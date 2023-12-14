If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Brushes for Curly Hair Styling and Detangling
Since all curls are different, there is no universal way to style natural colors. If you prefer to brush your curly hair, you’ll need a brush that can define and detangle curls without causing frizz. Several brands now offer brushes specifically for curly hair. Here is a quick list of the best brushed for curly hair of 2023.
Why Buy a Brush for Curly Hair
If your hair type ranges anywhere from wavy to extremely curly and coily, you really should invest in a brush for curly hair. Regular hair brushes come with firmer bristles, which can cause a lot of frizz. And since these versions are not flexible, they can cause breakage and even make your hair more dry and brittle.
An important thing to remember is that everyone has unique curls, and you'll need to find a brush that can work best on your hair type. The special thing about brushes for curly hair is that they're designed to define natural curls without causing frizz or damaging your hair. Plus, their flexible bristles can allow you to detangle your hair painlessly without breakage. Once you master the technique, you can enjoy more defined and healthy curls after every wash.
The Correct Way of Using a Brush for Curly Hair
Before getting into a few useful techniques, it’s important to highlight that a little trial and error is pretty much required to find out what works best for your hair. So, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out different products and tools until you're satisfied with how your hair looks.
For anyone who has wavy or curly hair, the most important thing is hydration. You should try to invest in some leave-in conditioners or a curl-defining gel to help provide your hair with enough moisture before brushing it out.
The next step will be detangling your hair without disturbing your natural curl pattern. Styling and detangling curly hair almost always works best on wet hair, so you should try doing this after you wash it. Once your hair is wet and moisturized, start brushing your hair out, beginning from the ends and working your way upwards.
It's also important that you take your time and focus on your curl pattern, which should help reduce frizz and breakage. After you've detangled a strand, try scrunching it since this should return the hair to its original shape. When you're done brushing, you can either use a diffuser or allow your hair to air dry.
The Best Brushes for Curly Hair
Denman Brush for Curly Hair
Pros
- Helps create tension and defines curls
- Available in five and seven-row designs
- Helps add shine and volume
Cons
- Not ideal for thicker hair
The Denman brush for curly hair can detangle, separate, shape, and define curls, making it ideal for creating ringlets. The seven rows of round-ended nylon pins help increase movement and are awesome for defining wet hair. Plus, the combination of the rubber pad and nylon pins won’t produce static, helping this brush prevent frizz. This product is also extremely lightweight and comes with a balanced grip that makes it very comfortable to use. Thanks to its ease of use and ability to add definition, we chose this brush for curly hair as the best overall on our list.
Crave Naturals Brush for Curly Hair
Pros
- High-quality, flexible bristles
- Promotes blood circulation and hair growth
- Removes tangles painlessly
Cons
- The handle is not ergonomic
This option from Crave Naturals can be the perfect choice if you often find your hair in stubborn knots and tangles. It comes with firm, high-quality bristles that won’t break even if your hair is extremely thick. This pick can be ideal for children too, especially since it gently removes tangles without ripping out hair. This brush got curly hair can help smooth out cuticles and is conveniently suitable for all hair types. It's also designed to massage the scalp and increase blood circulation, which can promote hair growth. You can choose from six unique colors to suit you unique taste.
Urtheone Brush for Curly Hair
Pros
- Helps keep hair hydrated
- Massages scalps and limits breakage
- Gives hair extra shine
Cons
- Can be difficult to clean
The Urtheone brush for curly hair is a wooden paddle model with handmade nylon bristle tips that will give your scalp a nice massage. This brush can penetrate thicker hair without causing breakage or frizz. Plus, it's designed to help distribute oil and moisture from your roots to your ends, preventing dryness while adding shine. It also comes with a wide-tooth, detangling comb for an added bonus. This brush is ideal for different hair types because of its boar bristles, while also being child-friendly. It works best on dry hair as well for a quick and easy brushing session.
Bestool Brush for Curly Hair
Pros
- Separates knots without breakage
- Available in five stylish colors
- Curved brush head conforms to scalp
Cons
- Not ideal for beginners
This pick from Bestool can detangle both wet and dry hair quickly. It has a unique and flexible shape that's great for defining natural curls and can work on curly, kinky, coily, and wavy hair. The brush's flexibility helps it detangle your hair without causing breakage. Plus, the rubberized handle is sturdy and ergonomic, providing a good grip even when using it on wet hair. And while the unique shape means you’ll need to practice the technique a bit, once you master it, you'll probably never go back to a regular brush.
Denman Classic Brush for Curly Hair
Pros
- Frizz-removing, half-round brush head
- Gentle on the scalp
- Lightweight and ergonomic
Cons
- Expensive compared to alternatives
The Denman classic brush for curly hair is a nine-row version of the original model designed for thick hair. This option comes with nylon pins that can help separate each curl and add definition when your hair is wet. Plus, the unique bristle pattern helps provide better grip and tension, so you can use this product with a blow dryer. This brush is very lightweight and easy to use, and the unique tear-drop handle makes this pick even more ergonomic. The half-round shape is also ideal for styling and smoothing.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Should I brush my curly hair when it’s wet or dry?
A:Experts recommend brushing your hair when it’s wet or damp since it is easiest to detangle in this state. Once your hair is dry, brushing it can make it extremely frizzy and lead to breakage.
-
Q: How often should I brush my curly hair?
A:Unlike straight hair, curly hair does not need to be brushed very often. Brushing your hair once after washing it is usually sufficient, and brushing it too often can lead to frizz.
-
Q: How should I wash my brush for curly hair?
A:You should wash your brush for curly hair in warm and soapy water at least once every two weeks, and then use a comb to get rid of any leftover hair or residue. Rinse your brush out and allow it to dry completely before using it again.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.