The Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis — Cute Styles With Supportive Features
Sandals for plantar fasciitis are a must if you’re struggling with inflammation of the plantar fascia — the large strip of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes. While normal sandals look cute and cost less than $30, they can exacerbate heel pain and potentially lead to other problems. (Think heel spurs, gait abnormalities and hip issues.) Fortunately, there are a wide variety of sandals that can ease your symptoms and reduce your pain.
However, shopping for sandals when you have plantar fasciitis takes a lot of work. In addition to looking for a shoe with good material, proper sizing, a comfortable interior and a reasonable price tag, you also need to prioritize arch support, gait correction and cushioning in the heel and forefoot. A few styles will become things of the past, such as strappy high heels and flat flip-flops, but it’s for the greater good! To get you started on your shopping journey, check out our list of the best sandals for plantar fasciitis and learn more about our selection process below.
The Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis
Finding the Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis
The exact cause of plantar fasciitis isn’t well known and may be different from person to person. However, podiatrists do know that an improper gait and improper footwear can both contribute to heel pain and make it worse.
Overpronation, when your feet roll too far inwards toward your ankles as you walk, and supination, when they roll too far outwards, both contribute to plantar fasciitis by putting too much stress on the plantar fascia. Improper footwear can also inflame the plantar fascia if it’s unsupportive and allows most of the shock during a walk to impact the heel. To correct your gait, reduce shock on your heels and eliminate your pain, think about a sandal’s arch support, insoles, straps and materials before buying.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis
Arch Support
Whether you have flat feet, moderate arches or high arches, it’s important that your sandal has arch support. For flat feet, low to moderate arch support can help relieve pressure in the heel and other areas and keep your feet supported. For people with moderate to high arches, this kind of support relieves pain as well and may even improve your posture.
Insole
The insole is one of the most important aspects of a sandal, especially if you have plantar fasciitis. An insole for heel pain should either be an orthopedic, orthotic or contoured footbed. An orthopedic insole is one that manages pain and corrects your gait, while orthotics also provide support but primarily help strengthen your foot and realign it over time. A contoured footbed is similar to an orthopedic but less rigid, so it’s more comfortable.
Whether you choose a sandal that has orthopedic insoles, orthotic insoles or contoured footbeds, make sure it has moderate to heavy arch support and a cupped heel.
Straps
A sandal for plantar fasciitis should have multiple straps to keep your foot in place (unless it’s an indoor sandal and you aren’t doing much walking). Straps help stabilize the foot and prevent it from moving out of alignment due to overpronation, supination or another gait irregularity. They also keep the foot centered on the footbed, where contouring can properly distribute your weight and take stress off the heel.
Adjustable straps are ideal because you can create a customized fit, though certain non-adjustable straps can still do the trick.
Materials
The materials that make up a sandal for plantar fasciitis can extend or shorten the shoe’s life. However, that doesn’t mean your sandal has to be made of the most expensive, long-lasting materials like leather or suede. Look for shoes that have durable outsoles made of rubber or synthetic rubber and soft interior linings to enhance comfort. The insoles should ideally contain some sort of cushioned material, such as memory foam.
Price
While most sandals cost between $10 and $100, sandals for plantar fasciitis usually cost between $30 and $200. This is because plantar fasciitis shoes need more expensive features to alleviate heel pain, such as an orthopedic or contoured footbed, arch support, a cupped heel and durable straps.
What Are the Different Types of Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis?
Though there isn’t one type of sandal designed specifically for plantar fasciitis, there are several styles that can help alleviate heel pain. These include indoor sandals, walking and hiking sandals and formal sandals.
Indoor
Indoor sandals are notoriously painful for people with plantar fasciitis, usually because they have no arch support and too much cushioning. However, certain brands make great recovery and casual sandals for easing pain as you walk around your home.
When selecting our indoor sandals, we looked for products that had durable yet lightweight soles that can withstand short trips outside to get the mail or take out the dog. We made sure that our picks were also easy to slip on, offered arch support and provided a little (but not too much) cushioning.
Walking and Hiking
Sandals designed for long walks or hikes tend to be the most supportive sandals for plantar fasciitis. When making our recommendations, we looked for shoes that had secure straps to hold the feet in place. We also prioritized sandals with durable, grippy soles, a contoured footbed and arch support.
Formal
Formal sandals often exacerbate plantar fasciitis because they negatively affect a person’s gait and create tension in the plantar fascia. To mitigate these issues as much as possible, we recommended sandals that have low, chunky heels. We also made sure our picks have plenty of arch support to distribute weight evenly across the foot and keep it in alignment.
Best Overall: Chaco Women’s Z1 Classic Sandal
Pros
- Great arch support
- Plenty of traction
- Long lasting
Cons
- Straps may be uncomfortable
- Some buyers find the soles too stiff
- Strap irregularities
For a comfortable, well-supported walking sandal that doesn’t exacerbate plantar fasciitis pain, opt for the Chaco Women’s Z1 Classic Sandal. This shoe has excellent arch support and footbed contouring to properly support the foot and keep it in alignment. It also has great traction and longevity, so you won’t have to replace it often.
Bear in mind that Chacos don’t have much cushioning, which can actually aid in recovery from plantar fasciitis. However, some customers have found the straps to be uncomfortable or irregularly long and the soles to be too stiff.
Best for Walking: Teva Women’s Zymic Sandal
Pros
- Great for hiking
- Blend of cushioning and arch support
- Anti-odor treated
Cons
- Style may not appeal to everyone
- Runs large
- Pricey
What we love about the Teva Women’s Zymic Sandal: It has a wide platform to create excellent stability, cushioned straps for comfort and a footbed with a blend of cushioning and arch support. The outsole is sturdy yet flexible, and the footbed is treated with a peppermint-based anti-odor treatment called Life Natural.
This sandal is a statement shoe, so it won’t appeal to everyone’s style. It’s also pricey and most customers recommend sizing down.
Best Casual: Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Pros
- Structured footbed
- Mold to feet over time
- Comfortable leather straps
Cons
- Expensive
- Some buyers may need more arch support
- Not great for long distance walks
Though Birkenstocks don’t have a back strap, they have enough structure through the footbed to keep the foot in place. The Arizona Big Buckle sandals are a great pick for buyers with plantar fasciitis because the cork-latex footbed molds to the feet over time. The sole is also durable and the leather straps are comfortable.
However, some people with plantar fasciitis may need more structured arch support, so these sandals don’t work for everyone. We also don’t recommend using these for long distance or fast-paced walks.
Best Formal Heel: ABEO Tempo Slingback
Pros
- Chunky heel for stability
- 2 footbed styles to alleviate foot pain
- Arch support
Cons
- Loud on hardwood and tile floors
- Expensive
- Not available in wide widths
While heels aren’t ideal for people with any kind of foot pain, the ABEO Tempo Slingback is a great solution. It has a chunky heel to provide stability, arch support throughout the footbed and a raised trim to keep the heel in place. We love that this shoe is available in two footbed styles: a neutral footbed for people who don’t have forefoot pain and a metatarsal footbed to relieve forefoot pain.
However, these shoes are a little clunky on hardwood and tile floors. They are also quite expensive and not available in wide widths.
Best Summer Sandal: Dansko Women’s Seasonal Sandal
Pros
- Contoured footbed
- Comfortable leather straps
- Materials help wick moisture
Cons
- Run small
- Expensive
- Not great for bunions
Dansko is well known for its supportive clogs, but the brand’s Seasonal Sandals are another great option for people with plantar fasciitis. They have a platform heel to create the illusion of a higher heel without the discomfort of one, and the contoured footbed provides ample support. The leather straps are comfortable and the footbed helps wick moisture.
What could be improved: These shoes run a little small, so you may need to size up. They’re also expensive and the design around the forefoot isn’t ideal for bunions.
Best Wedge Sandal: ABEO Cecile Sandal
Pros
- Contoured footbed
- Comfortable leather straps
- 2 footbed types available
Cons
- Expensive
- Straps may exacerbate bunion pain
- Not available in wide widths
Looking for a classy yet comfortable wedge to alleviate heel pain? We recommend the ABEO Cecile Sandal. The wedge is relatively low to the ground to help prevent foot pain, and the leather straps are comfortable. As with other ABEO footwear, two footbeds are available: a neutral footbed and a metatarsal footbed for forefoot pain.
The downsides? While the metatarsal footbed can help alleviate bunion pain, the straps around the front toes may exacerbate it. In addition, this shoe is expensive and not available in wide widths.
Best for Hiking: Teva Hurricane XLT2 Vegan Hiking Sandal
Pros
- Adjustable straps
- Great arch support
- Good traction
Cons
- Not available in half sizes
- No wide widths
- Shoe can break down after heavy use
A hiking sandal should have a wide, sturdy base, plenty of traction, adjustable straps to keep the foot in place and excellent arch support. The Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals tick all of those boxes and then some.
However, these sandals are not available in half sizes or wide widths. A few customers have also found that the midsole separates from the outsole after heavy use.
Best Business Casual Heel: Cobb Hill Women’s Aubrey Heeled Sandals
Pros
- Instantly comfortable
- Good arch support
- Regular, narrow and wide sizing
Cons
- Not great for bunions
- Color isn’t always accurate
- Run large
Wearing heels everyday to the office can wear on your feet and contribute to plantar fasciitis, unless you’re wearing the Cobb Hill Aubrey Heeled Sandals. We love that these shoes have no break-in period and despite their surprising sturdiness. The footbeds offer decent arch support, and regular, narrow and wide sizing is available.
What could be improved: Buyers who bought the navy colored shoes noticed that the color is more of a dark gray. They also run large and sometimes squeak when walking.
Best Business Casual Flat: Vionic Madera Slingback Sandal
Pros
- Orthotic footbed
- Shoe drop relieves pressure on plantar fascia
- Comfortable leather straps
Cons
- Expensive
- No narrow or wide widths
- Takes time to acclimate to orthotic footbeds
For a sandal that’s worthy of office trips in warm weather, opt for the Vionic Madera Slingback. They have a wide base to provide stability and an orthotic footbed that hugs your arches and maintains correct alignment. These shoes also have a decent drop, meaning the heel is a little higher than the toe, which relieves pressure on the plantar fascia.
However, these sandals are expensive and not available in wide or narrow widths. It can also take some time to acclimate to the orthotics.
Best Waterproof: OrthoFeet Women’s Sandals
Pros
- Orthotic insoles
- Grippy rubber outsoles
- 2 way strap system
Cons
- Ankle straps become loose over time
- Straps may rub into skin
- Not available at other retailers
What we like about the waterproof OrthoFeet Sandals: They have orthotic insoles and heel cushioning to relieve plantar fasciitis pain. We also like the grippy rubber outsole and the two-way strap system that makes it easy to adjust these sandals and put them on.
What could be improved: The ankle straps can become loose over time, and they may rub into the skin and create discomfort. These shoes aren’t available at retailers besides OrthoFeet.
Best Indoor Sandals: Archies Arch Support Slides
Pros
- Footbeds mold to feet over time
- Lightweight
- Instantly comfortable
Cons
- No half sizes
- Pricey
- No narrow or wide widths
Looking for a comfy, supportive slide you can wear around the house? Try the Archies Arch Support Slides. They have some arch support to begin with, but the footbeds also mold to your feet over time to create a custom fit. We also enjoy the light, flexible material, which makes these sandals instantly comfortable.
However, these shoes only come in whole sizes, so you need to size up if you’re in between. Some buyers also felt that their Archies were too expensive for what they received, and some wished they were available in narrow and wide widths.
Best for Recovery: HOKA Ora Recovery Slides
Pros
- Structured cushioning
- Good arch support
- Wide base for stability
Cons
- No wide or narrow widths
- Pricey
- No half sizing
If you’re recovering from a long run, injury or foot condition, consider the HOKA Ora recovery slides. Though they look extremely cushioned and impractical, they actually have the structure and support to alleviate plantar fasciitis pain. We like that the wide base creates good stability and the contoured footbed relieves pressure on the heel.
However, these slides are pricey for a pair of shoes that can’t be worn outside of the house. They also aren’t available in half sizes, wide widths or narrow widths, and some buyers dislike the shoe style.
Best for City Walks: Taos Footwear Pioneer Sandal
Pros
- Excellent arch and metatarsal support
- Footbed molds to feet
- Adjustable leather straps
Cons
- Pricey
- No half sizing
- No wide or narrow widths
Need a fashion-forward sandal that can take you all around the city? We recommend the Taos Pioneer Sandal. It has excellent arch and metatarsal support to take pressure off the plantar fascia, and the footbed molds to your feet over time to create a custom fit. The leather, adjustable straps also increase comfort, so the break-in time is short.
On the other hand, these shoes are pricey and not available at most retailers. They also don’t come in half sizing or wide or narrow widths.
Best for Flat Feet: KURU Glide Sandal
Pros
- Contoured footbeds
- Heel cupping
- Great rubber traction
Cons
- Expensive
- No half sizing
- No narrow or wide widths
While flat shoes with zero arch support might sound like the right pick for flat feet, they can actually exacerbate plantar fasciitis pain. Most people need at least a little arch support, and the KURU Glide Sandal offers good support without creating excessive discomfort. We love the sheepskin-wrapped contoured footbeds and heel cupping, which alleviates heel pain. The rubber traction on the outsole is also excellent.
However, these shoes are expensive and not available in half sizes. They also don’t come in narrow or wide widths, and this particular style isn’t available at retailers other than KURU.
Best Platform: Vionic Women’s Jamie Platform Sandal
Pros
- Half sizing available
- Concealed orthotic insoles
- Great rubber traction
Cons
- Expensive
- Not great for bunions
- No wide or narrow widths
On the hunt for a cute platform sandal that won’t cause your arches to collapse? The Vionic Jamie Platform Sandal is a great pick. They have concealed orthotic insoles (so you don’t look like you’re wearing “orthopedic shoes”) and excellent rubber traction on the outsole. The leather straps are also chic and comfortable.
While half sizing is available, wide and narrow widths are not. These sandals are also expensive and the front strap isn’t great for bunions.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of sandal is best for plantar fasciitis?
A:Opt for sandals that have arch support and heel cupping to reduce stress on the plantar fascia. Adjustable straps are another great feature because they keep your foot in alignment, and cushioning in the heel and forefoot can alleviate pressure as well.
-
Q: What type of sandal should you avoid if you have plantar fasciitis?
A:Sandals that have no arch support.
-
Q: Are Birkenstocks good for plantar fasciitis?
A:Some people who struggle with plantar fasciitis love Birkenstocks, which have insoles that mold to the feet and create custom support. However, some people find that they exacerbate their heel pain, likely because they don’t offer enough firm support throughout the arch. You may need to do a trial run with a pair of Birkenstocks to find out if they will work for you.
-
Q: How much do sandals for plantar fasciitis cost?
A:Sandals that help alleviate plantar fasciitis typically cost between $30 and $200.
