Best Heat Protectant Spray to Prevent Damage

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Do you have a love-hate relationship with your hair? From brittle split ends to super annoying flyaways, it’s 2023 and there’s really (like, literally) no excuse for using styling tools without a proper heat protectant spray. Heat protectant spray is the secret weapon to your locks. Not only does it protect against heat-related damage, but also helps you get back that gorgeous hair we know is hiding in there somewhere! A few spritzes on damp hair before blow drying will leave you with smooth, shiny locks that are ready for any style—be it beachy waves or summery, voluminous curls.

Not all heat protectant sprays are created equal. While some are filled with harmful chemicals, others can make your hair feel stiff and crunchy. To help you with your purchase decision, we’ve curated a list of some top heat protectant sprays of 2023.