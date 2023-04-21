Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prepping for summer can mean making a lot of changes. We change the clothes in our closet, buy new swimwear, start donning lighter, brighter makeup and maybe even switch up our hair. One thing we don’t even want to think about, however, is how badly our feet need a makeover!

We’re not talking about just a simple pedicure. If you have eternally dry, cracked, calloused feet, some more serious measures may need to be implemented. Peeling foot masks are an option, but they don’t all work, and require you to walk around with dead skin hanging off your feet for quite a while. How about a professional, medicated treatment instead to get your soles truly ready for sandal weather?

Get the Gehwol Med Salve for Cracked Skin for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This is an intensive ointment for severely dry, rough, cracked and calloused skin. It can be used on other parts of the body like hands and elbows, but it’s an essential for feet! It’s medicated but doesn’t require a prescription, and it contains moisturizing powerhouses like lanolin and panthenol, plus eucalyptus, lavender and rosemary oils.

This professional, anti-inflammatory salve aims to hydrate, strengthen, soften and protect skin, allowing it to regain its natural elasticity and resilience without any peeling. Shoppers say it’s super soothing too and even works to quickly calm itchy bug bites. Now that’s a big plus heading into summer, especially if mosquitos tend to find you irresistible!

This skin salve is dermatologically-tested, paraben-free and gluten-free. It’s recommended that you use it twice daily for best results. Before you get started, you might want to take a “before” photo, by the way! Now that they’re seeing their amazing results, other shoppers are regretting not doing so.

Amazon shoppers also shared a great tip for it you want that smooth, soft, sandal-ready skin ASAP. Try applying to your feet at night and then sleeping with socks on! It could change everything!

