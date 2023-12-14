The Best Brushes for Curly Hair Styling and Detangling

An important thing to remember is that everyone has unique curls, and you'll need to find a brush that can work best on your hair type. The special thing about brushes for curly hair is that they're designed to define natural curls without causing frizz or damaging your hair. Plus, their flexible bristles can allow you to detangle your hair painlessly without breakage. Once you master the technique, you can enjoy more defined and healthy curls after every wash.

If your hair type ranges anywhere from wavy to extremely curly and coily, you really should invest in a brush for curly hair. Regular hair brushes come with firmer bristles, which can cause a lot of frizz. And since these versions are not flexible, they can cause breakage and even make your hair more dry and brittle.

The Correct Way of Using a Brush for Curly Hair

Before getting into a few useful techniques, it’s important to highlight that a little trial and error is pretty much required to find out what works best for your hair. So, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out different products and tools until you're satisfied with how your hair looks.

For anyone who has wavy or curly hair, the most important thing is hydration. You should try to invest in some leave-in conditioners or a curl-defining gel to help provide your hair with enough moisture before brushing it out.

The next step will be detangling your hair without disturbing your natural curl pattern. Styling and detangling curly hair almost always works best on wet hair, so you should try doing this after you wash it. Once your hair is wet and moisturized, start brushing your hair out, beginning from the ends and working your way upwards.

It's also important that you take your time and focus on your curl pattern, which should help reduce frizz and breakage. After you've detangled a strand, try scrunching it since this should return the hair to its original shape. When you're done brushing, you can either use a diffuser or allow your hair to air dry.