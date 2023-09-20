Your account
The Best Microfiber Hair Towels

Written by AdVon Editor

If there’s one thing that requires all of the TLC that you can spare, it’s your hair. The moment you step out from under the shower, your hair care routine kicks off. Maybe your first step is to lock in moisture, reach for a wide tooth comb or spray in a leave-in conditioner. Or, maybe, your unique hair routine calls for a twenty-minute hate-love handling of moving through annoying knots.

Rather than putting your hair shaft through a rough rubbing, why not use a super absorbent microfiber hair towel that will look after your hair in its most vulnerable state? Drying your hair can often cause unobserved damage to your wet hair. This is because wet hair is most vulnerable to breakage, leading to thinning and all kinds of craziness that will have you praying to the hair gods.

In this guide, we’ve curated a list of the leading microfiber hair towels of 2023!

A Buyer’s Guide To Finding the Best Microfiber Hair Towel

Your hair is a defining feature of your personality, and to make sure it leaves a lasting impact you need to give them the love and care they deserve. This is why it is imperative that you pick out a microfiber hair towel that fits the needs of you and your hair.

But how do you find that perfect fit? With the help of our ultimate buyer’s guide for microfiber hair towels, of course.

Things To Consider When Buying a Microfiber Hair Towel

Size

When finding the right microfiber hair towel, one of the most important considerations to keep in mind is the size of your towel. Although the size doesn’t affect the functionality of the towel, if you have hair of a specific length you might find it convenient to go for a particular size. For example, if you have longer hair you should opt for a larger towel to cover up your entire head in one go.

Texture

There are quite a few different textures a microfiber towel comes in: smooth, ribbed, and waffle. Some people believe that a ribbed or waffle texture will provide better absorbance. However, that is not the case, as a towel’s absorbency depends more on the quality and your unique hair pattern as opposed to the towel’s texture.

Design

While you may have used a simple rectangular towel, there are a lot of different designs that allow for a much easier drying process. Some designs include the addition of buttons to hold the towel in place, an elastic edge to keep it in place, and gripping straps.

Other Benefits of Using a Microfiber Hair Towel

Microfiber hair towels are often used as an alternative to hot tools used to dry your hair in a less invasive and gentler way. Using a hot tool might be similar to signing up the death warrant for your hair for someone with thin or fine hair. This is why experts suggest using a microfiber hair towel. It can prove to be a saving grace for your fine hair, providing as much as the following:

  • Provides a quicker drying experience without much effort on your end
  • Eliminates frizz and flyaways
  • Less friction and damage
  • A lot more affordable than hot tools
  • Some towels will lock in moisture

The Leading Microfiber Hair Towels of 2023 Reviewed in Detail

1

Scala Extra Large Hair Towel

Scala Extra Large Hair Towel
Pros

  • Cuts blow drying time in half
  • Comes in a pack of two
  • Easy to put on

Cons

  • Could be slightly larger

The Scala Extra Large Hair Towel is perfect for any hair care routine. Specially designed with ultra-plush microfibers 100 times finer than human hair, this hair towel will cover those lovely strands of yours. Whether you have curly, long, thick, straight, colored, or thin hair, this towel will surely be your holy grail of hair care!

The microfiber material absorbs extra moisture 50% faster than conventional cotton or terry cloth towels, all without any strain on your strands. This means less breakage and healthier, smoother, and more vibrant hair over time. Not to mention that drying time is significantly reduced, so you’ll save time and effort on styling your hair. Plus, the lightweight material won’t take up too much space in your bag.

2

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros

  • Calms down frizz and static
  • Durable and long-lasting fabric

Cons

  • Not suitable for very long hair

At such an affordable price, not many hair towels provide as exceptional services as the YoulerTex microfiber hair towel. This double-sided towel has been a fan favorite over the internet, and rightfully so. Made from YoulerTex premium fabric, it’s capable of absorbing ten times its total weight. Super easy to use, it absorbs quickly and works magnificently on all hair types.

The YoulerTex microfiber towel is extremely gentle to your hair and protects it from any breakage or damage, even if you fall asleep with it on. The fabric, although delicate, has been tested for durability and has proven to be a long-lasting companion and caregiver to your hair, making this towel great for those who could use a little rejuvenation.

3

M-bestl Microfiber Hair Towel

M-bestl Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros

  • Perfect for all ages
  • Material is lightweight
  • It dries quicker than most towels

Cons

  • It cannot be left on overnight
Not many hair towels stick around on your head while you take care of your daily life. However, the M-Bestl microfiber hair towel gives you complete freedom to do what you want while your hair dries. The unique button design that comes with this hair towel keeps the towel in place and allows you an easy wrap and unwrap. Additionally, the fabric used to make this towel is incredibly soft and gentle, which protects your hair from any stress or strain. With an adjustable design, its sourced fabric particularly excels at absorbing moisture faster and thoroughly, eliminating frizz and cutting your drying time.
4

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros

  • Keeps your hair tucked in place
  • The fabric is absorbent and dries quick

Cons

  • Too thin for some people
The Turbie Twist microfiber hair towel is one of the most exceptional towels we have ever used. Made from a blend of 87% polyester and 13% polyamide, this lightweight hair towel exhibits absorbency that we didn’t think was possible. Perfect for all hair types, the Turbie Twist comes with a strong elastic loop that keeps the towel on your head for extended periods. This premium microfiber hair towel is machine-washable and does not lose its integrity even after the second wash. And although the material might appear to be a little thin compared to other microfiber towels, you can rest assured that its absorbency is nothing to scoff at.
5

Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel

Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros

  • A lightweight towel stays in place
  • Resists friction and avoids frizz and flyaways
  • Super absorbent material offers quick drying

Cons

  • It May be thin for some people
The Luxe Beauty Essentials microfiber hair towel is necessary for anyone with long, luscious locks. This large hair towel provides you with enough coverage to take care of any length of hair you may have, and the superabsorbent material gives you a uniform dry all throughout your hair. This gentle hair towel is made from 410 GSM plush microfiber, making it perfect for a quick and complete drying job. Additionally, the material is resistant to static and friction, resulting in less frizz. The company also provides exceptional after-sale services, so if you are unhappy with the microfiber hair towel, you can reach out to them and get your troubles answered!
6

Pocova Microfiber Hair Towel

Microfiber Hair Towel
Pros

  • Very gentle on your hair
  • Decreases drying time by 50%
  • It prevents damage and avoids breakage

Cons

  • Not suitable for long hair
The thin hair needs an extra layer of added protection for your hair care routine. Using a hot tool on thin hair can never be a good idea, but with the Pocova microfiber hair drying towel, you don’t need to put them through such hardship. This turban-inspired hair towel comes equipped with a button to let it sit on your head snugly and not unnecessarily strain your hair. As another style plus, the material used to make this microfiber hair towel is super absorbent and guarantees a 70% dry within 15 minutes of use. The towel is also extremely lightweight, making it a perfect fit for thinner hair!

People Also Ask

  • Q: Can I sleep with a microfiber hair towel?

    A:Yes, you can keep your microfiber towel on overnight while you sleep. However, we strongly suggest you do not do that. Your hair is usually very snugly settled within the towel and is wet. Wet hair is more susceptible to damage and breakage, and as you move around during your sleep, any kind of pulling or clinging might damage your hair.

  • Q: Will a microfiber towel make my hair frizzy?

    A:Although there isn’t a single answer to this question, there are quite a lot of towels that remove frizz rather than instigate it. Ultimately, it all depends on the material used to make the towel and its resistance to friction.

  • Q: Is a microfiber towel worth the investment?

    A:Absolutely! With only a slight difference in the price of a standard towel and a microfiber towel, you get many more benefits from the latter. According to us, this small investment is utterly insignificant in front of the utility driven by a microfiber hair towel.

  • Q: How can I tell if my microfiber towel needs to be replaced?

    A:Generally speaking, you’ll know your microfiber towel needs replacement if it shows general signs of wear and tear. Another sign is a persistent, moldy scent that doesn’t go away.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

