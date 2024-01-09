Finding the Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis In order to understand what types of walking shoes are best for plantar fasciitis, it helps to understand why plantar fasciitis occurs. Experts don’t yet understand the exact cause, but they know that it begins with tension and stress on the plantar fascia — a thick connective tissue that attaches the heel bone to the toes and runs along the bottom of the foot. Tension and stress can cause micro-tears in this connective tissue, which results in pain and inflammation at the heel. With this in mind, alleviating tension on the plantar fascia can help reduce heel pain. Features of shoes that may alleviate this pain include medium to high arch support and heel cupping (a shoe that cradles the heel and distributes weight more evenly). To determine which walking shoes are best for you, we strongly recommend that you consult with a podiatrist first. Once you have a professional opinion, you’ll be able to make a better decision.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis Support If you’re struggling with heel pain, choose a shoe that offers decent support throughout the sole and holds your foot in place. Medium to heavy arch support is a good idea because it will reduce pressure on your heel, and structure will prevent your heel from shifting around as you walk. Look for shoes that advertise arch support, pronation prevention and heel cupping. Cushioning In addition to arch support, cushioning is a crucial aspect of a good walking shoe for plantar fasciitis. We recommend looking for a shoe that offers cushioning in the front and heel. Also good? Insoles that mold to your foot and create a custom fit. Note that too much cushioning isn’t good — it could worsen your symptoms if it doesn’t offer proper support. Material Good shoe materials will extend the lifespan of your walking shoes and improve your investment. Canvas and leather are good upper-shoe materials to look for if you are focused on durability. However, you may need a synthetic mesh upper if your feet get hot and you want the shoes to have “breathability.” Rubber and thermoplastic rubber (TPR) in the outsoles can also increase durability and traction. Design If you’re experiencing plantar fasciitis pain, we recommend choosing a shoe that straps your foot in. This may be a sandal, as long as it has straps to keep your foot in place, or it may be a sneaker. Work shoes aren’t ideal, but if you have to wear them, consider those that are close-toed and have low heels. Price How much do you want to spend on your walking shoes? Generally, shoes for plantar fasciitis cost anywhere between $50 and $300. Our recommendations fall between $50 and $200.