The Best Microfiber Hair Towels
If there’s one thing that requires all of the TLC that you can spare, it’s your hair. The moment you step out from under the shower, your hair care routine kicks off. Maybe your first step is to lock in moisture, reach for a wide tooth comb or spray in a leave-in conditioner. Or, maybe, your unique hair routine calls for a twenty-minute hate-love handling of moving through annoying knots.
Rather than putting your hair shaft through a rough rubbing, why not use a super absorbent microfiber hair towel that will look after your hair in its most vulnerable state? Drying your hair can often cause unobserved damage to your wet hair. This is because wet hair is most vulnerable to breakage, leading to thinning and all kinds of craziness that will have you praying to the hair gods.
In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the leading microfiber hair towels of 2023!
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Best Microfiber Hair Towel
Your hair is a defining feature of your personality, and to make sure it leaves a lasting impact you need to give them the love and care they deserve. This is why it is imperative that you pick out a microfiber hair towel that fits the needs of you and your hair.
But how do you find that perfect fit? With the help of our ultimate buyer’s guide for microfiber hair towels, of course.
Things To Consider When Buying a Microfiber Hair Towel
Size
When finding the right microfiber hair towel, one of the most important considerations to keep in mind is the size of your towel. Although the size doesn’t affect the functionality of the towel, if you have hair of a specific length you might find it convenient to go for a particular size. For example, if you have longer hair you should opt for a larger towel to cover up your entire head in one go.
Texture
There are quite a few different textures a microfiber towel comes in: smooth, ribbed, and waffle. Some people believe that a ribbed or waffle texture will provide better absorbance. However, that is not the case, as a towel’s absorbency depends more on the quality and your unique hair pattern as opposed to the towel’s texture.
Design
While you may have used a simple rectangular towel, there are a lot of different designs that allow for a much easier drying process. Some designs include the addition of buttons to hold the towel in place, an elastic edge to keep it in place, and gripping straps.
Other Benefits of Using a Microfiber Hair Towel
Microfiber hair towels are often used as an alternative to hot tools used to dry your hair in a less invasive and gentler way. Using a hot tool might be similar to signing up the death warrant for your hair for someone with thin or fine hair. This is why experts suggest using a microfiber hair towel. It can prove to be a saving grace for your fine hair, providing as much as the following:
- Provides a quicker drying experience without much effort on your end
- Eliminates frizz and flyaways
- Less friction and damage
- A lot more affordable than hot tools
- Some towels will lock in moisture
The Leading Microfiber Hair Towels of 2023 Reviewed in Detail
Scala Extra Large Hair Towel
Pros
- Cuts blow drying time in half
- Comes in a pack of two
- Easy to put on
Cons
- Could be slightly larger
The Scala Extra Large Hair Towel is perfect for any hair care routine. Specially designed with ultra-plush microfibers 100 times finer than human hair, this hair towel will cover those lovely strands of yours. Whether you have curly, long, thick, straight, colored, or thin hair, this towel will surely be your holy grail of hair care!
The microfiber material absorbs extra moisture 50% faster than conventional cotton or terry cloth towels, all without any strain on your strands. This means less breakage and healthier, smoother, and more vibrant hair over time. Not to mention that drying time is significantly reduced, so you’ll save time and effort on styling your hair. Plus, the lightweight material won’t take up too much space in your bag.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros
- Calms down frizz and static
- Durable and long-lasting fabric
Cons
- Not suitable for very long hair
At such an affordable price, not many hair towels provide as exceptional services as the YoulerTex microfiber hair towel. This double-sided towel has been a fan favorite over the internet, and rightfully so. Made from YoulerTex premium fabric, it’s capable of absorbing ten times its total weight. Super easy to use, it absorbs quickly and works magnificently on all hair types.
The YoulerTex microfiber towel is extremely gentle to your hair and protects it from any breakage or damage, even if you fall asleep with it on. The fabric, although delicate, has been tested for durability and has proven to be a long-lasting companion and caregiver to your hair, making this towel great for those who could use a little rejuvenation.
M-bestl Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros
- Perfect for all ages
- Material is lightweight
- It dries quicker than most towels
Cons
- It cannot be left on overnight
Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros
- Keeps your hair tucked in place
- The fabric is absorbent and dries quick
Cons
- Too thin for some people
Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros
- A lightweight towel stays in place
- Resists friction and avoids frizz and flyaways
- Super absorbent material offers quick drying
Cons
- It May be thin for some people
Pocova Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros
- Very gentle on your hair
- Decreases drying time by 50%
- It prevents damage and avoids breakage
Cons
- Not suitable for long hair
People Also Ask
Q: Can I sleep with a microfiber hair towel?
A:Yes, you can keep your microfiber towel on overnight while you sleep. However, we strongly suggest you do not do that. Your hair is usually very snugly settled within the towel and is wet. Wet hair is more susceptible to damage and breakage, and as you move around during your sleep, any kind of pulling or clinging might damage your hair.
Q: Will a microfiber towel make my hair frizzy?
A:Although there isn’t a single answer to this question, there are quite a lot of towels that remove frizz rather than instigate it. Ultimately, it all depends on the material used to make the towel and its resistance to friction.
Q: Is a microfiber towel worth the investment?
A:Absolutely! With only a slight difference in the price of a standard towel and a microfiber towel, you get many more benefits from the latter. According to us, this small investment is utterly insignificant in front of the utility driven by a microfiber hair towel.
Q: How can I tell if my microfiber towel needs to be replaced?
A:Generally speaking, you’ll know your microfiber towel needs replacement if it shows general signs of wear and tear. Another sign is a persistent, moldy scent that doesn’t go away.
