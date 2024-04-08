The Best Places to Buy Bedding So You Can Achieve the Sleep of Your Dreams
If you’re on the hunt for the best place to buy bedding, you already know that a good retailer makes a huge difference. Sheet sets and comforters can either improve or deteriorate your sleep quality, and some retailers soar above the rest in terms of quality and customer service. But with such a saturated market, how do you know which online and in-person stores are the right places to visit?
To help you on your journey to relaxation and better sleep, we’ve rounded up the best places to buy bedding. We tested sheet sets ourselves and paid careful attention to quality, longevity of material and care instructions. We also examined each company’s product selection, shipping and return policies, sustainability practices and pricing. While you can find quality bedding anywhere, you’ll have better luck and an easier time shopping if you peruse the right stores, and we want to make sure you pick a good retailer on the first try.
The 15 Best Places to Buy Bedding, Based on Testing and Reviews
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
Finding the Best Places To Buy Bedding
Let’s be clear: No bed set, no matter the quality, can save a poor mattress. However, the right bedding can make a good mattress even better. The right bedding has the power to keep you cool on summer nights or trap heat during the winter, while the wrong bedding can make you sweat or irritate your skin.
We recommend buying in two sheet sets if possible: one for cold weather and one for warm. Otherwise, one set of bedding designed for year-round comfort (hint: linen, Egyptian cotton, flax and tencel would work well) is an excellent investment. Below, learn more about what we considered before making our recommendations on the best places to buy bedding.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places To Buy Bedding
Fabrics
Some bedding stores sell a wide variety of fabrics while others focus on just one or two. If you like having a selection or plan to purchase bedding for different seasons, a large department store or warehouse store may be the best place to shop. If you already know what type of fabric you want, online retailers are a great option.
In our recommendations, we made sure to include stores that specialize in one or two materials and stores that offer a wider range. Fabrics we consider to be the best include pima cotton, Egyptian cotton, linen, bamboo, eucalyptus, tencel and flannel.
Sustainability
If you are concerned about the sustainability and ethics of the stores at which you shop, don’t worry — we took out the guesswork. We made sure to include several brands that offer eco-friendly products made in a fair, safe work environment. Those brands include Saatva, Buffy, Quince, The Company Store, Article, Baloo and Made Trade.
Policies
The shipping and return policies for bedding can make or break your experience. While not all of our recommendations include free shipping and free return shipping, we made sure to point out those differences in each of our recommendations so you can easily weigh your choices.
Care Instructions
Certain bedding materials require gentle wash cycles and specific care instructions to ensure their longevity. However, there comes a point at which the maintenance requirements become a nuisance. We made sure that each of our recommended stores offer bedding that’s relatively simple to clean and maintain.
Price
If you don’t want to repurchase your bedding often, it’s important to invest more money into your initial purchases. Most sheet sets cost between $25 and $400, and most comforters cost between $20 and $500. In general, we believe you can create a comfortable sleeping experience without having to spend more than $300 on sheets and $200 on a comforter.
What Are the Different Types of Places To Buy Bedding?
Online Retailers
Online shopping has quickly become one of the most popular buying options for bedding. It’s easy to do from the comfort of your own home, and many brands offer free shipping. Plus, finding specialty sheets — such as flax linen or bamboo — is far easier to do through an online search than in person.
However, not as many brands offer free return shipping, and some even charge a restocking fee. We made sure to examine shipping and return policies, customer service reviews and warranties for each of our online retailer recommendations.
Department Stores
If you love finding deals, local department stores are a great option for bedding. Some such as Macy’s and JCPenney offer seasonal sales on high-quality sheet sets, comforters, duvets, linens and more. They also tend to have good shipping and return policies. However, the quality can vary depending on the price point.
Warehouse Stores
Warehouse stores such as Costco offer some of the best deals on bedding you can find anywhere. However, their bedding isn’t always cheap; you can still expect to spend at least $50 on a good sheet set, for example. You may also need a membership to shop at certain warehouse stores.
Supermarkets
If you only need simple bedding at an affordable price, supermarkets like Walmart and Target are great places to shop. The bedding they offer isn’t always the most durable, but you can still find comfortable sheet sets and cozy comforters at great prices.
Best Overall: Saatva
Pros
- 1 year limited warranty
- Free ground delivery
- No restocking fees on bedding returns
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited selection
In terms of material quality, comfort and longevity, Saatva bedding is our top pick. The brand offers a variety of investment sheet sets, including percale, sateen, linen and flannel, and all sheets are machine washable. They also offer cozy blankets, quilts, duvet covers and mattress pads and toppers. Products come with a one year limited warranty and ground shipping is free.
The downsides (which were hard to find): While we appreciate the simplicity of Saatva’s selection, some buyers may wish they had more options. Bedding sets are also expensive, and if you want to return them, you must wash them first.
Best Budget: Costco
Pros
- Excellent quality
- Many sheet fabrics to choose from
- 90-day returns
Cons
- Must have membership
- Crowded in-store shopping
Hoping to find good linens at an affordable price? If so, we suggest checking out Costco, which sells bedding online and in person. While some bedding sets are pricier than others, they are excellent quality and less than what you’d pay elsewhere. Sheet fabrics include pima cotton, cotton blends, microfiber, flannel and polyester, and blankets include comforters, throws and duvet covers. Costco also has an excellent return policy; customers can return products within 90 days for a full refund, even if the item has been used.
However, you must have a membership in order to shop at Costco, and shopping in person often means long lines and crowded parking lots.
Best Splurge: Baloo Living
Pros
- Free shipping
- Gets softer with each wash
- OEKO-TEX certified
Cons
- Takes time to break in
- Limited selection
- No free return shipping on refunds
Baloo sells the kind of bedding that you only need to buy once in a blue moon because of its exceptional quality. The brand’s primary focus is flax linen bedding (with the exception of cotton duvet covers), which is very durable and gets softer with each wash. We also love that the products are sustainably made and OEKO-TEX® certified to prove they don’t contain toxic chemicals.
On the other hand, flax linen bedding can feel scratchy at first, and it may take time to break in. Baloo’s selection is also limited compared to other brands, and the company doesn’t offer free return shipping on refunds (unless you’re making an exchange or opting for store credit).
Best Hotel Feel: Silk & Snow
Pros
- Free shipping and free returns
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Soft and comfortable
Cons
- Don’t accept damaged returns
- Pricey
Want to create a five-star hotel feel at home? Try shopping for bedding at Silk & Snow. The online retailer sells luxuriously comfortable Egyptian cotton, percale, flax linen and muslin sheets in a variety of soft colors, as well as quilts, coverlets, hand knitted weighted blankets and alpaca throws. Shipping is also free within the contiguous United States, and bedding comes with a 100-night trial period (if you return within 100 days, you will receive a full refund).
However, Silk & Snow may not accept your returns if they are damaged. Their sheet sets are also on the pricey side.
Best Bang for Your Buck: Quince
Pros
- OEKO-TEX certified
- Free shipping and free returns
- Great fabric selection
Cons
- Shipping may be long
- Refunds take a while
What we like about Quince: The brand sells bedding at a fair price but does not compromise on quality. They also have a great selection of fabrics including linen, cashmere, mulberry silk and organic percale, sateen, flannel and bamboo, and their products are OEKO-TEX certified. (Our top pick is the bamboo sheet set, which has a slippery soft feel and cooling properties.) Quince also has one of the largest return windows of any brand at 365 days, and shipping is free.
On the other hand, some customers have complained that shipping takes longer than they’d like, and the refund process can also take time.
Best for Temperature Control Fabrics: Buffy
Pros
- Durable, cooling fabrics
- 7-night sleep trial
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- Limited fabric selection
- Expedited shipping is pricey
Struggling to find bedding that doesn’t make you sweat? If so, check out Buffy. We tried their Breeze Sheet Set made from eucalyptus — a material more breathable than cotton — and experienced a cooling, comfortable night’s sleep. (But if you prefer traditional fabrics, Buffy also sells linen and OEKO-TEX certified cotton.) We also love that the brand doesn’t charge your card for the first seven nights, so you can test the sheets and return them without being charged. Past that, the company offers 50-day free returns.
The downsides (which were hard to find): Buffy has a limited selection of fabrics, and expedited shipping costs an additional $29.99.
Best for Bamboo: Greenleaf Linens
Pros
- Sustainably made
- Smooth, comfortable, cooling
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- Sells only bamboo
- Only 3 colors available
- Not ideal for winter
If you’re looking for the best bamboo bedding on the market, we recommend Greenleaf Linens. The brand’s bamboo sheet set is organic and naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial. Plus, it’s incredibly smooth and comfortable, making it a great pick for sensitive skin. We also love that Greenleaf products include free standard shipping and free 60-day returns.
The downsides, which were hard to find: Greenleaf Linens come in just three colors, and bamboo is the only fabric available. The material is also too cooling for winter months, so we recommend using it in the summer.
Best for Hypoallergenic Sheets: Sijo
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- OEKO-TEX and Asthma & Allergy certified
- 7 day trial, free return shipping
Cons
- Free shipping only on $100+ orders
- Limited selection
Do you struggle with easily irritated skin? If so, Sijo bedding is an excellent option for you. The brand sells high-quality, eco-friendly and extremely soft bedding made of hypoallergenic, versatile and durable fabrics. These include eucalyptus, organic percale cotton, cotton and cooling-tech fabric, French linen and organic bamboo. Materials are also OEKO-TEX certified and Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly. Another bonus? Most sheets include a seven-day trial and free return shipping.
However, standard shipping is only free on $100+ orders, and Sijo’s selection is limited compared to that of other brands.
Best for Cotton: The Company Store
Pros
- Beautiful patterns
- OEKO-TEX certified
- 5+ types of cotton bedding
Cons
- $8.99 shipping fee on orders below $75
- Shipping fee deducted from returns
If you’re searching for high-quality and comfortable cotton sheets, we recommend The Company Store. The brand sells OEKO-TEX certified percale (a closely woven cotton weave known for its durability and softness), sateen (a buttery soft cotton weave that resists wrinkles), Egyptian cotton, Supima cotton (USA-based cotton that is particularly strong and soft) and cotton flannel. Shipping is also free over $75+ orders.
The downsides: Orders below $75 include an $8.99 flat rate shipping fee, and a $2.95 shipping fee is deducted from returns.
Best for Tencel: Nolah Mattress
Pros
- Soft, durable, hypoallergenic fabric
- OEKO-TEX certified
- 1-year warranty, 30-day returns
Cons
- No free return shipping
- Pricey
- Limited color options
Tencel, a material made of cellulose fibers, is an incredibly soft, hypoallergenic and durable fabric that works well for bedding. The Nolah Mattress Company sells the best tencel sateen sheets we’ve tried — they have a luxurious look and feel, and they naturally stay cool at night. We also love that Nolah’s products are OEKO-TEX certified and shipped free via FedEx. Plus, the tencel sateen sheets come with a one-year warranty and 30-day returns.
On the other hand, return shipping is not free, though Nolah offers it at a discounted rate. Bedding is also pricey and color options are limited.
Best Ethical and Sustainable Brand: Made Trade
Pros
- Ethically and sustainably made
- Great selection of fabrics
- Sensitive-skin friendly
Cons
- Shipping is only free on $100+ orders
- No free return shipping
- Pricey
What we like about Made Trade: This family-run small business sells ethically and sustainably made products, and their bedding is very high quality. It also offers a variety of materials, including eucalyptus, linen, bamboo, cotton, organic cotton and hemp, which are great for sensitive skin.
However, shipping is only free on $100+ orders and a $7.95 shipping fee is deducted from returns. Made Trade’s products are also pricey.
Best for Patterned Bedding: Bed Bath & Beyond
Pros
- Trendy and traditional patterns
- Many different materials available
- Free shipping on $50+ orders
Cons
- $6.99 shipping fee on orders under $50
- May need to pay return shipping
- Quality on less-expensive options can vary
Hoping to decorate your bedroom with exciting bedding? If so, check out your local Bed Bath & Beyond. The online and in-person retailer sells a number of trendy and traditional bedding patterns and colors made of comfortable materials, including cotton, polyester, linen, cotton blends, Egyptian cotton, bamboo rayon, satin, flannel, silk, tencel, fleece and more. Plus, there are many affordable options, and shipping is free on $50+ orders.
What could be improved: Orders under $50 include a $6.99 shipping fee, and you may need to pay return shipping depending on the reason for your return (ie. buyer’s remorse). In addition, the quality of less-expensive bedding options may vary.
Best In-Person: Macy’s
Pros
- Wide variety of bedding materials
- Fair prices
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- Not all products are OEKO-TEX certified
- Not always best quality
Whether you’re shopping for luxury or affordable bedding, Macy’s is the in-person store we recommend. The department store offers Egyptian cotton, pima cotton, cotton blend, flannel, fleece, bamboo rayon, linen and percale bedding in a reasonable price range. Plus, seasonal sales mean you don’t have to wait too long to score a deal. Online purchases include free shipping and free returns as well.
However, not all of Macy’s products are OEKO-TEX certified, and the affordable bedding options aren’t always the best quality.
Best Shipping and Return Policy: Amazon
Pros
- Wide variety of bedding
- Easy to filter through options
- Free shipping and free returns
Cons
- Need Amazon membership
- Quality varies
Don’t want to worry about shipping or returns when buying bedding? If so, try Amazon. The online seller features bedding from a variety of popular and lesser-known brands, and you can sort options based on size, fabric type, color, care instructions, price and reviews. Plus, shipping and returns are free and easy to do.
Note that you must have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of free, speedy shipping and returns. The quality also varies depending on the brand.
Best Variety: Pottery Barn
Pros
- Impressive selection
- Variety of soft, durable fabrics available
- High quality
Cons
- No free shipping
- May need to pay return shipping
- Not all products are OEKO-TEX certified
The best part of shopping for bedding at Pottery Barn: the variety. The store has an impressive selection of quilts, covers, comforters, sheets, duvet covers, linen and pillowcases from which to choose, and fabric materials include percale, sateen, linen, cotton, tencel and flannel.
However, Pottery Barn does not offer free shipping, though it may offer free returns depending on the reason for the return. In addition, not all products are OEKO-TEX certified.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Who makes the best bedding?
A:We recommend Saatva for luxury bedding and Costo for affordable bedding.
-
Q: What month is best to buy bedding?
A:January is one of the best times of year to buy bedding because many retailers hold a “white sale” at this time.
-
Q: How do I choose high quality bedding?
A:We recommend selecting bedding based on the time of year you plan to use them (eucalyptus and bamboo are cooler for the summer months, whereas cotton and flannel are warmer for winter months) and what you can afford.
-
Q: How much does bedding cost?
A:A good set of sheets can cost anywhere between $25 and $400. Generally, we don’t think you have to spend more than $300 to achieve a great night’s sleep.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.