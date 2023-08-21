Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

The Best Curling Iron for Fine Hair and Fabulous Curls

Edited by Jordyn Edwards

Not many people are graced with perfect, natural curls. For the majority of us, we have to style our hair with curling irons and other hot tools to get the look we want. But if you have fine hair, this can be a tricky process. When talking about heat damage, fine hair is exceptionally vulnerable, so you must be extra careful when using hot styling tools.

But just because you rock fine hair doesn’t mean you can’t have fabulous curls — you just need to pick out the right iron. And that’s where we come in! We’ve rounded up the top-rated curling irons of 2023 on the market so that you can find the perfect one for your hair type and needs. These irons will ensure that your hair is healthy and damage-free while also giving you the gorgeous, head-turning curls you’re looking for.