But that doesn’t mean you should rule it out! If you have sensitive skin, here’s the first thing you need to know on your retinol journey: Products that advertise encapsulated retinol or low concentrations (below 1%) are your best friend. These serums, gels and creams will allow your skin to gradually adjust to retinol so you can incorporate it into your routine for good, and even move up to a higher concentration if necessary. Get a better idea of the factors that influenced our product choices below.

For those who need a refresh, retinol is a type of retinoid, or a form of vitamin A that increases skin cell turnover and reduces inflammation (at the right concentration for your skin type, of course). It therefore helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, evens out hyperpigmentation and treats acne, making it a sought-after product in the skincare world. However, retinol is not for the faint of heart; it can cause dryness, irritation, flakiness and eczema flare-ups if your skin has a low tolerance.

Factors We Considered When Choosing the Best Retinols for Sensitive Skin

Retinol Concentration

“When you’re looking for a retinol to start or when you have sensitive skin, I definitely recommend going with a lower concentration if that information is available,” says Dr. Liu. A concentration below 1% is considered moderate or low, while concentrations at or above 1% are high. Though some brands don’t disclose their products’ exact retinol concentrations, as Dr. Liu points out, this is usually because the active ingredient in them isn’t very potent.

In addition, low concentrations of retinol don’t necessarily mean that the product won’t work. “A 1% retinol from one brand is not going to work in the same way as 1% from another because it all distills down to the formulation,” adds Dr. Liu. “Studies have shown that a 0.25% retinol has been shown to be just as effective as a 1% retinol from another brand.”

Of course, that makes it hard for buyers to know which products will work best for their skin. But in general, Dr. Liu says to still stick with lower concentrations. “If you see a product that is 1%, I would avoid it, unless it’s marketed toward sensitive skin,” she says. “But otherwise it can come down to a little bit of trial and error … giving it ample time to see benefits before you start making changes and trying new products.”

Irritators

“Aside from encapsulation, when you’re shopping for retinol, I recommend steering away from fragrances and essential oils,” advises Dr. Liu. “I personally have nothing against fragrances (I actually enjoy lightly fragranced products for myself) but when you have sensitive skin, fragrances and essential oils are common allergens that can cause irritation. And if retinol is already an irritating ingredient to start, you want to remove all potential other factors that may reduce your ability to tolerate a topical retinoid.” With these points in mind, none of our product recommendations contain fragrance.

Dr. Liu also recommends avoiding retinol products that contain additional active ingredients, such as alpha and beta hydroxy acids and vitamin C. “Even though products with those two formulated together are going to be far less irritating than you layering the two, it’s something you want to avoid. It’s something you can potentially work your way up to if needed.” We chose to still recommend a few products that contain more than one active ingredient since they have very low active ingredient concentrations overall.

Soothers

“Look for ingredients that are going to be soothing and work well with retinols — ones that can enhance your skin barrier and increase your tolerability,” says Dr. Liu. “Like niacinamide, which is a great combination with retinol. It not only soothes and supports the skin barrier, but may have some anti-aging properties itself. Ceramides are also great, as are hyaluronic acid and panthenol.” Other ingredients that help sensitive skin include hydrators like glycerin, squalane and aloe vera.

Skincare Routine

What does your skincare routine look like — and do you want to stick to it? If you plan to incorporate retinol into your routine only once per week, then you may be able to tolerate a slightly higher concentration. If you hope to use it more frequently, however, a very low concentration will be easier on your skin. (Note that we still recommend choosing a concentration below 1% if your skin is sensitive.)

Price

Unfortunately, retinol products can get quite expensive because it takes a careful formulation to stabilize this active ingredient and keep it fresh. Serums, gels and creams start at about $9 but can easily reach $200 for only a small bottle. Our recommendations range between $10 and $150, but most of them are under $50.