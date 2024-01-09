If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Struggling to find a pair of walking shoes that won’t exacerbate plantar fasciitis? It’s no easy “feet.” Walking shoes without the right support and cushioning can actually increase inflammation and worsen stabbing or burning pain in the heel. If the pain doesn’t improve, you may find it hard to take part in certain activities such as running, tennis or dance classes, and the issue could become chronic. Left untreated, the pain could progress to other areas, such as your legs, knees and hips.
This all sounds quite scary, but don’t worry just yet! The right walking shoes can actually alleviate plantar fasciitis pain and possibly even prevent it. Sturdy and well-cushioned sneakers, sandals and work shoes can make a huge difference in your day-to-day comfort level. Over time, they can also help you return to your favorite physical activities. Below, check out our top recommendations on the best walking shoes for plantar fasciitis based on podiatrist recommendations, reviews, testing and customer service.
The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Finding the Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
In order to understand what types of walking shoes are best for plantar fasciitis, it helps to understand why plantar fasciitis occurs. Experts don’t yet understand the exact cause, but they know that it begins with tension and stress on the plantar fascia — a thick connective tissue that attaches the heel bone to the toes and runs along the bottom of the foot. Tension and stress can cause micro-tears in this connective tissue, which results in pain and inflammation at the heel.
With this in mind, alleviating tension on the plantar fascia can help reduce heel pain. Features of shoes that may alleviate this pain include medium to high arch support and heel cupping (a shoe that cradles the heel and distributes weight more evenly). To determine which walking shoes are best for you, we strongly recommend that you consult with a podiatrist first. Once you have a professional opinion, you’ll be able to make a better decision.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
Support
If you’re struggling with heel pain, choose a shoe that offers decent support throughout the sole and holds your foot in place. Medium to heavy arch support is a good idea because it will reduce pressure on your heel, and structure will prevent your heel from shifting around as you walk. Look for shoes that advertise arch support, pronation prevention and heel cupping.
Cushioning
In addition to arch support, cushioning is a crucial aspect of a good walking shoe for plantar fasciitis. We recommend looking for a shoe that offers cushioning in the front and heel. Also good? Insoles that mold to your foot and create a custom fit. Note that too much cushioning isn’t good — it could worsen your symptoms if it doesn’t offer proper support.
Material
Good shoe materials will extend the lifespan of your walking shoes and improve your investment. Canvas and leather are good upper-shoe materials to look for if you are focused on durability. However, you may need a synthetic mesh upper if your feet get hot and you want the shoes to have “breathability.” Rubber and thermoplastic rubber (TPR) in the outsoles can also increase durability and traction.
Design
If you’re experiencing plantar fasciitis pain, we recommend choosing a shoe that straps your foot in. This may be a sandal, as long as it has straps to keep your foot in place, or it may be a sneaker. Work shoes aren’t ideal, but if you have to wear them, consider those that are close-toed and have low heels.
Price
How much do you want to spend on your walking shoes? Generally, shoes for plantar fasciitis cost anywhere between $50 and $300. Our recommendations fall between $50 and $200.
What Are the Different Types of Walking Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis?
Sneakers
Sneakers are an ideal walking shoe for plantar fasciitis because they strike a balance between cushioning and support. They also tend to have breathable uppers to reduce heat and enough structure through the sides to prevent over pronation (when the heel curves in towards the inner ankle and collapses the arch).
Sandals
Sandals are a great alternative to sneakers when you need a lighter, airier, warm-weather-friendly shoe. However, sandals can easily exacerbate plantar fasciitis if they don’t strap your feet or have support. If shopping for sandals, look for shoes with arch support, heel cupping or moldable insoles.
Office Shoes
Office shoes are notorious for contributing to plantar fasciitis as they increase heel pressure and the likelihood of micro-tears in the plantar fascia. Depending on your job, however, you may need to wear business shoes day in and day out. If this is your case, look for shoes with arch support and a low heel.
Best Overall: ABEO MXV Shift Women’s Metatarsal Footbed Walking Shoes
Pros
- Lightweight
- Great structure and support
- Arches mold to feet over time
Cons
- Not many color options
- Come up high on ankles (may cause blisters)
- Pricey
What makes the ABEO MXV Shift a superior shoe for plantar fasciitis? It provides ample arch and heel support, and the orthotic footbed helps realign the feet and strengthen them over time. We also like that these shoes are lightweight and breathable, and that the soles gradually mold to the feet to help alleviate foot pain.
However, we found that these shoes come up too high on the ankles depending on your sizing, which can result in blisters. The arch support may be too much if you have high arches, and these sneakers are pricey.
Best Budget: Skechers Women’s Arch Fit Keep It Up Sneaker
Pros
- Machine washable
- Shock absorbent
- Wide widths available
Cons
- Not great for high arches
- Narrow in toe box
- Not available at other retailers
While most plantar fasciitis shoes are pricey, the Skechers Keep It Up Sneaker is relatively affordable. They are podiatrist designed, shock absorbent and well supported in the arch. A few added bonuses? They’re machine washable and available in wide widths.
The downsides: These shoes won’t be the most comfortable if you have high arches, and they’re a bit narrow in the toe box. We also wish more retailers stocked this particular model.
Best Splurge: KURU ATOM Sneaker
Pros
- Slip on
- Structured fit
- Good balance between supportive and comfortable
Cons
- May need to size down
- Not great for narrow feet
- Expensive
KURU has been gaining traction in recent years thanks to shoes that are designed with foot conditions in mind. The KURU Atom Sneaker is the perfect example; it has impressive stability thanks to a flexible insole that hugs the heels and great arch support. We like the color options and the fact that this shoe comes in a waterproof version.
Since this shoe offers extra room in the toe bed and along the sides, you may need to size down for a snug fit. This shoe is also one of our most expensive recommendations.
Best Hands-Free Sneakers: OrthoFeet Kita Hands-Free Sneakers
Pros
- Orthotic insoles
- Heel cushioning
- Water repellent exterior
Cons
- Expensive
- Orthotic insoles can cause initial discomfort
- May need to size down
Whether you struggle to bend due to a medical condition or need to slip on your sneakers quickly in the mornings, we recommend OrthoFeet’s Kita Hands-Free Sneakers. They can help alleviate plantar fasciitis pain thanks to anatomical arch support, orthotic insoles and heel cushioning. Other great features: The exterior is water repellant and the toe box is wide.
The downsides: These shoes are expensive and not available at other retailers. Plus, the orthotic insoles can cause some discomfort at first. They tend to run big so you may need to size them down, though OrthoFeet’s free return policy helps with this process.
Best on Amazon: ASICS Women’s Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes
Pros
- Instantly comfortable
- Feet are secured and supported
- Affordable
Cons
- Very stiff
- Missing extra lace holes
- Uncomfortable for high arches
Looking for a great pair of plantar fasciitis shoes that will ship from Amazon? Try the ASICS Women’s Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes. These sneakers offer excellent arch support, and we appreciate that they are instantly comfortable. The toe box is also roomy, and the price can’t be beat.
On the other hand, ASICS tend to feel a touch too stiff. They are also missing an extra lace hole to tie a runner’s knot (which creates a snug, stable fit), and may feel uncomfortable if you have high arches.
Best for Nurses: Clove Supercush Forte Sneaker
Pros
- Great stability
- Extra foam alleviates pain
- Waterproof exterior
Cons
- May not be supportive enough for severe plantar fasciitis
- Expensive
- Often sold out
If you’re on your feet all day and suffering with heel pain, we strongly encourage you to try the Clove Supercush Forte Sneaker. It offers great stability and keeps your foot in alignment for 12 hour shifts, and the extra foam creates a spring in your step! We love the color options for these shoes, the waterproof exterior and the ease of slipping them on.
However, these sneakers may not have enough arch support for severe plantar fasciitis. They are also expensive and often sold out.
Best Sandal: Merrell Women’s Bravada Backstrap Sport Sandal
Pros
- Mold to your feet over time
- Keep feet in place while walking
- Decent arch support
Cons
- Ankle straps run big
- May need to size down
- Arch support may be too light for high arches
Looking for a sandal you can wear in warm weather without losing crucial arch support? Try the Merrell Bravada Backstrap Sport Sandal. The EVA foam bed which molds to your feet and the built-in arch support help alleviate plantar fasciitis pain. Other helpful features include a raised exterior around the footbed to prevent the foot from moving and adjustable straps.
The downsides: Customers with thin ankles found the ankle straps to be too big, even after adjusting them. A few buyers also had to size down and found the arch support to be too light for high arches.
Best Indoors: Archies Arch Support Slides
Pros
- Flexible
- Contoured footbed
- Instantly comfortable
Cons
- Not for long walks
- Could use more arch support for high arches
- Not for narrow feet
Love the feel of slides but hate what they do to your heels? We recommend the Archies Arch Support Slides. Unlike most slides, they have a contoured footbed to help support the arch and alleviate heel pain. We also like that these slides are flexible and instantly comfortable.
A word of caution: These shoes are not designed for long walks because they don’t hold the heels in place. The arch support could be greater for high arches, and the width is too large for narrow feet.
Best Work Shoe: Dansko Professional Clogs
Pros
- Extremely supportive
- Great for office or medical jobs
- Rocking bottom reduces foot fatigue
Cons
- Not great for long, outdoor walks
- Expensive
- Loose heel movement may be uncomfortable
While the internet is still up in arms on whether clogs are cute, those of us with foot pain know that Dansko Professional Clogs are the best shoes for long hours at work. They have a contoured footbed to create ample support, and the rocking bottom helps reduce foot fatigue.
Though your heel should move up and down freely when walking in Danskos, some people may find that loose heel movement uncomfortable. We also don’t think clogs are the best for long exercise walks, especially outdoors.
Best for High Arches: New Balance Fresh Foam X 880 V13
Pros
- Instantly comfortable
- Keep feet stable
- Extensive arch support
Cons
- Most colors and sizes sold out on Amazon
- Run small and narrow
- May cause blisters during first wear
Struggling with plantar fasciitis but can’t find a pair of shoes that support high arches? Enter New Balance Fresh Foam Sneakers. They offer impressive comfort and cushioning to alleviate heel pain and keep the feet stable. Best of all, they provide extensive arch support for high arches.
Of course, that high arch support won’t be comfortable for moderate to low arches. They also tend to run a little small and narrow, and some customers experienced blistering when first walking in them.
Best for Wide Feet: KURU Stride Wide Shoes
Pros
- Slip on
- Heel cupping
- Breathable
Cons
- Foot may shift as you walk
- Difficult to get sizing right on first try
- May slip off the heel
Shoes with stretch can accommodate wide feet, but they usually aren’t ideal for heel pain. Fortunately, the KURU Stride Wide shoes are a great in-between. They slip on and have a sock-like fit around the ankle, and the insole gently cups the heels and supports the arch. We like that these shoes are breathable and have a seamless design.
As slip-ons, the Stride Wide shoes don’t offer as much structure as lace-up sneakers. This can allow the foot to shift around too much as you walk, resulting in more pain, so make sure these shoes fit you snugly to ease the problem.
Best for Hiking: HOKA Challenger ATR 4 Trail Running Shoes
Pros
- Good interior arch support
- Traction for dodgy weather
- Approved by APMA
Cons
- Expensive
- May wear down quickly
- Not comfortable for flat feet
While ankle support in a hiking boot can prevent a twisted ankle, sometimes all you need is a sturdy sneaker. We like HOKA’s Challenger ATR 4 shoes because they are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association and are made of recycled materials. The traction is perfect for running in dodgy weather and the footbed offers good arch support.
The downsides: Some buyers wore their HOKA Trail Running Shoes down within a few months of constant use. Others note that the interior support isn’t ideal for flat feet.
Best for Recovery: OOFOS OOmg Low Shoe – Lightweight Recovery Footwear
Pros
- Lightweight
- Gently holds heel in place and supports arch
- Reduce foot, joint and back pain
Cons
- May need more support for serious plantar fasciitis
- No half sizing
- Not easy to get a perfect fit
For a comfortable, at-home recovery from long days of walking or exercise, we recommend the OOFOS OOmg Low Shoe. The extra-cushion-y shoes are slip ons that can help reduce foot, joint and back pain, and they provide decent arch support. In addition to helping with plantar fasciitis, these shoes may ease arthritis pain.
However, these shoes aren’t supportive enough for serious plantar fasciitis. They also don’t come in half sizing — we recommend sizing up if you’re in between sizes, which can result in a non-perfect fit.
Best Lightweight: Dansko Women’s Pace Walking Shoe
Pros
- Easy on and off
- Instantly comfortable
- Unique, supportive heel design
Cons
- Simple color options
- May be too narrow
- Run small
If you need a shoe that will follow you anywhere and never feel heavy, try the Dansko Women’s Pace Walking Shoe. We love that it’s instantly comfortable, easy to pull on and off and has a supportive heel design with shock-absorbing cushion. It also keeps the feet in place and prevents over-pronation.
What could be improved: The color options are mild and won’t appeal to the “fun” shopper. A few customers found these shoes to be too narrow and a half size too small, despite ordering their normal size.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best shoe for walking with plantar fasciitis?
A:We recommend the ABEO MXV Shift Women’s Metatarsal Footbed Walking Shoes.
-
Q: Is HOKA good for plantar fasciitis?
A:HOKA sneakers can certainly help alleviate plantar fasciitis pain. We recommend the HOKA CHallenger ATR 4 Trail Running Shoes if you are hiking.
-
Q: Do Skechers Arch Fit help with plantar fasciitis?
A:We recommend the Skechers Arch Fit sneakers for plantar fasciitis because they offer ample arch support to alleviate pressure on the heel. They’re also relatively affordable.
-
Q: How much do walking shoes for plantar fasciitis cost?
A:Most walking shoes for plantar fasciitis cost between $60 and $300.
