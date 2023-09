The Best Hairbrush Straighteners for Styling Your Hair

Hairbrush Straightener or Flat Iron?

The hairbrush straightener and flat iron debate has been going on ever since hair straightening brushes came into existence. Each tool has their own pros and cons, and we have discussed these below so you can make an informed decision.

Hairbrush straightener

Hair iron

One of the major benefits of hairbrush straighteners is their ability to style hair quickly. All you need to do is turn it on, set the temperature, and start brushing out your hair in sections. The process is much quicker than a flat iron , especially if you have thin hair. Another benefit is that hair brush straighteners tend to distribute heat evenly, which means the damage to your hair will be much less than with a flat iron. Most hairbrush straighteners are safe to use on the scalp as well because they are designed to keep your skin protected from burns. Additional pros include their ability to remove static from the hair and to add shine and volume, making the hair appear healthy. Hairbrush straighteners are not designed to achieve a dead straight look, so if you are going for that, they may not be the right tool for you. They are also not ideal to use on very coarse and curly hair because they are not very good at straightening the roots. It may take you a long time and extra effort to make sure your roots are straightened, and using the brush multiple times on the same strand can lead to damage. Also, the results may not last long, which means you will need to use it regularly.Flat irons are ideal for those who are looking for a flat and pin straight look. They are designed to straighten your hair fully from the roots to the tips, no matter how thick, coarse, or curly your hair is. Another benefit of flat irons is that you can use them in many different ways. A good flat iron can help you achieve different types of curls as well, ranging from tight ringlets to beach waves. The results will last you for several days until you wash your hair, which means that you will not need to retouch it every single day. The major con of a flat iron is the damage that it does to your hair. The application of heat is direct and if you are not careful with the temperature settings, you may end up damaging your hair excessively. Flat irons are only ideal for use on special occasions, and should not be used as a regular styling tool. Also, a flat iron gives your hair a flat look, so it will not be ideal for you if you want a voluminous blowout.