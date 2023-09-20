Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Microfiber Hair Towels

If there’s one thing that requires all of the TLC that you can spare, it’s your hair. The moment you step out from under the shower, your hair care routine kicks off. Maybe your first step is to lock in moisture, reach for a wide tooth comb or spray in a leave-in conditioner. Or, maybe, your unique hair routine calls for a twenty-minute hate-love handling of moving through annoying knots.

Rather than putting your hair shaft through a rough rubbing, why not use a super absorbent microfiber hair towel that will look after your hair in its most vulnerable state? Drying your hair can often cause unobserved damage to your wet hair. This is because wet hair is most vulnerable to breakage, leading to thinning and all kinds of craziness that will have you praying to the hair gods.

In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the leading microfiber hair towels of 2023!