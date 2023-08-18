If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Straighteners for Curly Hair
Curly hair can look pretty amazing on its own, but you can also go for different looks by simply changing your hairstyle up a bit. And let’s be honest; curly hair can be hard to style, especially when you’re trying to straighten it. And since most straighteners tend to leave curly hair looking a bit frizzy, it can be difficult to get the exact look you’re going for. To help straighten curly hair, you need a straightener with multiple heating options and strong plates.
So, if this problem sounds like a recurring theme in your life, you might be interested in a more dependable solution. Check out some of the top straighteners for curly hair for 2023 and find something that can work with the style you’re going for and your unique, beautiful hair.
Finding Your Next Straightener for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide
Curly hair can look downright majestic, but if you don’t know how to style it, your lovely hair can often end up with tangles and frizz. And if you’re looking to straighten your curly hair, the first thing you really need to find is the perfect flat iron. Here’s some information that should help you find the right straightener for curly hair for your specific locks and lifestyle:
Things To Look For in Straighteners for Curly Hair
Here are some important considerations you should keep in mind while shopping for an efficient hair straightener to help tame your mane:
ShapeThis is an important factor since a basic flat iron may not work on all hair types. When you have curly hair, you need to look for a wide flat iron, which can really help with curling your hair. This design can straighten bigger locks of hair at once, which can be perfect for thicker curly hair. And if you are looking for a hair iron that can be used for other hairstyles like soft waves, a circular straightener can be a good choice. Since these versions have a barrel shape, they can be used to straighten your hair while giving it a little bounce to it as well. There are some other cool shapes that you can choose from, too. Just try to avoid using narrow flat irons on curly hair.
PlatesPlates also play an important part when it comes to picking a straightener for curly hair. If you go for a flat iron with basic narrow plates, your hair might end up getting snagged between them. And since curly hair is extremely textured, it’s more likely to get snagged between these plates, which can be very painful. So, try to look for straighteners for curly hair with floating plates since they move along with your hair and help prevent tugging. And you should make sure that you get a straightener for curly hair with ceramic plates since they can provide your hair with a shinier look.
TemperatureMake sure you get a straightener for curly hair that has multiple temperature settings. You don’t want a model with low-heat options that can barely straighten your hair. And you don’t want one that straight-up damages your hair with extreme heat either. Another feature to look for is a temperature lock that helps keep the heat consistent while using a flat iron. Flat irons that stay hot can offer better results when straightening curly hair.
How To Straighten Curly Hair
If you want to straighten your curly hair without it turning into a frizzy mess, there are a few things you should try doing. Remember to start with freshly washed hair that’s already been dried, which should help remove any hair oil, making it nice and smooth before you start straightening. You should also de-tangle your hair and use a heat protectant spray before you start straightening. Using a heat protectant spray can help reduce damage to your hair. You should also try using a lower heat level, and remember not to use your iron in the same spot more than two times. These steps can offer you better results and help protect your hair from damage in the long run. And you also shouldn’t try to straighten your hair more than three to four times a month.
Reviewing the Best Straighteners for Curly Hair of 2023 in Detail
Furiden Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler
Pros
- Comes in a sleek gold color
- Uses a long, tangle-resistant swivel cord
- Great for almost all hair types
Cons
- The plates could be a bit longer
Bcway Extra Large Professional Hair Straightener
Pros
- Includes a long, convenient swivel cord
- Turns off automatically after 60 minutes
- Easy-hanging cord loop
- Features a safety lock
Cons
- Fairly bulky design
Bekind Apex Hair Straightener Flat Iron
Pros
- Five different temperature settings
- Comes with hair clips and ties
- Easy to use, single-button operation
- Powers off automatically after 30 minutes
Cons
- The label might come off easily
Hot Tools Pro Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron
Pros
- Adaptable, dual-voltage design
- Lightweight and easily fits into luggage
- Long, tangle-resistant 6-foot cord.
- Ergonomic handle
Cons
- The buttons are a bit small
People Also Ask
-
Q: How should I maintain my straightened hair?
A:After you have straightened your curly hair, make sure you avoid getting it wet since it can bring back your curls. And don’t touch your hair with wet hands. You should also make sure you wrap it with a silk cap before you sleep. This can help keep your hair straight for a couple of days, so you won’t have to keep using your flat iron. You can also use dry shampoo to give your hair some volume and help get the most out of your hair straightener for curly hair. Just remember not to reapply heat since it can lead to damaged hair and split ends.
-
Q: How often should I use my straightener for curly hair?
A:Make sure you don’t use your flat iron more than once a week. While it can give you sleek-looking hair, it can also cause major damage in the long run. And you should also use a heat protectant spray before using any heated styling tools. Plus, using a hydrating and repairing hair mask can be helpful if you straighten your hair often.
-
Q: What should I avoid when straightening my curly hair?
A:Do not use a flat iron on wet hair since this can quite literally fry your hair. And you should also make sure your hair is dry and clean before you straighten it.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.