectrum protection
- 0.5 oz
- Mineral formula
Pros:
- Wild butterfly ginger flower also helps filter blue light
- Illuminating pink tint
- Mineral sunscreens are great for sensitive skin
Cons:
- Potential for white cast on darker complexions
- Pump packaging gives you less control over amount that comes out
Sunscreen is one of the most important anti-aging aspects of any skincare routine, so why not add a little extra under and around our eyes, where our skin is most delicate and prone to fine lines? This is a must if you’re worried about hyperpigmentation too!
9. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream/Concealer: HUDA Beauty Glowish Sheer Concealer
Top Highlights:
- Doe-foot applicator
- 15 shades
- 0.35 oz
Pros:
- Blueberry seed oil defends and strengthens skin barrier
- Caffeine addresses puffiness
- Very hydrating
Cons:
- Shade range is lacking compared to some other companies
- Some may wish for heavier coverage
Who doesn’t love a multitasking must-have? This Glowish Bright Light concealer will be a daily go-to for covering up dark circles, but it’s also designed to be nourishing and anti-aging. One Sephora reviewer said to “buy ASAP”!
10. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream With Built-In Applicator: Innisfree Green Tea Eye Serum
Top Highlights:
- Rollerball applicator
- K-beauty
- 0.33 oz
Pros:
- Antioxidant-rich green tea supports skin barrier
- Hyaluronic acid, squalene and ceramides moisturize
- Cooling applicator
Cons:
- No retinol
- No SPF
Hate having to touch your eye cream or your eye area with your fingers? This eye cream has a rollerball applicator that not only feels refreshing but lets you keep your fingers and the cream itself clean and hygienic. This is also a new and improved version of this product!
11. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye and Lip Cream: Philosophy Hope in a Tube
Top Highlights:
- Eye and lip cream in one
- Vitamin-infused
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Vitamins E and C address fine lines
- Intensely moisturizing
- Vast majority of five-star reviews
Cons:
- No retinol
- Not everyone will want a fragrance-free lip product
Pulling double duty! Our eyes and lips are both prone to fine lines, so having a product that works for both just makes sense. Apply this cream as the last step in your routine, morning and night!
12. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Gel: Baebody Eye Gel
Top Highlights:
- Gel texture
- Airless pump jar
- 1.7 oz
Pros:
- Lightweight option compared to heavy creams
- Tens of thousands of reviews
- Matrixyl 3000 targets fine lines and wrinkles
Cons:
- Some shoppers find it a little sticky
- Not everyone loves a pump jar (We’re fans!)
This cult-favorite eye gel is so great for spring and summer. It may be lightweight, but it’s packed with peptides, amino acids, vitamin E and more to address wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, etc. It’s also allergy tested and sensitization tested!
13. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Crow’s Feet: Olay Pro-Retinol Eye Treatment
Top Highlights:
- Crow’s feet treatment
- Targeted applicator tip
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Claims to diminish crow’s feet in just four weeks
- Pro-Retinol to lessen appearance of wrinkles
- Specialty treatment
Cons:
- Precise tip but still need to blend with fingers
- Doesn’t mention targeting 11 lines
If your main concern is crow’s feet, it’s nice to have a treatment that’s specifically designed to address those side-of-eye wrinkles. This “de-creasing” cream is just the thing to send them packing!
14. Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream for Dry Skin: First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Up to 24 hours of hydration
- Vegan, cruelty-free
- 0.5 oz
Pros:
- Hyaluronic acid boosts moisture to lessen appearance of wrinkles
- Colloidal oatmeal calms and relieves dry skin
- In a consumer-perception study, 100% found eye area to be nourished, calm, refreshed and hydrated
Cons:
- Hard to tell how much is left in tube
- Only one size option
Whenever anyone with dry or dehydrated skin asks Us for recommendations, we point them to First Aid Beauty. This lovely little cream is packed with hyaluronic acid for plump, youthful eyes!
15. Best Overnight Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream
Top Highlights:
- Two sizes
- Recyclable glass jar and packaging
- Non-acnegenic
Pros:
- Nearly 4,800 reviews
- Found to increase moisture for 100 hours after a single application
- Eight-hour antioxidant power
Cons:
- One of our pricier picks
- No retinol
If you’re saving your vanity space for purely iconic products, you’ll need an eye cream from Estée Lauder’s famous Advanced Night Repair line. Apply this cream just before bed to “supercharge” your eyes for the next morning!
