Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair

Edited by Jordyn Edwards

Everyone wants to be able to try out different hairstyles every now and then; most people end up buying a ton of different styling devices like straighteners, hairdryers, curling irons, and prongs to make that happen. But did you know that you can simply use a professional-grade flat iron for curling hair to achieve all that without damaging your hair too much?

Almost every woman has tried out some kind of flat iron on her hair; in fact, they’ve probably tried out a ton of flat irons in their lifetimes. Some of them may have left their hair looking better than others, while others haven’t had luck as great. Either way, we’re here to help. Here is a list of the top flat irons for curling hair in 2023 that’ll get you the perfect look.