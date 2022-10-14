Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Get the Perfect Look With the Best Leave-in Conditioners

Highly rated leave in conditioners
When it comes to haircare, leave-in conditioners are all the rave. Whether you have curly hair or are just looking for deep nourishment, these conditioners have got you covered. Unlike traditional conditioners, you don’t have to rinse them out. This helps them protect your hair from damage and keep it moisturized for longer.

The top-rated leave-in conditioners of 2022 are filled with all the nourishing ingredients to keep your hair in great condition. They’re especially helpful if you regularly style your hair or dye it. Depending on your hair type, we have a conditioner that is perfect for you. Let’s get right to it.

Comparing the Top Leave-in Conditioners of 2022

Comparing the Top Leave-in Conditioners of 2022

Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner – Best Overall

leave in conditioner reviews
Looking for a leave-in conditioner that will actually moisturize your hair? Look no further than the Shea Moisture Leave-in Conditioner. This conditioner is packed with Vitamin E, which is known for its ability to moisturize and support healthy hair growth. Apple cider vinegar is also included in the formula to help make hair smoother and easier to detangle. With so many different sizes available, you can pick one to fit your bag or keep them in your bathroom. If you’re worried about hair loss, peppermint is included in the leave-in conditioner to help improve hair growth. This leave-in conditioner gets the top spot on this list for its high-quality formula and effective ingredients.
Pros
  • Contains vitamin E for hair growth
  • Prevents hair loss
  • Helps detangle hair
Cons
  • Not good for thin hair

Marc Anthony Leave-in Conditioner – Top Spray Option

leave in conditioner reviews
Want to keep your hair moisturized without having to deal with thick creams that leave a residue? Or maybe you’re looking for a product to help reduce split ends and breakage? If so, Marc Anthony’s Leave-in Conditioner could be just what you are looking for. Made with caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E, this option detangles, smooths frizz, and gives your hair the strength it needs to stay healthy. Plus, it comes in a large sized bottle, so you won’t have to replace it very often. This product has all of the ingredients you need for strong and shiny hair.
Pros
  • Comes in a spray bottle
  • Contains moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients
  • Prevents breakage and fall-out
  • Paraben, SLS, and sulfate free
Cons
  • Not suitable for curly hair

Milk Shake Leave-in Conditioner – Good for Colored Hair

leave in conditioner reviews
The Milk Shake Leave-in Conditioner is a class apart with its milk proteins and easy-to-use spray bottle. It is the perfect product to use for those who want to achieve a natural and flawless finish. This leave-in conditioner can also be used as a detangler, making it the perfect choice for all hair types. The milk proteins in this option help to strengthen and protect the internal structure of the hair, while the strawberry extract provides a revitalizing and energizing boost. The leave-in conditioner is also rich in mineralizing vitamins that help to increase manageability and shine. With its unique formulation, this conditioner is the perfect choice for those who want to nourish and condition their hair while preserving their hair color.
Pros
  • Contains milk protein
  • Nourishes all hair types
  • Good for colored hair
  • Easy to use and maintain
Cons
  • Scent fades once you spray it

Pureology Leave-in Conditioner – Top Vegan Option

leave in conditioner reviews
Looking for a leave-in conditioner that does it all? Look no further than this Pureology Leave-in Conditioner. This versatile spray instantly detangles and primes the hair for styling, while also protecting and preserving color-treated hair. Infused with natural oils and Pureology’s exclusive AntiFade Complex, this option provides an impenetrable barrier against damage while also acting as an anti-frizz hair spray and hair shine treatment. It is also made from vegan ingredients, so it’s animal-friendly. So, whether you’re prepping for a big event or just want to give your hair some extra love, this option is your go-to solution.
Pros
  • Vegan and cruelty-free formula
  • Protects from heat damage
  • Adds shine to the hair
  • Anti-residue formula
Cons
  • Expensive as compared to other products

Paul Mitchell Leave-in Conditioner – Most Versatile

leave in conditioner reviews
This is the leave-in conditioner that started it all, and it set the bar pretty high. The Paul Mitchell Leave-in Conditioner is the perfect conditioner for all hair types. Plus, it has a delicious, tropical scent. This just might be the only conditioner you will ever need. It contains Hawaiian awapuhi and wheat proteins to help restore the hair’s moisture. Since it is conditioning the hair so well, it reduces strays, flyaways and frizzy hair too. It is paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free. So if you’re looking for a leave-in conditioner that does it all, look no further than this amazing product.
Pros
  • Comes in different sizes
  • Deeply nourishes hair
  • Good for all hair types
  • Does not cause greasiness
Cons
  • Turns fine hair sticky

Buying Guide: Leave-in Conditioners

Benefits of Using a Leave-in Conditioner

Protects hair from heat damage

Some hair types are very sensitive to heat damage from styling. Certain leave-in conditioners can help keep them from burning or drying out during the styling process. 

Makes hair less frizzy

For the people who have frizzy hair, leave-in conditioners can help weigh down stray hairs and fly-aways to make them more presentable. This makes the hair look less frizzy overall.

Keeps hair moisturized

Your hair loses moisture everytime you wash and style it. Leave-in conditioners can help restore that moisture and make it smooth and more presentable. 

Provides deep nourishment

For damaged and dry hair, leave-in conditioner can provide deep nourishment. Not only does it promote the regrowth of hair, but it also repairs broken hair bonds. 

Minimizes color fading 

Colored hair is susceptible to fading and turning copper over time. This is because sunlight and other damaging elements can ruin your hair in the long run. Conditioners can help prevent this, by sealing in the color. 

Helps support curl development

Curly hair tends to become unruly when dried after shampooing. A leave-in conditioner can help moisten the curls and help them develop to look more bouncy and coiled. 

What To Check Before Buying a Leave-in Conditioner

Moisturizing ingredients

Leave-in conditioners have lots of moisturizing ingredients to keep your locks shiny and silky.  Some of the main ingredients include essential oils and glycerin. The type of moisturizing ingredient may vary depending on your hair type.  You can also find leave-in conditioners with sunscreen to protect your hair from the sun’s harmful rays.

Packaging

It’s important to buy leave-in conditioners that are in packaging that is easy to use. People with curly hair prefer cream or gel conditioners because they can easily apply it to wet or dry hair. Many conditioners come in a pump bottle, which can dispense the right amount of product for your hair. If you have difficulty applying a conditioner to your hair, you may want to try a spray bottle.

Ease of use

Leave-in conditioners are supposed to be easy-to-use products that you can apply and forget about. Sometimes, they can be a little tricky to use correctly. If you’ve ever been left with greasy, oily hair after using a leave-in conditioner, you know what we’re talking about. The key to using a conditioner correctly is to start with a small amount and work up from there. If you have fine or oily hair, start by applying a conditioner to your damp hair, focusing on the ends. Then, if you need it, you can apply a little bit more to your roots.

Hair type

Your hair type also affects what type of leave-in conditioner is good for you.  If you have thin or oily hair, you’ll want to steer clear of conditioners that are heavy in oils. Conversely, if you have thicker or dryer hair, you’ll want to look for an oil-based conditioner. You can also get leave-in conditioners specifically tailored to your hair type.

Safety concerns

For people who have hair allergies or are sensitive to fragrances and parabens, you need the right leave-in conditioner to make things work. Ensure your conditioner is free of fragrances, parabens, and sulfates. You can also check whether something is cruelty-free and vegan to make more informed choices. When it comes to your hair, you can never be too careful.

Leave-in Conditioner vs. Regular Conditioner

The main difference between a leave-in conditioner and a regular conditioner is that you don’t rinse out a leave-in conditioner. You can apply it to damp or dry hair and then style it as usual. A leave-in conditioner can be a lifesaver for people with dry, brittle, or color-treated hair. It adds moisture and helps to protect your hair from heat damage. It can also detangle your hair and make it easier to style. A leave-in conditioner isn’t for everyone. If you have fine or oily hair, you might want to steer clear of leave-in conditioners because they can weigh your hair down. If you’re not careful, you can end up with greasy hair. Leave-in conditioners are also more expensive than regular conditioners. So, if you’re on a budget, you might want to stick with a regular conditioner. If you’re willing to splurge, a leave-in conditioner can be a great addition to your hair care routine.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use a leave-in conditioner on my silky hair?

A: Yes, leave-in conditioners are for all hair types. If you have silky hair, you’d be better off with a spray conditioner instead of a cream one.

Q: Why is my leave-in conditioner causing build-up?

A: If your leave-in conditioner is causing build-up, you are either using too much or your scalp isn’t being cleaned properly. Try reducing the amount of conditioner you use and avoid applying it near the scalp.

Q: How do I know how much conditioner to use?

A: For cream conditioners, the standard amount to use is a dime size dollop that is evenly applied to the hair. If you’re using a spray conditioner, a few sprays is more than enough. Only use more if your hair is very curly or is severely damaged.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!