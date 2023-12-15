Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Hair Treatment for Damaged Hair

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Imagine running your fingers through your hair only to be met with the all-too-familiar sensation of dry, brittle strands that have seen better days. You may need a hair treatment to breathe life back into your tired locks. They have restorative properties, harnessing the latest in haircare science to target and repair the wear and tear of daily styling, environmental stressors, and heat damage.

In this buying guide, we will spotlight the best hair treatments for damaged hair. Each product brings something unique to the table, whether the deep hydration from a luxurious mask or the protective qualities of a leave-in conditioner, ensuring a perfect match for every hair type and concern. So read on to delve into the transformative world of hair repair, where the promise of silky, resilient strands is just a treatment away.