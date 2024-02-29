Overpronation, when your feet roll too far inwards toward your ankles as you walk, and supination, when they roll too far outwards, both contribute to plantar fasciitis by putting too much stress on the plantar fascia. Improper footwear can also inflame the plantar fascia if it’s unsupportive and allows most of the shock during a walk to impact the heel. To correct your gait, reduce shock on your heels and eliminate your pain, think about a sandal’s arch support, insoles, straps and materials before buying.

The exact cause of plantar fasciitis isn’t well known and may be different from person to person. However, podiatrists do know that an improper gait and improper footwear can both contribute to heel pain and make it worse.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Sandals for Plantar Fasciitis

Arch Support

Whether you have flat feet, moderate arches or high arches, it’s important that your sandal has arch support. For flat feet, low to moderate arch support can help relieve pressure in the heel and other areas and keep your feet supported. For people with moderate to high arches, this kind of support relieves pain as well and may even improve your posture.

Insole

The insole is one of the most important aspects of a sandal, especially if you have plantar fasciitis. An insole for heel pain should either be an orthopedic, orthotic or contoured footbed. An orthopedic insole is one that manages pain and corrects your gait, while orthotics also provide support but primarily help strengthen your foot and realign it over time. A contoured footbed is similar to an orthopedic but less rigid, so it’s more comfortable.

Whether you choose a sandal that has orthopedic insoles, orthotic insoles or contoured footbeds, make sure it has moderate to heavy arch support and a cupped heel.

Straps

A sandal for plantar fasciitis should have multiple straps to keep your foot in place (unless it’s an indoor sandal and you aren’t doing much walking). Straps help stabilize the foot and prevent it from moving out of alignment due to overpronation, supination or another gait irregularity. They also keep the foot centered on the footbed, where contouring can properly distribute your weight and take stress off the heel.

Adjustable straps are ideal because you can create a customized fit, though certain non-adjustable straps can still do the trick.

Materials

The materials that make up a sandal for plantar fasciitis can extend or shorten the shoe’s life. However, that doesn’t mean your sandal has to be made of the most expensive, long-lasting materials like leather or suede. Look for shoes that have durable outsoles made of rubber or synthetic rubber and soft interior linings to enhance comfort. The insoles should ideally contain some sort of cushioned material, such as memory foam.

Price

While most sandals cost between $10 and $100, sandals for plantar fasciitis usually cost between $30 and $200. This is because plantar fasciitis shoes need more expensive features to alleviate heel pain, such as an orthopedic or contoured footbed, arch support, a cupped heel and durable straps.