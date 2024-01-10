If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Try Now
Unfortunately, once we hit 25, our skin starts to show the early signs of aging. But that doesn’t mean the outlook for our future complexions is doomed. Quite the opposite, actually. Skincare technology has become so advanced, there are now numerous solutions available to slow down the process and maintain your skin’s health and radiance.
It has never been so easy to take care of our skin. Scientists and dermatologists have done all the research and hard work for Us to create multi-tasking serums loaded with skin enriching ingredients that not only reduce fine lines and wrinkles — but also keep the skin deeply hydrated.
Whether you are looking to add in an extra beneficial layer to your current skincare routine or just want an all-in-one quick fix, we have created a list of the best anti-aging serums for all skin types, budgets and concerns.
Keep reading to discover the perfect option to help you keep wrinkles at bay.
16 Best Anti-Aging Serums to Try Now
Finding the Best Anti-Aging Serums
Anti-aging serums can be introduced into your skincare regimen at any age. Whether you are looking to prevent fine lines or want to reduce the appearance of existing wrinkles, serums are the ideal product to not only target aging, but also to improve the overall radiance of skin.
They can be used on their own or along with your favorite moisturizers and creams. Due to how quickly they absorb, serums also work great under makeup, as they have a less greasy texture and don’t leave a residue.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Anti-Aging Serums
Ingredients
The three most popular ingredients in anti-aging serums are vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol. Vitamin C will boost skin luminosity and make it look less tired, whereas hyaluronic acid will deliver hydration and moisture to make skin appear plumper. Retinol is the most potent ingredient to smooth out lines and wrinkles, but should only be used at night with a SPF 50 applied the following day.
Skin Type
Those with oily skin should look for non-comedogenic formulas to avoid clogging pores. This will also prevent excessive shine if you prefer to wear your serum under makeup or during the day. Those with dry skin should keep an eye out for serums with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to keep skin hydrated and fine lines and wrinkles smooth.
Age
For younger skin, using an anti-aging serum on alternating nights is the best method to avoid overloading skin while also taking preventative action against the early signs of aging. For those with mature skin, serum can be used both morning and night for optimum results. Unless it contains retinol, then this should only be applied at night.
Brand
Higher-end brands such as Skinceuticals offer an unrivaled vitamin C serum which is one of the beauty products that is definitely worth the investment. Drugstore brands such as Olay’s super serum also offer an incredible formula with effective ingredients for an affordable price.
Application
After cleansing, serum should be applied by gently massaging in circles across the face. Always apply it before your moisturizer and if possible, leave some time for it to absorb. If applying it in the morning, do it after SPF but before makeup.
What are the Different Types of Best Anti-Aging Serums?
Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronic acid is a powerhouse ingredient which benefits the appearance of skin in numerous ways. Not only does it pump the complexion with moisture and hydration, it also smooths out skin texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Retinol
Retinol increases collagen production and stimulates new blood vessels for a fresher looking appearance. One of the few ingredients which has scientific evidence to prove it works, while it has amazing results, it can also be quite heavy for skin. In fact, it to be added gradually to your skincare routine until you have built up a tolerance otherwise you may risk unpleasant side effects.
Natural
If you prefer to stay away from harsher ingredients, there are plenty of natural options on the market to help you gently reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Bakuchiol oil is the most popular, as it has similar results to retinol but doesn't yield the same irritation in some shoppers.
Best Overall: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
Pros
- Neutralizes free radicals
- Acts quickly
- Brightens skin
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not everyone may like the droplet bottle
- Can sour in hotter climates, so may need to be stored in the refrigerator
The patented formula for this serum is heralded by shoppers and dermatologists as the only product which really works when it comes to tackling the signs of aging. Not only does it improve firmness and lighten the appearance of lines, it also protects against environmental stressors and the damaging effects of free radicals.
The potent combination of pure vitamin C and E with ferulic acid makes its ability to be absorbed by the skin unrivaled by any other product on the market and therefore much more effective. It is also free from alcohol, parabens, fragrance and silicone, making it suitable for all skin types — even delicate ones. Worth the investment!
Best Budget: Olay Super Serum
Pros
- Affordable
- High quality ingredients
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Some people may prefer a pump dispenser
- Simpler packaging
- Few reviewers as it is a newer product
It’s a 5/5 for Olay’s Super Serum. They carefully created this multi-purpose product to improve everything from skin texture, tone and firmness, to the appearance of fine lines and hydration all at the same time. Powerhouse ingredients such as activated niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E and AHA all come together to make this serum just as effective as the more expensive offerings.
This serum penetrates deeply and is quickly absorbed, meaning it never feels greasy or sticky on the skin — and unlike products containing retinol, it can safely be applied both morning and night to be doubly beneficial for the skin.
Best Splurge: SkinMedica HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Can be worn under makeup
- Immediate results
- Actually softens skin
Cons
- Slightly pricey
- Not as widely available
- Sometimes sells out
For those looking for a product which gets to work fast and instantly improves the appearance of their complexion, investing in one of these Hyaluronic Acid Serums from SkinMedica will not only provide immediately visible radiance, but also boost the overall long term health of the skin.
It is slightly more expensive, but that is due to the high-grade ingredients. Five separate types of hyaluronic acid — time release ha, uncross-linked ha, nano ha, cross-linked ha and sodium hyaluronate — each work simultaneously to infuse the skin with hydration below surface level for smoother and plumper looking skin.
Best Drugstore: CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating Treatment
Pros
- Great price
- High quality ingredients
- Non-comedogenic
Cons
- Fewer reviews
- Basic packaging
- Those with drier skin may need to use along with a moisturizer
CeraVe develops all of their products with dermatologists, resulting in some of the most affordable (and powerful) formulas on the market. This serum uses a blend of AHAs to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin cells overnight to have you waking up with a smoother and more luminous complexion in the morning.
Suitable for all skin types, not only does this serum provide surface level results, it also goes deeper to improve the skin barrier with a combination of three essential ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and the specially developed Multivesicular Emulsion Technology.
Best on Amazon: La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Pros
- Rave reviews
- Bestselling product
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Sometimes sells out
- Needs to be kept out of sunlight
- Slightly smaller size bottle
Another gem from skincare specialists La Roche-Posay, there is a reason why they are one of the most trusted beauty brands available. If you are looking to revitalize your skin, this serum will deliver instant plumpness and radiance through skin nourishing ingredients such as madecassoside and vitamin B5. This serum works well with all skin types, and its oil-free formula makes it especially beneficial to those with oily skin or delicate complexions. Meanwhile, those with drier skin will love how deeply hydrated the hyaluronic acid leaves their complexion.
Best for Crows Feet: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide + HA Serum
Pros
- Alcohol- and oil-free
- Targets loss of firmness and elasticity
- Lightweight consistency
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some people may prefer a scented serum
- Not everyone may like the thinner formula
Those with crow's feet and fine lines around the eyes should look into picking up one of these serums from The Ordinary. Infused with Argirelox™ Peptide Complex, an innovative ingredient which was specially developed to target expression wrinkles. The fragrance-free formula also means you won’t have to worry about it stinging or irritating the eye area.
This lightweight serum also provides multiple other benefits for the skin through its complex mix of peptides and hyaluronic acid. Skin firmness, texture and tone are all improved, as is skin elasticity — making for an overall fresher looking complexion.
Best for Oily Skin: innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum
Pros
- Non-greasy formula
- Delivers rich hydration
- Visibly soothes skin
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Fewer reviews
- Those with drier skin may need to combine with a moisturizer
It can be tricky for those with oilier complexions to give their skin sufficient hydration without overloading it and causing excessive shine or breakouts. This serum from highly regarded K-beauty brand Innisfree relies on a combination of green tea extract and five types of hyaluronic acid to provide maximum moisture without ever feeling greasy.
Just a few droplets of this featherweight formula are all that is needed to get your complexion glowing and your skin barrier back to its healthiest state.
Best for Dry Skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Serum
Pros
- Non-comedogenic
- Plumps skin with moisture
- Unscented
Cons
- Might be too heavy for those with oily skin
- Not everyone may like pot container
- Some people may prefer a fragranced product
This two-in-one night serum from Neutrogena is the ideal option for those with dry skin who are looking for a product that reduces the signs of aging while also delivering optimum amounts of hydration. Quench your skin’s thirst by massaging in this serum, and watch as it melts into the surface to immediately smooth out lines and wrinkles.
Best applied both morning and night, super charged antioxidants also protect from daily environmental aggressors and re-energize tired and stressed skin. Free from alcohol and oil, this pressed serum also comes in a fully recyclable pot.
Best with Retinol: Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum
Pros
- Best seller
- Gentle on skin
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Needs to be applied at night
- Sunscreen has to be worn the following day
- May cause dryness if not introduced slowing to your skincare routine
Celebrity facialist Shani Darden counts Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell amongst her clients, and if you were ever wondering how they get their skin into peak condition, look no further than this lilac bottle.
Developed with a non-irritating retinol and combined with lactic acid, this serum is the perfect anti-aging addition to any skincare routine. Aloe vera is also included to ensure your skin stays calm and soothed, while niacinamide evens out tone and boosts radiance.
Best Capsules: RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Night Serum Capsules
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Silky finish
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Not everyone may like the capsule packaging
- Not suitable for eye area
- Takes slightly longer to see results
For those who find serums messy to use or feel they oxidize quickly, these capsules from RoC provide the exact dose necessary in its freshest format. Dull skin is revitalized by accelerating the removal of dead cells, and the potent formula reduces the signs of fine lines and wrinkles after just one use.
Antioxidants work with pure retinol to leave your skin looking more vibrant and plump. Free from parabens and sulfates, the capsules are also biodegradable making them both gentle on your skin and the planet.
Best Clean: Sephora Collection Anti-Aging Bakuchiol Serum
Pros
- Natural formula
- Gentle on Skin
- Affordable
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Only available at Sephora
- Those with drier skin may need to use it along with a moisturizer
Bakuchiol is often referred to as nature’s answer to retinol due to its similar ability to combat the signs of aging. If you have sensitive skin, are pregnant or just prefer to keep your skincare as clean as possible, this serum provides all the skin revitalizing benefits without any of the harsh ingredients.
Also infused with vitamin E extracted from sunflowers to deliver optimum hydration, this serum is suitable for all skin types and even if you do use retinol, it makes a great option to apply on alternative nights to avoid overloading your skin and causing breakouts.
Best K-Beauty: COSRX Pure Vitamin C 23% Serum with Vitamin E & Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Great price
- High quality ingredients
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Not everyone may like the droplet bottle
- Some may prefer a fragranced product
While some K-beauty brands might not yet be household names, they create some of the most effective skincare in the game, all for affordable prices. COSRX has climbed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list solely from the word of mouth of its satisfied customers (and celebrity fans like Emily Ratajkowski).
This serum is infused with one of the highest concentrations of pure vitamin C, a super form of vitamin E and along with hyaluronic acid, contains all of the right ingredients you need to fight the signs of aging and improve the luminosity and radiance of your complexion.
Best for Lines: Clarins Double Face Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate
Pros
- Dual function
- Bestselling product
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Might be too heavy for younger complexions
- Some people may prefer a perfumed product
Get the best of both worlds with this double action anti-aging serum from Clarins. Target lines and wrinkles while also delivering moisture to your skin with this easy-to-use pump dispenser for an all-in-one skin solution.
Taking care of your skin has never been simpler, and if you struggle to maintain your skincare routine, investing in one of these serums will give you everything you need in just two pumps of the lightweight formula which can be applied in seconds.
Best for Combination Skin: Dr Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum
Pros
- Fills, plumps and firms
- Works quickly
- Can be used both morning and evening
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Fewer reviews
- Not as widely available
This product works to improve the long-term appearance of your skin. Its three main objectives are to fill in fine lines, plump up skin volume and firm sagging skin. An alternative to injectable fillers, this serum relies on a complex mix of niacinamide, four weights of hyaluronic acid, ectoin and four peptides.
It gets to work deep below the surface to strengthen the skin barrier and then lifts the skin by promoting elasticity. On top of reducing fine lines and wrinkles, it also calms redness — and the non-sticky texture is ideal for day wear.
Best for Mature Skin: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Improves firmness
- Patented formula
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Might not be the best to option for younger skin
- Not everyone may like the droplet bottle
Estee Lauder were first on the scene with this night serum almost 40 years ago. The formula has been updated and improved since then, and it now offers one of the most innovative anti-aging solutions on the market.
Skin is swiftly repaired with this serum’s fast acting ability to penetrate the surface and boost collagen production, achieving a naturally brighter complexion. Hydrating dream team vitamin E and hyaluronic acid also pump the skin with moisture for longer-lasting radiance.
Best for Texture: Olehenriksen Dewtopia 20% PHA/AHA Retexturizing Night Serum
Pros
- Reduces dark spots
- Evens skin texture
- Skin-enriching ingredients
Cons
- Not everyone make like the scent
- Those with sensitive skin should use on alternative nights
- Needs to be introduced to your skincare routine gradually
If your carefree days in the sun are now beginning to take their toll on your skin, this exfoliating night serum from Scandinavian skin wizard Olehenriksen will not only reduce dark spots but also even out your skin surface.
Suitable for all skin types, this serum works slowly and steadily to nourish and support the overall appearance of skin through a potent mix of 10% AHAs and 10% PHAs. While it is slightly more expensive, it only needs to be used a couple of nights a week, so will be on your bathroom shelf for a long time.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What age should I start using anti-aging serums?
A:Our skin starts to lose volume around age 25, so it can be a good idea to begin introducing an anti-aging serum around then as a means of prevention.
-
Q: When should I apply anti-aging serum?
A:Anti-aging serum should be applied every night. Any serum (excluding those with retinol) can also be used in the morning to achieve maximum results.
-
Q: How much should I spend on anti-aging serum?
A:Anti-aging serums have numerous benefits for the skin, so investing in a quality formula will always be worth it. If you are looking for a more affordable option, Olay and numerous K-beauty brands also have incredible products at great prices.
