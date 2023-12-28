Best Night Creams

Now you know the importance of using a night cream, you need to consider which one will work for you and what the main areas of concerns you wish to target are. There is no shortage of products on the market but for long term skin health you want to find exactly the right formula for your skin type and complexion.

She goes on to say, “The skin's barrier function is more permeable during sleep, meaning that it is more receptive to the absorption of skincare products,” adding that “applying a night cream before bed can be especially beneficial, as the active ingredients can penetrate deeper into the skin and work their magic.”

The nighttime is when our bodies and minds reset themselves and we essentially recharge our batteries. This is why it's the optimal period for you to nourish and heal your skin. Celebrity esthetician Elina Fedotova explains how during sleep, your skin's cellular renewal process is at its peak and how using an appropriate night cream can take advantage of this process and aid in rejuvenating your skin.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Night Cream

Skin Health

There is no one size fits all when it comes to skincare. If your skin dries out, if will start to overproduce oil, which is why it is so important to always maintain your skin's moisture levels. Diet, water intake, pollution and stress can all effect the appearance of skin, so keeping these in check will allow you get the most out of your products.

Ingredients

If you have oily skin, look for an oil-free cream to avoid clogging pores leading to breakouts. If you have dry skin, squalane will provide extra hydration, and those with sensitive skin should avoid fragranced products or anything contain parabens or sulfates that may cause unnecessary irritation.

Price

Recent years have seen high quality skin care become accessible to everybody. There are now many great options on the market for every budget. If you want to save money, focus on key ingredients and don’t worry about packaging. But if you feel like treating yourself, luxury skincare is a great way to relax and unwind at the end of the day, so never feel guilty about investing in a product you love that works for you.

Skin Concern

Night is the best period of the day to give some extra attention to your specific skin concerns. Whether you want to reduce the signs of aging, treat acne or target dryness, applying an appropriate product to your face while you are sleeping gives it extra time to work and improve the appearance of skin.

Reviews

Still unsure which product is for you? Check out the different reviews of any cream you are considering to see if it aligns with your needs. There will generally be a shopper with a similar skin concern to yourself which will help you determine if a product will work for your complexion.