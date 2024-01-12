If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Bronzer Brushes
A little bit of bronzer can go a long way when it comes to adding some color to your face and giving you a healthy and radiant glow. The right bronzer brush is an essential addition to any makeup collection, and one which you will use over and over again.
After considering all of the different types of bronzers — from creams and liquids, to powders both loose and pressed, along with all of their uses (whether it be to add color, set makeup, contour or blush) — we narrowed down the best bronzer brushes on the market for each type of product and application. Next up, we put them to the test.
After evaluating the lineup on everything from bristle density, handle materials, softness and durability, we landed on these top picks for every budget and skin type. Read on for the best bronzer brushes on the market now!
Finding the Best Bronzer Brushes
Whether you are looking to enhance an existing sun-kissed glow or need an all-over golden lift for your complexion in the depths of winter, a good bronzer brush is essential in order to achieve an even and natural application.
Bronzer brushes are usually the largest in any set and come in different variants to work with creams, pressed and loose powders. They can be used to lightly dust your face with finishing powder, add contour or blend creamy colors.
Whatever your preferred use is, we have put together everything you need to know to ensure you find the best bronzer brush for you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bronzer Brushes
Use
What’s your favorite type of bronzer? This is the first thing to consider when choosing what brush to go for. If you like creams, go for a brush that blends well, while a classic large powder brush is the go-to if you prefer loose powder — and an angled brush works best with pressed powders.
Size
If you apply your makeup on-the-go, invest in a good retractable brush which comes with a lid, as these are smaller in size and protect everything else in your bag from ending up covered in bronzer particles.
Shape
Fan shaped brushes are great if you want an extremely light application, as they only pick up a tiny amount of product. This shape is ideal for dusting the natural sun spots on the face such as the top of the nose, chin and upper forehead. Angled brushes are easier to get a more precise product placement as they curve into the skin better.
Brand
Sigma and MAC are favorites of makeup artists, and if you are looking to invest in high-quality brushes that will last a long time, they are a trustworthy option. The drugstore also has some gems on its shelves, with e.l.f, wet n wild and Physicians formula making budget-friendly options.
Bristles
Most brushes are made from synthetic bristles. The softer the hairs, the more gentle they will be on your skin — and the more densely packed they are, the less likely they are to shed.
What are the Different Types of Bronzer Brushes?
Large
A large powder brush is a beauty staple and deserves a place in everyone’s makeup bag. It can be used for both bronzers and setting powders, and the larger size also makes it easier to apply bronzer across the chest to match your face and neck color.
Angled
Angled brushes mold into the shape of your face, making them the best option if you use your bronzer to contour or as a blusher.
Dual-Ended
Dual-ended brushes are the best way to minimize makeup bag clutter and get the best value out of your investment. Even if a brush is slightly more expensive, if you get two in one, it can be worth spending a little more.
Best Overall: e.l.f. Flawless Face Brush
Pros
- Affordable
- Cruelty-free
- Double-sided
Cons
- Only available in black
- Sometimes sells out
This brush works like a dream for bronzing powders both loose and pressed. Its extra large size means it distributes the product evenly and lightly across your face for a natural finish to give you a sheer veil of coverage that can be built up if you desire a stronger look.
This brush stood out amongst the rest of the options available, as it has been cleverly designed to have two sides — one flat for powders and one skinny for blush and contour application. Bonus points for also coming at such a great price of just $7.
Best Drugstore: wet n wild Powder Brush
Pros
- Affordable
- Comfortable handle
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- White bristles stain more easily
- Only available in one color option
Ringing in at just over $3, this brush is a bonafide beauty bargain. It has curved bristles which have been strategically placed to pick up just the right amount of bronzer to ensure that you don’t overload it and end up with too much product on your face.
The bright white handle combined with the pink tipped bristles makes for a refreshing change to the standard black, and the densely packed hairs mean it can be used with any type of makeup.
Best Splurge: Hourglass Veil™ Powder Brush
Pros
- Luxury quality
- Dual-ended
- Ultra-soft taklon bristles
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- May be too large to take carry with you
If you are looking for a high quality brush to invest in and one that will see you through years and years of bronzing applications, then this is the one to splurge on. Hourglass products are always a step above the rest, and the luxurious design of this brush is no different.
While it is slightly more expensive than other offerings, it is also dual-ended and can be used in multiple ways. This combined with the craftsmanship of the handle and softness of the bristles make it more than worth it.
Best Budget: EcoTools Full Powder Makeup Brush
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Extra soft
- Has over 70,000 bristles
Cons
- Only available in one color
- Not as widely available
Ecotools brushes are not only gentle on your skin, but also on the planet. In addition to the densely packed super soft bristles, the handles are made out of lightweight bamboo and come housed in recyclable plastic packaging.
The head of the brush is extra large in size and the hairs are tightly packed to ensure you achieve an even distribution of powder on your face and are never left with patchy-looking makeup.
Best Dual-Ended: Makeup by Mario F2 Makeup Brush
Pros
- Multi-use
- Cruelty-free
- Minimal fallout
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Only available in one color
Having worked on the faces of everyone from Kim Kardasion to Jennifer Lopez, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic is an expert in the art of applying bronzer. It is no wonder then that the dual-ended brush from his brand Makeup by Mario is one of the best on the market for using with both loose and pressed powders.
The combination of both natural and synthetic hairs makes for a seamless application, which is mess-free due to how little fallout there is from the bristles.
Best for Loose Powder: MAC Bronzer Fan Brush
Pros
- Gorgeous color
- Medium size
- High-quality minerals
Cons
- Not everyone may like the fan shape
- White bristles stain quicker
While this dreamy gold brush can be used with pressed powder, the fan-shaped head makes it the ideal choice for loose powders. It has both straight and wavy bristles to pick up powder without fallout.
Whether you are looking to achieve a light sun-kissed glow or a more intense bronzed visage, this brush allows you to expertly build and blend color seamlessly.
Best for Pressed Powder: Sigma Beauty F29 HD Bronzer Brush
Pros
- Makeup artist-approved
- Cruelty-free
- High quality
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in black
If you are after an expertly applied finish, then look no further than this brush which is the choice of professionals. Beloved by makeup artists and beauty experts everywhere, Sigma brushes are renowned for their high quality, soft bristles and durability.
This is the tool to invest in if achieving a radiant and smooth appearance to your skin is your main priority.
Best for Creams: MAC 187S Synthetic Duo Fibre Face Brush
Pros
- Perfect for blending
- Can be used with creams and powders
- Duo fibers
Cons
- Doesn’t work as well with loose powder
- Needs to be cleaned more often
Cream bronzers have become increasingly more popular due to their ability to melt into the skin and give you that much sought-after dewy finish. If creams are your go to choice when it comes to adding a touch of golden glow to your skin, then this is the tool to reach for.
The dual fibers work incredibly well to blend pigments and leave your makeup looking luminous. This brush also prevents your base from ever turning patchy or cakey.
Best for Blending: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Face & Body Kabuki Brush 160
Pros
- Vibrant color
- Compact size
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Only comes in pink
- Not everyone make like the smaller handle
For those who like to look bronzed from head to toe, this brush was especially designed with an angle-shaped head to mold anywhere on your face and body to ensure your sun-kissed shimmer is always blended in seamlessly and evenly.
The smaller handle also means it is easier to get a grip of and achieve a more precise application, as well as being the ideal size to take with you on the go.
Best for Travel: EcoTools Retractable Face Makeup Brush
Pros
- Mess-free
- Retractable head
- Great price
Cons
- Not everyone may like the smaller handle
- Only available in one color
Keep your makeup bag clean and compact with this retractable powder brush which comes with a lid to ensure you don’t end up with bronzer particles all over the rest of your products. The extra-soft bristles are so gentle, they are even suitable for those with sensitive skin.
The rounded head makes it easy to achieve a streak-free application and keep your makeup looking flawless while on the move, while the eco-conscious handle is made from recycled aluminum and plastic.
Best Multi-Use: Physicians Formula 4-in-1 Makeup Brush and Sponge Set
Pros
- 4 brushes in 1
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Compact size
Cons
- White bristles stain quicker
- Only available in pink
If you like to switch up your bronzer between creams, loose and pressed powders, then this handy little tool from Physicians Formula has you covered no matter what medium you are using.
Designed to neatly house four brushes in one, it has a large brush perfect for powders, a sponge ideal for blending then two smaller angled and tapered brushes tucked away inside that can be used for everything from contour, eyeshadow, brows and liner.
Best Angled: Sephora Collection Makeup Match Blush Brush
Pros
- Sustainable packaging
- Precise application
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Not everyone may like the angled shape
An angled shaped brush is the best way to achieve more precise product placement, as it molds into the face to add definition with just one stroke. If you love to contour and sculpt your face with bronzer, this is the brush to reach for.
The super soft synthetic bristles can be used with all types of makeup including creams, liquids and powders.
Best Set: BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 4 Pieces
Pros
- Great value for money
- Contains 4 large brushes
- No irritation
Cons
- Doesn’t come with a holder
- Not everyone may need a full set
If you are just starting your brush collection or looking to invest in a set that will have you covered for every type of base application, then this quartet of a large foundation brush, big powder brush, blush brush and bronzer brush is the perfect option.
The handles have been ergonomically designed to ensure their longevity and the bristles have been securely and densely packed together to prevent them from shedding.
Best for Buffing: Saie The Big Buffing Bronzer Brush
Pros
- Smooths makeup
- Super soft
- Bestselling product
Cons
- Only available in black
- Not as widely available
If you are looking to achieve a smooth and seamless base, then a buffing brush is an absolute must-have. This option from Saie is the best in the business due to its ability to blend and work products into the skin for a naturally polished finish.
Apply your bronzer to your cheekbones, nose, temples and forehead, then blend gently in circular motions with this brush to achieve a subtle sun-kissed glow.
Best for Softness: Ogee Blender Brush
Pros
- Sustainably-sourced handle
- Optimal density
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in white
This brush is so soft, it feels like a relaxing face massage every time you apply your makeup. It works especially well with cream bronzers and contour, and is the dream brush to use if you like to keep your makeup minimalist looking.
The white bristles and wooden handle are made from high-quality materials which solidify this as a great investment brush that will be in your makeup bag for a long time to come.
