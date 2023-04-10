This Retinol Serum May Show Wrinkle-Smoothing Results in Just 2 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As devoted users of new products, we don’t expect to see results from skincare right away — especially when it comes to smoothing out wrinkles. But there are some treatments which work faster than others, like this retinol serum from Murad that hundreds of shoppers swear by!

Reviewers say this is one of their “favorite” skincare products of all time, most notably due to how impressive the anti-aging results are with regular use. In a clinical trial, 92% of users saw smoother skin in just two weeks, which is particularly impressive when compared to other retinol treatments. It’s clear — the specific formulation of this serum truly makes a major difference!

Get the Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

The market is oversaturated with retinol creams, moisturizers and serums, but the type of retinol used here is what makes this serum stand out. It utilizes a fast-acting retinoid which gets to work right away — but it also has time-released retinol to stagger how much is distributed to the skin. This is important for two reasons: releasing retinol over time helps to minimize skin irritation, and it also continues to function long after you initially apply the serum. Many sensitive skin types will tend to stay away from retinol because it can be a bit too harsh, but reviewers say this one hasn’t been problematic for their skin whatsoever!

This is a serum intended for daily use (once at night), but you can start out by applying it less frequently to allow your skin to build up its retinol tolerance. If you’re not used to this type of treatment, gradually increasing is a wise idea. While you get your beauty rest, this serum is doing its due diligence to leave your skin with a refreshed, natural glow. And over time, you may start waking up to a more youthful complexion — retinol dreams do come true!

