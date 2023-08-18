Cancel OK
The Best Straighteners for Curly Hair

Edited by Jordyn Edwards

Curly hair can look pretty amazing on its own, but you can also go for different looks by simply changing your hairstyle up a bit. And let’s be honest; curly hair can be hard to style, especially when you’re trying to straighten it. And since most straighteners tend to leave curly hair looking a bit frizzy, it can be difficult to get the exact look you’re going for. To help straighten curly hair, you need a straightener with multiple heating options and strong plates.

So, if this problem sounds like a recurring theme in your life, you might be interested in a more dependable solution. Check out some of the top straighteners for curly hair for 2023 and find something that can work with the style you’re going for and your unique, beautiful hair.

Finding Your Next Straightener for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide

Curly hair can look downright majestic, but if you don’t know how to style it, your lovely hair can often end up with tangles and frizz. And if you’re looking to straighten your curly hair, the first thing you really need to find is the perfect flat iron. Here’s some information that should help you find the right straightener for curly hair for your specific locks and lifestyle:

Things To Look For in Straighteners for Curly Hair

Here are some important considerations you should keep in mind while shopping for an efficient hair straightener to help tame your mane:

Shape

This is an important factor since a basic flat iron may not work on all hair types. When you have curly hair, you need to look for a wide flat iron, which can really help with curling your hair. This design can straighten bigger locks of hair at once, which can be perfect for thicker curly hair. And if you are looking for a hair iron that can be used for other hairstyles like soft waves, a circular straightener can be a good choice. Since these versions have a barrel shape, they can be used to straighten your hair while giving it a little bounce to it as well. There are some other cool shapes that you can choose from, too. Just try to avoid using narrow flat irons on curly hair.

Plates

Plates also play an important part when it comes to picking a straightener for curly hair. If you go for a flat iron with basic narrow plates, your hair might end up getting snagged between them. And since curly hair is extremely textured, it’s more likely to get snagged between these plates, which can be very painful. So, try to look for straighteners for curly hair with floating plates since they move along with your hair and help prevent tugging. And you should make sure that you get a straightener for curly hair with ceramic plates since they can provide your hair with a shinier look.

Temperature

Make sure you get a straightener for curly hair that has multiple temperature settings. You don’t want a model with low-heat options that can barely straighten your hair. And you don’t want one that straight-up damages your hair with extreme heat either. Another feature to look for is a temperature lock that helps keep the heat consistent while using a flat iron. Flat irons that stay hot can offer better results when straightening curly hair.

How To Straighten Curly Hair

If you want to straighten your curly hair without it turning into a frizzy mess, there are a few things you should try doing. Remember to start with freshly washed hair that’s already been dried, which should help remove any hair oil, making it nice and smooth before you start straightening. You should also de-tangle your hair and use a heat protectant spray before you start straightening. Using a heat protectant spray can help reduce damage to your hair. You should also try using a lower heat level, and remember not to use your iron in the same spot more than two times. These steps can offer you better results and help protect your hair from damage in the long run. And you also shouldn’t try to straighten your hair more than three to four times a month.

Reviewing the Best Straighteners for Curly Hair of 2023 in Detail

1

Furiden Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler

Furiden Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Comes in a sleek gold color
  • Uses a long, tangle-resistant swivel cord
  • Great for almost all hair types

Cons

  • The plates could be a bit longer
Buying several hair styling products can get expensive, so a hair tool with both straightening and curling options can be ideal. This pick from Furiden can be amazing for curly hair, whether you’re trying to straighten or maintain your beautiful curls. And this easy-to-use straightener for curly hair has a rotating dial for temperature control, too. You can also pick from several heating options, and this product should heat up within seconds, helping you save time. And the charming design should also help keep you from burning yourself while using it. Another cool feature of this straightener for curly hair is that the plates are balanced on springs, which helps prevent snagging while you’re styling your hair. Plus, there’s even a handy safety lock so you can carry it around when you travel, which helped make this product the best overall on this list.
2

Bcway Extra Large Professional Hair Straightener

Bcway Extra Large Professional Hair Straightener
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Includes a long, convenient swivel cord
  • Turns off automatically after 60 minutes
  • Easy-hanging cord loop
  • Features a safety lock

Cons

  • Fairly bulky design
If you’re looking for a hair straightener that can hold more hair strands at once, the Bcway Professional Hair Straightener can be a great choice. The plates on this option are wider, so you should be able to straighten your hair faster. And this hair styler also heats up in 30 seconds, helping add extra efficiency for busy people. Plus, you can choose from five different temperature settings depending on your hair type. And whether your hair is fragile or healthy, there should be a setting for it. This straightener for curly hair comes in sleek black and a beautiful rose gold option, and the floating titanium plates shouldn’t tug on your hair, offering smoother results. There’s also a hair care mode that can work well with keratin treatments while also keeping moisture locked inside your hair. And if you want more professional-looing results, this pick can be an awesome option.
3

Bekind Apex Hair Straightener Flat Iron

Bekind Apex Hair Straightener Flat Iron
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Five different temperature settings
  • Comes with hair clips and ties
  • Easy to use, single-button operation
  • Powers off automatically after 30 minutes

Cons

  • The label might come off easily
This pick from Bekind looks great and it’s also highly recommended for curly hair. And you can get this straightener for curly hair in many beautiful colors like coral and peach. This flat iron has a circular design, so it should be simple to use for several hairstyles. So, whether you want to straighten your hair or give it some bouncy waves, this innovative design should allow you to do it pretty easily. And you can use this flat iron for up to 10 different hairstyles. This can be a great option for people who want value and don’t want to purchase a variety of hair styling tools. Plus, this flat iron also has floating plates that should prevent your hair from snagging while you straighten it. And it’s also very lightweight and portable, so it should be perfect for taking with you on vacation.
4

Hot Tools Pro Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron

Hot Tools Pro Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Adaptable, dual-voltage design
  • Lightweight and easily fits into luggage
  • Long, tangle-resistant 6-foot cord.
  • Ergonomic handle

Cons

  • The buttons are a bit small
This product from Hot Tools is another wide straightener for curly hair that can give you salon-like results at home. And the plates on this option are made of ceramic too, which should help reduce frizz while also making hair look sleeker. And with this straightener for curly hair, you can choose from multiple heat settings, which should provide longer-lasting results. Plus, this option can go up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has rounded plates, so you should be able to easily curl your hair with it. This straightener for curly hair also has an LCD that displays the temperature, and there’s even an auto shut-off option. And if you don’t use this flat iron after turning it on, it should automatically shut off. This pick should also stay hot while you style your hair too, so you won’t have to keep adjusting the heat.

People Also Ask

  • Q: How should I maintain my straightened hair?

    A:After you have straightened your curly hair, make sure you avoid getting it wet since it can bring back your curls. And don’t touch your hair with wet hands. You should also make sure you wrap it with a silk cap before you sleep. This can help keep your hair straight for a couple of days, so you won’t have to keep using your flat iron. You can also use dry shampoo to give your hair some volume and help get the most out of your hair straightener for curly hair. Just remember not to reapply heat since it can lead to damaged hair and split ends.

  • Q: How often should I use my straightener for curly hair?

    A:Make sure you don’t use your flat iron more than once a week. While it can give you sleek-looking hair, it can also cause major damage in the long run. And you should also use a heat protectant spray before using any heated styling tools. Plus, using a hydrating and repairing hair mask can be helpful if you straighten your hair often.

  • Q: What should I avoid when straightening my curly hair?

    A:Do not use a flat iron on wet hair since this can quite literally fry your hair. And you should also make sure your hair is dry and clean before you straighten it.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Jordyn Edwards

Jordyn is an artist with a passion for projects that involve color and texture. When she's not learning how to curl her hair with a flat iron, Jordyn loves to have photoshoots with friends or read the latest Colleen Hoover book.

