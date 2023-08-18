If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Hair Straighteners for Thick Hair
Thick hair is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, your hair can look full of volume and life without much effort, and thick hair looks great when you manage to get it into a style or shape that you like. The problem, however, is actually getting your hair to do what you want. Thick hair is notorious for being very difficult to style, and straightening thick hair can be a challenge all on its own — at least, it used to be.
With the help of the most effective hair straighteners for thick hair of 2023, you can turn even the curliest and waviest of thick hair into straight locks that you can style any way you want. While thick hair can be a bit of a pain to work with sometimes, these hair straighteners for thick hair will make the task as painless as it can be.
Buying Guide: Hair Straightener for Thick Hair
Need to straighten your hair? This guide will cover what you need to know about hair straighteners for thick hair.
What Is a Hair Straightener?
A hair straightener is a tool that you use to straighten your hair, removing any waves or curls from the hair in the process. It uses heat to transform your hair, allowing you to pull off certain hairstyles for a period of time. Hair straighteners for thick hair don’t permanently straighten your hair — rather, the hair only stays straight temporarily, after which it will return to its natural state after a while.
Why You May Need Hair Straighteners for Thick Hair
They make straightening your hair a lot easierIt’s no secret that straightening thick hair isn’t exactly an easy task. In fact, you’ll need to do a lot of things in order for your hair to be as ready for straightening as it can get, and even then you may not get the ideal results. That’s just what it means to have thick hair, and while the volume of your hair is something that many other people dream of having, you’ll have to deal with the added maintenance in return.
You can style your hair in multiple waysJust because it’s called a hair straightener for thick hair doesn’t mean that it’s only meant for straightening your hair. You can actually use the hair straightener to alter your hair in multiple ways, resulting in hairstyles that you otherwise would have never been able to pull off. Many people use hair straighteners to make waves and curls in their hair, as this is easy to do if you know the right technique. While this may be a bit more involved than simply straightening your hair, it’s a great way to expand your skills when it comes to hair styling.
Tips When Using Hair Straighteners for Thick Hair
Don’t use it too oftenWhile it may be tempting to use hair straighteners for thick hair often, especially when you know how effective they can be, you should do your best to limit the number of times you use them on your hair. This is because hair straighteners can damage your hair. Because hair straighteners use heat to straighten the hair, it results in the inside of your hair getting damaged, and this can become visible the more you use the hair straightener. So, unless you’re preparing to go out for a special event, you may want to style your hair through other methods instead. If you think that you want to rock straight hair on a regular basis, you can look to more permanent solutions instead.
Use quality hair productsDid you know that there are hair products made specifically for hair straighteners? These products ensure that your hair stays healthy and in good condition even after you style your hair with a hair straightener. Using a hair straightener comes with risks, and these products are meant to minimize the side effects while also producing better results overall. One product you’ll definitely want to try out is thermal protection spray. Basically, it’s a spray that protects your hair from strong heat. This sort of product is perfect for hair straighteners, as your hair won’t suffer from the side effects of heat as long as you have a layer of this product on your hair. Of course, this means that you’ll need to spend extra money on another product, but if you value the health and condition of your hair, it’s an expense that’s worth every penny.
Best Hair Straighteners for Thick Hair of 2023
HSI Professional Hair Straightener
Pros
- Great product quality
- Comes with bonus accessories
- Micro sensors prevent hair damage
Cons
- Accessory quality isn’t great
NITION Hair Straightener
Pros
- Lots of extras
- Digital temperature display
- Comes in two colors
Cons
- Not beginner-friendly
VANESSA PRO Hair Straightener
Pros
- Features a long plate
- Durable material quality
- Convenient temperature indicator
Cons
- No accessories included
CHI Hair Straightener
Pros
- Heats up quickly
- Salon-grade straightener
- High-quality construction
Cons
- Somewhat pricey option
Conair Hair Straightener
Pros
- Very affordable price
- Comes in two sizes
- Easy-to-use digital interface
Cons
- Material quality could be better
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are hair straighteners permanent?
A:Hair straighteners for thick hair are not permanent. Eventually, the hair will return to its natural state even after being sufficiently ironed.
-
Q: When should I use a hair straightener for thick hair?
A:Ideally, you should only use a hair straightener for events and special occasions. Hair straighteners can damage your hair in the long run, so reserving them for special occasions will keep your hair healthy.
-
Q: Are hair straighteners for thick hair difficult to use?
A:While it may be a bit daunting to learn how to use hair straighteners for the first time, once you get a hang of things, they are surprisingly easy to work with.
