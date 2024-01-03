Finding the Best Place to Buy a Rug Rugs don’t seem all that important, but they can pull together a space in a way that no other decor could. They instantly make a room feel like home. So, how do you narrow down your shop options to find the best place to buy a rug? It comes down to your priorities. For instance, a house with toddlers, pets or lots of accidental spills will benefit tremendously from machine washable rugs, or at the very least, stain resistant rugs. If you prioritize fair wages and labor laws, you’ll want to support a business that is transparent about its ethics and pays its artisans fairly. While some priorities are mutually exclusive (machine washable rugs are generally less plush and comfortable than traditional rugs), you don’t always have to give up one important quality for another. For instance, many companies offer ethically-made rugs at affordable prices, and still others create luxuriously comfortable rugs that are crafted sustainably. Below, learn more about other important factors to consider before making up your mind on the best place to buy a rug.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Places to Buy Rugs When choosing a store to buy a rug, it’s important to keep the warranty, price, quality, materials and return policy in mind. Warranty Let’s face it: Accidents happen and rugs get damaged. When you buy a rug, it’s important to know what your rug company covers under the warranty. Generally, we believe that a good warranty is one that lasts at least one year from the purchase date, though two to three years is excellent. The policy should cover manufacturing faults and defects, meaning the company will refund, replace or offer you a credit for the damaged rug. If the rug is advertised as stain resistant, the warranty should also cover the cost of stain removal or rug replacement, though certain restrictions will always apply. Price Rugs sold online and in stores vary greatly in terms of pricing due to differences in sizing, materials and designs. In general, you should expect to pay between $15 and $150 for a three by five area rug, $100 and $700 for a six by nine and $250 and $4,000 for a nine by 12. Quality The quality of a rug refers to its materials, the way it was made and its durability over time. A rug that is handmade by expert artisans is considered very high quality, and so is a rug that can last at least five years. In the world of rug making, all-natural materials like wool and cotton are thought to be higher quality than synthetic fibers. Still, it’s worth noting that synthetic fibers may last longer depending on the weave. Materials Generally, wool, polypropylene and nylon are considered to be the most durable rug-making materials. Wool is traditional and usually the most expensive, whereas polypropylene fibers and nylon are more affordable. Certain soft materials like jute are far less durable. Return Policy If you’re buying a rug online, it’s incredibly important to know the store’s return and exchange policies. Most online retailers provide free shipping, which is a big plus because rugs can get expensive to ship. Not as many retailers offer free returns. Be warned that some companies that don’t offer returns at all and only allow exchanges or store credit.