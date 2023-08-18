If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair
Everyone wants to be able to try out different hairstyles every now and then; most people end up buying a ton of different styling devices like straighteners, hairdryers, curling irons, and prongs to make that happen. But did you know that you can simply use a professional-grade flat iron for curling hair to achieve all that without damaging your hair too much?
Almost every woman has tried out some kind of flat iron on her hair; in fact, they’ve probably tried out a ton of flat irons in their lifetimes. Some of them may have left their hair looking better than others, while others haven’t had luck as great. Either way, we’re here to help. Here is a list of the top flat irons for curling hair in 2023 that’ll get you the perfect look.
Finding Your Next Flat Iron for Curling Hair: A Buying Guide
When it comes to flat irons, you’re going to find countless brands offering various designs. Not all of these will be suitable for all kinds of lengths and textures of hair. You’re going to need to carefully determine what kind of hair type and texture you have — think about whether your hair is fine, thick, or textured. Based on that, choose a flat iron for curling hair that seems best suited according to its specifications. Not many people know what to look for (beyond the large, bold letters on the front of the packaging), and they end up making a purchase they later regret. With this guide, you can avoid these common mistakes when you’re in the market for a new flat iron for curling hair.
Things To Consider When Buying a Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Plate Materials
CeramicFlat irons for curling hair that has ceramic plates will heat up evenly while also holding the heat for extended periods. These kinds of plates will also evenly distribute the heat throughout your hair. They are safe to use on short, coarse, curly, and light hair and are best suited for straightening air. These plates also have ionic power to make your hair shine.
TitaniumIrons with titanium plates will heat up super quickly while also transferring the heat super fast. Additionally, they can hold heat at one temperature, making it easy to style all your hair at the same heat level. Titanium plates are especially good for people who have thick and coarse hair.
TourmalineTourmaline plates are great for flat irons for curling hair because they trap moisture inside your hair and, in doing so, prevent damage. They are also capable of distributing heat evenly and will maintain the same level of heat throughout use.
Heat regulationAdjustable temperature settings are super helpful because they allow you to pick a temperature setting that is suitable for your specific hair type and texture.
ShapeLook at the shape of the edges of the iron before you buy it. If you want versatility in your product, look for rounded edges because these will allow you to straighten and effectively curl your hair. Also, thicker flat irons for curling hair will give you looser curls, while narrower ones will give you tighter ones.
Additional featuresOther features could include universal dual-voltage power output for added portability and convenience, accessories (like clips, combs, heat-resistant gloves, and carrying bags), auto shut-off, and a long cord.
How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron
Straightening your hair with a flat iron is simple enough, and you probably don’t need instructions to go about doing that. Curling your hair with a flat iron, however, can be slightly more challenging, especially for someone who has never done it before. Begin by washing and thoroughly drying your hair; then, apply heat protectant spray or serum on them to prevent it from getting damaged. Next, section your hair using a comb and clips or hair ties to make the curling process easier and to avoid damage from restyling the hair over and over again. Take one of the sections and brush through it before using the flat iron on it. Place the iron halfway down the section, clamp the plates down, and twist your hair around the iron. Keep the section in the same position for half a minute, and then pull your hair out slowly. Repeat this step for every section, and you’re good to go!
What To Avoid While Curling Your Hair With a Flat Iron
Never try to rush through the process of using a flat iron for curling hair or for straightening it. If you do that, you may end up with a style you weren’t going for at all. Also, avoid touching the strands of your hair that you’ve just ironed and avoid ironing damp hair to prevent the strands from becoming brittle. Finally, avoid setting the temperature too high to avoid heat damage and don’t forget to use heat protectant spray or serum before starting with the styling process!
Comparing the Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair of 2023
NITION Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- 60-minute auto-off feature
- Extra-long power cord, velcro straps, and hook
- Six temperature options
- Extra-long heating plates
Cons
- Cannot hold a lot of hair at once
Bekind Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- Adjustable temperature regulation
- 15-second heating time
- Temperature memory function for convenience
- Floating plates for zero tugging
- 30-in-1 hair-styling set
Cons
- Not great for coarser hair
CONAIR Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- Five heat settings and advanced ceramic heater
- Ion generator for anti-frizzing
- Warp-resistant casing
- Auto-off and locking mechanism
Cons
- Not suitable for shorter hair
LANDOT Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- Intelligent heat protection technology
- Ceramic-coated and oil-infused plates
- Fizz preventing negative-ion emission holes
- Heat-resistant sleeve and plate-lock for storage
Cons
- May cause some hair breakage
FURIDEN Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- Gives voluminous, silky hair without damage
- Rounded design for easy curling
- Heats quickly and offers various temperatures
- Long 360-degree swivel cord
- Includes carrying bag and other accessories
Cons
- Doesn’t work well on frizzy hair
L’ANGE HAIR Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Pros
- Great for both curling and straightening hair
- Sturdy titanium build
- Easily adjustable temperature settings
- Brand has a hassle-free return policy
Cons
- Not very suitable for thick, long hair
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are all flat irons suitable for curling hair?
A:Pretty much, yes. Once you’ve got the technique down, you should be able to use any flat iron to curl your hair. The type of curls (loose or tight, frizzy or sleek), however, will vary depending on the kind of iron.
-
Q: Is curling with a flat iron better than curling with curling prongs?
A:It’s all about preference. If you’d rather have an all-in-one tool, then get a flat iron with features that make it suitable for giving you a great straightening look and also great curls.
-
Q: What is the optimal temperature setting on a flat iron for curling hair?
A:The optimal temperature level for each hair type differs and will typically be indicated on the packaging of your flat iron.
-
Q: How do I maintain my flat iron for curling for the long run?
A:First, make sure to clean your flat iron regularly and thoroughly on occasion. Next, make sure you store your flat iron in a cool, dry place. It is totally fine to keep your flat iron in your bathroom, but make sure to keep it in a cabinet or some other closed-off place. Finally, make sure to follow the flat irons instructions on what products you can use while straightening or curling your hair. The wrong product may hurt your iron.
-
Q: How do I clean my flat iron for curling?
A:After use, unplug your flat iron and then, as it is cooling down but still warm, go ahead and wipe it down with a damp towel. Try and remove stains and with our towel. If it is too difficult to do so, try and make a baking soda solution and use a toothbrush or some soft sponge on tricky areas. Wipe down with a dry towel afterward.
