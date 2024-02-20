In addition to thinking about the type of stain and the carpet material, it’s important to also consider ingredients, ease of use, effectiveness, colorfastness and ability to neutralize odors.

Whether you spilled your morning coffee, discovered your pet had an accident, or found your kid creating a painting on the floor with a tube of lipstick, the carpet sees it all! Carpet stains happen, and we’ve all been there. But when it’s time to remove those stains, you need an effective carpet stain remover. So, how do you choose the right one?

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Carpet Stain Removers

Ingredients

While effectiveness may push you to choose a very powerful carpet stain remover, it’s also important to consider the ingredients in the formula. Children and pets may be particularly sensitive to harsh ingredients, so you may need to opt for a biodegradable and non-toxic formula instead.

If the stain is well established and you don’t have kids or pets — or the stain isn’t in a high foot traffic area — you may be fine to try out the toughest stain removers on the market.

Ease of Use

Bottle design might not seem like an important factor, but it can make a big difference in ease of use. Ideally, a bottle of carpet stain remover should spray smoothly without too much effort, and it shouldn’t leak. Bottles that have a brush cap are a big plus because they tend to keep your hands clean.

Effectiveness

How can you tell whether a carpet stain remover is effective before buying it? Generally, the best thing you can do is check out product reviews. Customers don’t always use products correctly, but many of them can give a good recommendation in terms of how well different formulas work on different stains. Overall, a product with a proven track record of successfully eliminating stains is a good bet.

Colorfastness

Unfortunately, some of the toughest carpet stain removers can actually lighten a carpet’s color or cause it to fade. Checking out product reviews before buying is a good way to ensure you don’t buy a formula that causes discoloration. However, we still recommend testing your new stain remover on an inconspicuous area of the carpet.

Odor

An added benefit to many carpet stain removers these days: Many of them have odor neutralizing technology. This can prevent your home from smelling like old stains and keep things fresh. However, be cautious of stain removers that are strongly scented, because you may dislike having a carpet that smells strongly of citrus or another overpowering fragrance.