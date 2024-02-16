The Best Sunscreen Sticks of 2024

The Best Sunscreen Sticks: A Buyer’s Guide When searching for a sunscreen stick for your needs, it can be difficult to understand what sets each product apart. This can make shopping a bit stressful, since protecting yourself and your family from the sun’s harsh rays is serious business. This buying guide should make the process simple and straightforward by breaking down the most important features to look out for:

SPF Rating and Broad Spectrum Protection The SPF rating refers to the amount of protection that the sunscreen stick offers against UV rays. You’ll want to select a sunscreen stick with an SPF rating of 30 or higher, as this will ensure adequate protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. Always ensure it provides broad spectrum protection as well. This means that it can effectively block both UVA and UVB rays, providing all-around protection during outdoor activities.

Active Ingredients Sunscreen sticks can contain various UV-blocking ingredients. Physical sunscreens contain things like zinc oxide to create a barrier between you and the sun. Chemical sunscreens contain ingredients like octinoxate that absorb the sun’s rays before converting them into heat that your body release. Be sure to choose a sunscreen stick that contains zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, mexoryl, or octinoxate to ensure proper sun protection. Some sunblocks will even combine these ingredients for maximum sun protection. Try to avoid products that contain oxybenzone since it can damage the ocean’s reefs.

Water-Resistance Sweating, swimming, and other activities can cause sunscreen to wear off your skin more quickly. This is why you’ll want to look for a water-resistant sunscreen stick to ensure it will stay on the skin despite contact with water or sweat. Always check the packaging to see how long it stays effective when exposed to water and sweat. The most convenient sunblocks allow for at least an hour or two of swim time before needing to apply more.

Skin Type Compatibility Make sure that the sunscreen stick you choose is appropriate for your skin type since some may contain potentially irritating or pore-clogging ingredients. If you have sensitive skin, look for labels such as fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. If you're prone to breakouts, make sure the product is oil-free and non-comedogenic. For additional support, seek sun protection sticks that nourish the skin with natural ingredients such as Vitamin E, aloe, or shea butter. For the safest, most reliable results, seek products that display things such as the Skin Cancer Foundation's recommendation or the National Eczema Association’s seal of acceptance.

Stick Format Make sure the stick format you choose makes the application convenient. Wider sticks help you cover more surface area in shorter amounts of time but may be too big for your bag or for little kids to use themselves. You can read customer reviews to ensure the stick does not leave behind a white cast or greasy residue. It’s also good to note that some sticks can break easily if you apply too much pressure.