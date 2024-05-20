The Best Bras for Small Busts, Tested and Reviewed

Finding the Best Bras for Small Busts What makes it so hard to find a bra that fits? Here’s the biggest problem: Bra sizing isn’t standardized. That means every brand has its own “bra calculator” or measurement chart, and while many of them are similar, they all have their differences. This makes bra shopping incredibly frustrating — everytime you try on a bra, you not only have to worry about finding the right style for your breast shape, but also the right band and cup size. If you have a small bust, you may also find that many small-sized bras “designed for you” are just shrunken versions of bigger bras. In other words, they aren’t actually designed for small breasts. Paying close attention to a brand’s measurement standards and styles.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bras for Small Busts Brand Measurements Since bra sizing isn’t standardized, it’s important to check out a brand’s measurement chart or “bra calculator” before buying their products. Take your measurements according to the brand’s guidelines, and then check them against the chart to see your size recommendation. While checking the measurement guidelines before buying isn’t foolproof, meaning you may still receive a bra that doesn’t fit, it may help you get closer to finding a better fit. Breast Shape Small breasts come in all shapes and sizes, and it’s important to remember that no one “breast shape” will perfectly describe your breasts. However, understanding the different types, and which bra styles are best suited for those types, can help you find a better-fitting bra. Nine of the most common breast shapes include: Asymmetric, meaning one breast is larger than the other

Athletic, meaning the breasts are typically wider, more muscular and have less breast tissue

Bell, meaning the breasts are bell shaped and have more volume at the bottom

East West, meaning the nipples point outward toward your arms

Relaxed or Slender, meaning the tissue is relaxed and the nipples point downward

Round, meaning there is about equal volume at the top and bottom

Side Set, meaning there is a wide space between the breasts, but perhaps not as wide as east-west breasts

Tear Drop, meaning the breasts have a teardrop shape with more volume at the bottom and less at the top Style Different bra styles (or silhouettes) can be worn by anyone with any breast shape, but certain styles can help enhance your breasts depending on their shape. Seven of the most common bra styles include t-shirt, t-shirt wireless, push-up, balconette, demi, bralette and strapless. Learn more about matching styles to your breast type below. Longevity While all bras are delicate, some break down or lose their shape more quickly than others. It’s important to check out the materials with which your bra was made to ensure you’re getting a soft, high-quality product that can withstand at least a year of use. Materials that work well for bras include nylon, polyester, cotton, spandex, satin and silk. Tip: If you wash your bras in the washing machine on a normal cycle, the bra will likely last between six and nine months before it starts to lose its shape or fray. However, you can extend the life of any bra Support Having a small bust doesn’t mean you don’t need support! If you struggle with breast pain during everyday activities, make sure you’re getting a bra that provides a gentle yet sturdy lift through the band and the straps.