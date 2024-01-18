Finding the Best Hair Dryers for Natural Hair If you have natural hair, you have probably tried plenty of dryers in your lifetime. However, trying a new dryer every two years isn’t the goal! We set out to find the devices that would not only dry hair efficiently with minimal frizz, but also stand up to the test of time. While less expensive dryers won’t have the longevity of high-end products (take the Dyson, for example), they should last for at least three years and get you through your wash days. So, how should you go about picking a dryer from our list? It depends on your hair type and priorities. Dryers that have a quick drying time also tend to use high heat, which could contribute to damage. On the other hand, dryers with low heat settings tend to have long drying times. Our top picks are in the sweet spot, meaning they don’t have long drying times and don’t use very high heat, but there are other important factors to consider as well.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Hair Dryers for Natural Hair Heat and Speed Do you plan to style your hair in a blowout, lengthen it for braiding or wear it curly? Each style has an ideal heat and speed setting. Generally, a blowout or a lengthened style requires high heat and speed, while delicate curls require lower heat and speed settings. Keep in mind that low heat and speed can significantly lengthen your drying time. We recommend using a dryer that has at least two heat and two speed settings, preferably with a cool shot button or a cool setting for locking in your style and reducing frizz. Our top three recommendations have at least two heat and two speed settings. Hair Type Every hair type has an ideal hair dryer — the trick is finding your perfect match. Fine, thin or damaged hair would do well with a gentle dryer that has low heat and speed settings. Very thick hair requires a powerful dryer with a higher voltage to reduce drying time. And a good diffuser attachment is a must if you have curly, coily or kinky hair. Attachments Most people don’t need more than two attachments to meet their styling needs, but having multiple attachments does increase your options. At the bare minimum, opt for a dryer that comes with a diffuser for curls and a concentrator nozzle for stretching and straightening strands. Other helpful attachments include a brush and a wide-tooth comb. Wattage While wattage is important if you want a high-heat, high-speed dryer, it’s important not to go too high and increase your hair damage. Most hair dryers sold in the U.S. range between 1200 and 2000 watts. Noise If you’re blow drying your hair every day or even just once a week, the noise level can become quite annoying. Most blow dryers don’t go above 85 dB, which isn’t likely to cause hearing damage for a brief period, but long or repeated exposure can reduce your hearing over time. We made sure to include quieter dryers in our recommendations, though we still recommend wearing ear plugs while you blow dry to reduce your risk of hearing damage.