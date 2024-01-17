

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils to Frame Your Face

Written by Clare Holden

A good set of brows improves any face shape, and while some of us may not have been blessed with fuller brows or are guilty of over-plucking them when we were younger, the right brow pencil can easily rectify any lack of definition and shape we have.

While we are all about splurging on necessary products and designer cosmetics, the drugstore is home to some of the best eyebrow pencils on the market — seriously! Whether you need length, gaps to be filled or a waterproof option to keep your brows in place, the below list will include an option for you. Best of all, these products won’t break the bank — with many of them currently available for less than $10. A beauty buyer’s dream!

After testing out the offerings and seeing how well they held up throughout the day, we landed on these top picks to ensure your brows are always looking their best. Read on!

15 Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils