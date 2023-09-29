Your account
Best Heat Protectant Spray to Prevent Damage

Written by Natalia DeSoro

Do you have a love-hate relationship with your hair? From brittle split ends to super annoying flyaways, it’s 2023 and there’s really (like, literally) no excuse for using styling tools without a proper heat protectant spray. Heat protectant spray is the secret weapon to your locks. Not only does it protect against heat-related damage, but also helps you get back that gorgeous hair we know is hiding in there somewhere! A few spritzes on damp hair before blow drying will leave you with smooth, shiny locks that are ready for any style—be it beachy waves or summery, voluminous curls.

Not all heat protectant sprays are created equal. While some are filled with harmful chemicals, others can make your hair feel stiff and crunchy. To help you with your purchase decision, we’ve curated a list of some top heat protectant sprays of 2023.

How To Find a High-Quality Heat Protectant Spray: A Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to hair care products, you can’t just go into the store and pick the first product you see. To help you out, we’ve prepared this handy guide so you can pick the right product according to your needs.

Thermal Protection Level

Heat protectant sprays create a protective barrier against your hair and hair styling tool, allowing you to add bouncy curls or beachy waves without worrying about hair damage. Look for a product that has a thermal protection level of 450 degrees. You should also consider how well the spray holds up against humidity and rain. A firmer hold will help keep your style intact even if you are exposed to moisture or humidity.

Ingredients

Heat protectant sprays come with different ingredients depending on their function and effects. Many of them contain silicones, which coat your hair with silicone molecules that lock in moisture and prevent frizziness and flyaways. On the downside, they can also build up over time if used too often or improperly rinsed out.

Other products include ingredients such as amino acids that replenish moisture in hair and ceramides to repair damaged cuticles. Panthenol is also sometimes included to soothe irritated scalps.

Brand Instructions

Some products can be applied to wet hair. Others will require you to leave it in for at least three minutes before using any kind of heat styling tool. Using a product incorrectly can cause more harm than good, so it’s important that you read through all instructions carefully before applying it to your hair.

Scent

Just like other hair care products, heat protectant sprays are infused with different scents which can be appealing for some but appalling for others. If you’re going to use heat styling tools on it every day, you should consider avoiding scented products altogether. This way, you won’t have to worry about lingering smells competing with the scent of your lotion and perfume.

Hair Type

If you have fine or thin hair, you should use a lightweight formula. This will help prevent the strands from becoming weighed down and flat. If you have thick, coarse hair then it’s best to stick with a product that’s infused with different ingredients such as essential oil or silicone. This will moisturize the hair shaft, help tame frizz and give your curls more definition.

Packaging

The packaging of the product should be easily accessible so you don’t have to struggle with opening it every time you want to use it. Also, make sure the cap is tight as some heat protectants are known to be flammable.

Comparing the Best Heat Protectant Sprays of 2023

1

HSI PROFESSIONAL Heat Protectant Spray

HSI PROFESSIONAL Heat Protectant Spray
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Adjustable nozzle pump for precise application
  • Available in two different sizes
  • Suitable for all hair types

Cons

  • Has an off-putting scent
The HSI Professionals heat protectant spray is your new go-to hair product. Enriched with argan oil and shine-boosting vitamins, it creates a protective barrier from heat exposure up to 450 degrees, so you can protect your locks from the damage that comes from flat irons and curling wands. As another styling plus, it also nourishes your locks so you can flaunt different hairstyles with total confidence. Since it’s free from parabens, sulfates and phosphates you don’t have to worry about lingering chemical smell, either. Also adjustable, you can choose how much heat protection you need. Just apply a light mist for bouncy curls or a spritz to keep your straight locks looking fierce!
2

CHI Heat Protectant Spray

CHI Heat Protectant Spray
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Protects hair and adds shine
  • Infused with vitamins and minerals for nourishment
  • Available as a leave-in cream conditioner and serum

Cons

  • Might make your hair greasy
CHI heat protectant spray is just what you need to take your styling game to the next level. This thermal protection mist protects your hair from the damaging effects of blow-drying and straightening. Infused with vitamins and proteins that ensure your hair will remain conditioned from root to tip, this heat protectant spray won’t leave any greasiness or build-up that will ruin your good hair day! Leading with its weightless formula, it is suitable for all hair types, from color-treated to curly and straight. Plus, it’s paraben-free and sulfate-free—so you can feel good about using it every day.
3

L’Oréal Paris Heat Protectant Spray

L'Oréal Paris Heat Protectant Spray
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Dairy-free and unscented formula
  • Offer protection for up to three days
  • Improve hair texture and volume

Cons

  • Only available in one size
Whether you’re going for a sleek look or a messy one, this heat protectant spray from L’oreal Paris will leave your hair looking perfect no matter what. This specially formulated spray is capable of shielding your hair from 450 degree heat, which means that you can straighten your hair or achieve a salon level blow out without worrying about damaging it or burning yourself. But what really sets it apart is its ability to calm frizz, seal in shine and tame the most stubborn flyaways. Unlike other styling creams, it dries up in seconds and leaves your hair feeling soft and shiny, not crunchy or stiff. You can use it before or after styling with your iron—or both times if you want to make sure your locks are extra perfect for your big day. With sleek packaging that’s easy on the eyes, this heat protection spray is a must-have addition to any beauty station!
4

Hair Food Heat Protectant Spray

Hair Food Heat Protectant Spray
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Chemical-free formula
  • Enriched with fortifying ingredients

Cons

  • Might make your hair a bit sticky
Tired of your hair looking like a total mess after every styling session? Hair Food’s heat protectant spray is the answer to your hair prayers. Featuring an optimal blend of coconut and argan oil, this formula seals and protects your hair from heat damage up to 450 degrees, so you can style it up without fear of frying your strands. Also sulfate-free, paraben-free and dye-free, it won’t dry out your hair or leave it flat. The refreshing scent of this spray will make you feel like you’re sitting on a tropical beach even if you are sitting in front of your vanity.
5

OGX Heat Protectant Spray

OGX Heat Protectant Spray
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Cruelty-free formula
  • Cuts drying time in half
  • Add shine and volume to hair

Cons

  • The nozzle might get clogged
If you’re one of those people who like to switch up their hairstyle every day, this heat protectant spray from OgX is right up your alley. The spray is formulated with hydrolyzed silk and quinoa, which works to protect your hair from the intense heat of curling wands and straightening irons while giving your hair a soft, tousled look. Preventing flyaways and sealing in shine, your curls will look sexy from the moment you leave the house until well into tomorrow morning. Appropriate for all hair textures, this scorch-preventing spray features a lightweight formula that won’t weigh down your hair. Its finishing notes of rose dust, jasmine and vanilla will leave your hair smelling amazing from morning to dusk.

People Also Ask

  • Q: Why does my hair feel so stiff after using heat protectant spray?

    A:If you notice that your hair feels stiff after using a heat protectant spray, try rubbing a small amount of oil on your hands and apply it evenly through damp hair. The stiffness will go away once your hair is completely dry.

  • Q: Can I use heat protectant spray on chemically treated or dyed hair?

    A:Yes! You can use heat protectant spray on chemically treated or dyed hair. However it is recommended that you test the product on a small patch of your hair to ensure that it does not cause any adverse effects.

  • Q: Should I apply heat protectant spray on wet or dry hair?

    A:This will depend on the brand and formulation of your specific heat protectant spray. For example, while some brands recommend spraying the heat protectant on wet hair others suggest applying it on dry hair. If you have allergies, apply the product to a smaller section to test your reaction.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

By Natalia DeSoro

Natalia DeSoro is a commerce writer with over 7 years of experience writing about wellness and lifestyle topics. As an editor and writer, she thrives when trying out products. In her free time, Natalia enjoys making green smoothies and being outdoors.

