The Best Places to Buy Bedding So You Can Achieve the Sleep of Your Dreams

Finding the Best Places To Buy Bedding Let’s be clear: No bed set, no matter the quality, can save a poor mattress. However, the right bedding can make a good mattress even better. The right bedding has the power to keep you cool on summer nights or trap heat during the winter, while the wrong bedding can make you sweat or irritate your skin. We recommend buying in two sheet sets if possible: one for cold weather and one for warm. Otherwise, one set of bedding designed for year-round comfort (hint: linen, Egyptian cotton, flax and tencel would work well) is an excellent investment. Below, learn more about what we considered before making our recommendations on the best places to buy bedding.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places To Buy Bedding Fabrics Some bedding stores sell a wide variety of fabrics while others focus on just one or two. If you like having a selection or plan to purchase bedding for different seasons, a large department store or warehouse store may be the best place to shop. If you already know what type of fabric you want, online retailers are a great option. In our recommendations, we made sure to include stores that specialize in one or two materials and stores that offer a wider range. Fabrics we consider to be the best include pima cotton, Egyptian cotton, linen, bamboo, eucalyptus, tencel and flannel. Sustainability If you are concerned about the sustainability and ethics of the stores at which you shop, don’t worry — we took out the guesswork. We made sure to include several brands that offer eco-friendly products made in a fair, safe work environment. Those brands include Saatva, Buffy, Quince, The Company Store, Article, Baloo and Made Trade. Policies The shipping and return policies for bedding can make or break your experience. While not all of our recommendations include free shipping and free return shipping, we made sure to point out those differences in each of our recommendations so you can easily weigh your choices. Care Instructions Certain bedding materials require gentle wash cycles and specific care instructions to ensure their longevity. However, there comes a point at which the maintenance requirements become a nuisance. We made sure that each of our recommended stores offer bedding that’s relatively simple to clean and maintain. Price If you don’t want to repurchase your bedding often, it’s important to invest more money into your initial purchases. Most sheet sets cost between $25 and $400, and most comforters cost between $20 and $500. In general, we believe you can create a comfortable sleeping experience without having to spend more than $300 on sheets and $200 on a comforter.