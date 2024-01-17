If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils to Frame Your Face
A good set of brows improves any face shape, and while some of us may not have been blessed with fuller brows or are guilty of over-plucking them when we were younger, the right brow pencil can easily rectify any lack of definition and shape we have.
While we are all about splurging on necessary products and designer cosmetics, the drugstore is home to some of the best eyebrow pencils on the market — seriously! Whether you need length, gaps to be filled or a waterproof option to keep your brows in place, the below list will include an option for you. Best of all, these products won’t break the bank — with many of them currently available for less than $10. A beauty buyer’s dream!
After testing out the offerings and seeing how well they held up throughout the day, we landed on these top picks to ensure your brows are always looking their best. Read on!
15 Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils
Finding the Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils
Brows frame your entire face, so finding the perfect brow pencil is an essential step in achieving a put-together, comprehensive makeup look. Whether you opt for arched, bushy, skinny, short or elongated brows, even subtle changes to your eyebrows will change your entire aesthetic.
If you over-plucked them in your youth, you may simply be looking for an option to fill them in. To help you decide which pencil is for you, we have put together a list of all of the important factors to take into consideration on your shopping journey.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils
Color
You want to find a shade that's as close to your natural shade as possible. If you think your brows are too light, it is best to tint them first then shape and define with a pencil, as opposed to trying to change the color with just a brow pencil.
Brow Shape
Your preferred brow shape will determine which is the right pencil for you. If you favor thinner brows, go for a fine tipped pencil, whereas if you like a thicker brow, make sure the pencil you select has a spoolie brush at the end so you can keep them natural-yet-groomed.
Brand
The drugstore has some of the best eyebrow pencils on the market, with some offerings coming in at as little as $3. Wet n Wild, maybelline and Rimmel are just some of our favorites.
Style
Brow pencils come in both traditional pencil and twist up formats. If you don’t like the hassle of having to sharpen your pencil, then go for the latter — whereas if you like an extra pointed tip, opt for a classic pencil.
Existing Brows
The state of your current eyebrows will also be a determining factor in which pencil will work for you. If you are blessed with thicker brows, most pencils will be suitable, as you only need to fill them in — but if you need a little extra definition, the Etude Brow Pencil is a solid natural-looking option.
What Are the Different Types of Drugstore Eyebrow Pencils?
Twist Up
These are the handiest if you are always misplacing your sharpener. The tip tends to be at an angle, making them ideal for filling, defining and lengthening.
Traditional Pencil
You may find you can get a better grip with a pencil. So if precision is important to you, opt for this type of brow pencil. You will need to sharpen it, but they are generally slightly bigger in size to twist ups, so they will last just as long.
Waterproof
Choosing a waterproof pencil is a great way to ensure your brows stay in place regardless of the circumstance. If you don’t have time for touch ups throughout the day, a waterproof pencil is the only way to go.
Best Overall: wet n wild Ultimate Eyebrow Retractable Definer Pencil
Pros
- Dual ended
- Comes in 4 shades
- Ideal for beginners
Cons
- Some may prefer a traditional pencil
- Packaging could be better
- Limited options for blondes
This brow pencil takes the top spot on the list due to its easy-to-use twist up applicator and unbeatable price. It is everything you need in a pencil, and the slanting tip enables you to achieve natural-looking defined brows in seconds.
Available in four shades, there is no need for a sharpener, as this pencil is always on point whenever your brows need fixing. It also comes with a brush on one end to give you all the tools you need for perfect brows.
Best Budget: e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Comes with brush
- Great price
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Simple packaging
If it’s an instant lift you are looking for, then this is the brow pencil to pick up now. The extra fine pen tip is ideal for shaping, defining and filling in your brows. Coming in at just $3 also makes it the most affordable option on our list.
Whether you favor a thick, fuller brow or like to keep them slim and arched, everyone can benefit from having one of these beauty staples in their makeup bag at all times.
Best Definition: Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Pros
- Waterproof
- Blendable
- Dual ended
Cons
- Limited shades
- Might not work for thicker brows
- Tip may be too fine for some
If you are looking to define your brows and enhance your face shape, this slim pencil has the perfect combo of a teardrop shaped tip and spoolie for blending to enable you to elevate any makeup look — whether it be natural or dramatic.
Available in four shades, it also has the added benefit of being waterproof, meaning your brows stay in place no matter what the situation.
Best Shade Range: NYX Professional Micro Brow Pencil
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Long lasting
- Silky texture
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Slightly slimmer pencil
Embrace your inner makeup artist with this micro fine brow pencil from professional-grade makeup brand NYX. Renowned for their top notch ingredients, this pencil comes in a whopping 12 colors, enabling you to get super specific with tones and find your perfect shade match.
The creamy formula glides on, and the retractable tip means you never need to worry about having to sharpen it.
Best Waterproof: L’Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
Pros
- Wide shade range
- Long-lasting
- Draws tiny brow hairs
Cons
- Slightly smaller pencil
- Packaging could be slightly more durable
No matter what is going on in your life, make sure your brows are perfected and securely defined with this waterproof option from beauty giants L’Oreal. This pencil holds up against whatever your day may throw at you whether it be sweat, humidity or rain.
It comes in ten different shades so you are bound to find a color that works for your complexion and tones. The super-fine tip also makes it easy to create tiny brow hairs.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Cover Girl Brow Micro-Fine
Pros
- Easy to use
- Natural finish
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Simple packaging
The formula of this pencil is not only hypoallergenic, but also cruelty-free — making it the ideal option for both those with delicate skin and animal lovers alike. The retractable pencil means there is no sharpener necessary and it's always ready to define your brows in an instant.
The texture glides on and doesn’t drag on the skin, which makes creating natural-looking brows a breeze.
Best Pen: iMethod Eyebrow Pen
Pros
- Perfect for beginners
- Lasts all day
- Bestselling product
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
- Not for those looking for a traditional pencil
Take your brows to the next level with a specially designed micro fork tipped eyebrow pen. It is easy to see why this pencil quickly became an Amazon bestseller, as it allows even the most novice makeup users to achieve a professional-quality brow in seconds.
Available in seven shades, the pen makes for a seamless application that lasts for up to 24 hours. Even on the days you prefer to go makeup-free, taking a couple of seconds to apply this will shape your face and enhance your natural features in the process.
Best Smudge Proof: Revlon ColorStay Micro Waterproof Natural Eyebrow Color Pencil
Pros
- Waterproof
- Suitable for all skin types
- Extra precise tip
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Brush could be better
If you live in an area with an extreme climate, whether that means humidity, cold temperatures or soaring heat, then this is the pencil to add to your collection. The waterproof formula can withstand most conditions, ensuring your brows stay in place.
It also has the added bonus of being infused with argan and marula oil to keep your brows soft and nourished.
Best Tip: ColourPop Eyebrow Enhancer Pencil
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Built-in sharpener
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Smaller color range
Creating natural-looking brow hairs has never been easier than when using the extra fine tip of this pencil. Fill in your brows with tiny strokes and see an instant improvement, not only to the definition of your brows, but also to your overall face shape.
This pencil works for sensitive skin, and the color can be built up to your desired strength. This is a great addition to any makeup bag, as it can be used just to fill in areas or to create a more arched standout style.
Best for Fine Brows: Milani Precision Brow Pencil
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- High quality
- Strong pigment
Cons
- Might not work so well for blonde hair
- Tip may be too fine for some
If you love a slim brow and like to keep them manicured at all times, then this pencil is the perfect option to ensure your eyebrows are never out of place. The intense color means it is best applied light-handedly, as only a small amount of product is necessary.
The formula goes on seamlessly and can be blended to ensure your brows have no sparse areas.
Best Gel: Revlon Eyebrow Gel & Pencil
Pros
- 2 products in 1
- Rich shades
- Tested by ophthalmologists
Cons
- Not everyone may need a gel
- No black shade option
Brow perfectionists will love how this pencil also includes a gel to style with on one end. This handy makeup tool streamlines your application into an easy two-step process. First, use the creamy pencil to shape and fill, then finish off with the gel to hold.
The gel is only slightly tinted, so looks natural and keeps everything locked in place all day. Choose from one of the four dreamy shades to create a gorgeous natural-looking brow!
Best for Arches: Maybelline New York Brow Ultra Slim Defining Eyebrow Pencil
Pros
- Paraben free
- Break resistant tip
- Last all day
Cons
- Maybe too thin for some users
- Some shades sell out
Eyebrow trends are constantly changing and while some shapes come and go, an arched brow always remains in style. There is something universally flattering about a well defined brow and if you love to keep your brow arches high then this is the pencil for you.
This 1.5mm tip makes a precise application simple and the spoolie brush allows you to add the finishing touch by combing the hairs into place.
Best Long Lasting: Etude Drawing Eye Brow Pencil
Pros
- Available in 7 shades
- Long-lasting formula
- Bestselling product
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Some shades sell out
This pencil is made from high-adhesion plate powder, wax and oil to ensure your brows stay put and don’t smudge while also keeping the hair strands nourished and soft. It comes in a variety of shades which enhance the look and shape of your own eyebrows without ever appearing unnatural.
The special plate powder gives the pigment more staying power for longer-lasting wear, making it the quintessential option for working all day or dancing all night.
Best Pigment: Rimmel London Brow This Way Professional Eyebrow Pencil
Pros
- Affordable
- Strong color
- Built-in brush
Cons
- Limited shade range
- Needs to be sharpened
If it’s a pigment enhancing brush you are looking for, then this is the one to reach for. This traditional style brow pencil is perfect for adding color and lifting your natural brows. Enhance your face shape by lengthening and filling sparse areas of your brows for a more put-together look.
This smooth pencil is also fantastic for defining arches, as it glides on with no drag or pull. It is slightly larger in size so it's a great value for money.
Best for Filling: Wet n Wild Brow-Sessive Brow Pencil
Pros
- Great price
- Natural finish
- Comes with spoolie
Cons
- Pigment might not be strong enough for some
- Needs to be sharpened
If you are looking to add a subtle lift to your brows but are afraid of them looking too overdone, then you can’t go wrong with this shape enhancer to naturally define your brows. The soft pigments blend in seamlessly with your own eyebrows for a truly improved finish.
It's simply perfect for filling in any gaps you may have, and the professional spoolie attached at one end can be used for a brushed up effect.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I apply brow pencil?
A:To achieve the simplest and most timeless look, start thicker on the inside then thin out to the ends. It's a breeze!
-
Q: How much should I spend on a Brow Pencil?
A:Brow pencils are incredibly affordable, but make such a difference to your overall facial appearance. You can pick up great options from $3. It can be worth investing a little more if you want to find your exact shade match, however.
-
Q: What color brow pencil should I use?
A:Try and pick a color close enough to your natural shade — this will elevate your own brows while still fitting in with your own complexion.
