The Best Curling Wands for Bounce

Comparing the Best Curling Wands of 2023

1 Bed Head Curling Wand Pros Multiple barrel size options

Comes with a glove for safety

Clamp-free design Cons Material quality could be better The Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wandmay look incredibly simple and barebones at first glance, but it’s quite the device. The curling wand comes with a ½-inch barrel (though you can choose different widths, too, depending on how large you want it), and it’s made out of a durable combination of tourmaline and ceramic. This makes for a heating barrel that results in no frizzing and a clean, visible shine once you’re done. The curling wand can heat up very quickly, with temperatures rising to 430 degrees Fahrenheit. This lets you curl your hair in many different ways, giving you freedom over how you curl your hair. It also comes with a glove so that you don’t end up burning yourself by accident if you’re working with the wand for the first time. We’ve picked this one as the best overall option due to the options you get to work with as well as its affordable price point.

2 L’ANGE Hair Curling Wand Pros Comes with a warranty

Creates long-lasting curls

Great for thick hair Cons Little pricey The L’ange Hair curling iron for fine hair is the perfect tool for creating beautiful curls and waves. It features a proprietary titanium coating that makes it easy to craft gorgeous waves on thick, coarse, or difficult-to-curl locks. The 25mm barrel allows for versatile styling with perfect tight curls or beachy waves. This wand heats up fast and evenly to an ideal styling temperature of 410 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal results. The heat recovery time is quick for efficient curling and the 6-ft long 360-degree swivel cord offers maximum maneuverability. It’s a great choice for effortlessly creating the look you want! What’s more, the curling wand is designed with convenience in mind. It has all the features to help you style your hair just how you want it without any hassle. It's a fantastic curling iron for fine hair that needs an easy pick-me-up.

3 CONAIR Curling Wand Pros Clamp-free ceramic design

Features frizz control

Great material quality Cons Color of the wand may vary

Could be easier to use This next curling wand is a great choice for those who want something that will last them a good while. The device comes from Conair, a brand that sells great hair styling products such as flat irons. Their curling wands are just as good, with the Infinitipro being exceptionally durable. The casting and material quality on it are worth noting, as this makes the device strong enough to handle frequent travels. In other words, you can bring the device wherever you’d like while being comfortable that it can handle the trip. With the clamp-free design, you can curl your hair without putting unneeded stress on your hair. Aside from this, the device also controls the amount of frizz that results from the curling process, leaving you with shiny and silky hair instead. The only real downside of this product is that it can vary in color, and you have no real say over what the exact color will be. But if you don’t mind that, then it’s a decent product overall.

4 Ohuhu Curling Wand Pros Includes five different ceramic barrels

Adjustable temperature control

Three color options Cons Not always in stock

Changing barrels can be difficult There’s more than one way to curl your hair, and this full set of curling wands is proof of that. Made by Ohuhu, these curling wands give you many different ways to curl your hair. Included in the kit are the wands themselves as well as five different barrels. These barrels range from straight barrels to thin barrels and even wavy barrels. Depending on the barrel you use as well as how you use them, you can end up with some surprising results for your curling wand. There are also a couple of other things worth noting. Firstly, the wand set comes in three different colors, an option that you don’t often see with curling wands, so it’s a nice little bonus to have for those who like to color-code their belongings. Secondly, the wand itself has an adjustable temperature function, giving you even more control and flexibility over how you make your hair look. If you want a kit that will give you different-looking curls each time, this is it.

5 Duomishu Curling Wand Pros Comes with six barrels

Includes hairpins and glove

Available in four colors Cons A bit on the pricey end What’s better than five ceramic barrels? Six ceramic barrels, of course! Duomishu literally one-ups the previous product with their set of curling wands and barrels. With six different barrels to choose from, you can style your hair in many different ways. And the barrels aren’t the only things that come with the wand — you also get a glove and two hairpins to make your hair curling experience safe and convenient. With an adjustable temperature feature, you can set the heat of the wand anywhere between 300 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also change the barrels whenever you like, though you’ll need to be sure they cool down before you replace them. Finally, the insulating glove helps minimize the risk of you scalding yourself while using the wand, as this is a very real possibility, especially if you’re relatively new to curling wands.