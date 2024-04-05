The Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Women To Help You Create a Never-Ending Closet

Ideally, a subscription box will help you refresh your wardrobe for a fraction of the normal price. It should also reduce the hassle of shopping online and in stores by making it easy to find items that fit well and work with your existing style. However, many boxes miss the mark because they don’t always offer styles that suit your preferences, or the quality is lacking. To help you avoid mishaps and disappointment when you make your first purchase, consider the following important factors.

Clothing subscription boxes for women might seem limited, especially because many of them have been canceled for good in recent years. However, there are quite a few possibilities still available and worth the cost. Whether you’re on the hunt for new fall jackets and tops or a few statement, luxury pieces, there’s a box for everybody. You just have to know what to look for.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Clothing Subscription Boxes for Women

Number of Items

Not every subscription box for women needs to have five or six items in order to be high value. For instance, Rent the Runway allows you to rent just one piece at a time, which can be cost effective and practical if you need only one dress for a special event. At other times, having a lot of items in each box is helpful, especially if you work in an office and want to wear different clothing frequently. So, before you make a purchase, check out the number of items in your desired box.

Style

In an ideal world, a clothing subscription service would be able to cater to any and every style. However, most subscription services offer only a few styles, such as preppy, boho-chic and minimalist. It’s therefore important to do a little research on your preferred company before committing to a subscription — check out the clothing they have readily available to see if you like any of their items.

Occasion

What part of your wardrobe are you hoping to revamp? If you want only business-casual clothing, subscription boxes that focus on casual clothes or formal attire will not work well. Make sure the company you select has a wide array of business-friendly styles, and not just a few office items. Otherwise, you may receive very similar items or clothing that isn’t quite right for the workplace.

Rent or Keep

There’s a big difference between rental and “for keeps” boxes, even though they seem similar. With a rental box, you pay a flat fee every month that usually does not go toward the purchase of any items. Also, you can wear your rentals as much as you want before returning them. In contrast, a “for keeps” box allows you to try on all the pieces, but not actually wear them unless you buy them.

Price

While the least-expensive subscription boxes for women cost just $20 per month, which often gets credited toward your purchases, that $20 is usually just the beginning. Most items cost at least $30 each to purchase, and usually more — so that $20 credit may not go very far. In some circumstances, you may be better off going with a rental-based box, especially because the company pays for cleaning.