Celebrity beauty! It usually comes with a pretty hefty price tag. We’d love to have the same lineup on our vanity as glamorous A-listers, but grabbing every single product they own would likely result in our bank contacting us, asking if we’d had our card stolen.

This is why we’re always on the lookout for more affordable products in stars’ routines. Our eyes are absolutely glued to the screen whenever they reveal their go-to products of the moment. When Sofia Richie revealed hers, for example, we immediately started taking notes. How lucky was it that such an affordable product was an essential in her glam?

Get the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Richie opened up a TikTok account just in time for her wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France. She treated fans to a detailed “get ready with me” video, recording her entire (super quick) makeup routine. “Alright guys, it’s the night before my wedding weekend starts,” she said. “So my family’s about to land, and I’m just going to get ready for dinner.”

Of course, Richie’s routine had some pricier cosmetics, but we were so excited to see her pick up the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer! “This is one of my secret faves,” she said, picking up the compact. “I’m taking a little bronze,” she said, picking up some product with a makeup brush. “Just a little on that line…and a little on this line,” she narrated, brushing the bronzer under each cheekbone before swiftly sweeping the brush over her forehead and under her jawline.

This silky, luxurious bronzer is excellent for creating a “warm island glow” — even in you’re in the South of France like Richie (or even just in the States)! It features refined pearls and soft-focus pigments for a subtle shimmer finish, and it’s super moisturizing thanks to the murumuru butter, plus cupuaçu butter and tucuma butter. So good for dry skin!

This bronzer, which is available in numerous different shades, is even great for sensitive skin, as it’s hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free and made with natural ingredients. Extra points for being cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free too!

