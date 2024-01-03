In effect, it’s incredibly important to use moisturizer, no matter where you are in your acne journey. While the right formula might change depending on your skin’s natural moisture level (dry, normal or oily), every product we recommend is non-comedogenic, or non pore-clogging.

Dr. Suarez then explains that problems happen when the brick-and-mortar structure experiences damage. “When that integrity is compromised — maybe from using too many irritating products, maybe because you have a genetic tendency towards dry skin or maybe [you have] age-related changes and loss of ceramides, you become prone to irritation,” she continues. A damaged skin barrier and the irritation that follows sets the groundwork for a breakout.

Whether you have oily skin or not, moisturizer is your best friend. “Think of your skin as a brick wall,” says Dr. Suarez. “The skin cells are the bricks, and the ceramides, cholesterol and lipids in between the skin cells are the mortar, keeping everything together. The integrity of this brick-and-mortar structure is really important because it keeps moisture in the skin so the skin is firm, plump and hydrated. It also keeps irritating things out.”

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Moisturizer for Acne-Prone Skin

Before buying a moisturizer, it’s important to think about the primary ingredients, active ingredients, texture, your skin type and the price.

Primary Ingredients

Inspecting ingredient labels is never fun, but it’s a crucial step to achieving the results you want. Non-comedogenic hydrators that work well for just about any skin type include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, aloe vera, squalane and dimethicone. Ingredients like lanolin and petrolatum are also great hydrators for dry skin because they help seal in moisture, but they may not work well for oily skin.

Active Ingredients

Some moisturizers contain active ingredients, or acids that help treat various skin concerns. Products geared toward treating acne may have salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, alpha hydroxy acid, retinol, azelaic acid or niacinamide. With the exception of niacinamide and lactic acid — gentle exfoliants well-tolerated by most skin types — we recommend that your moisturizer contains no active ingredients. Instead, consider incorporating these exfoliators into your skincare routine via a serum, cleanser or wash-off face mask. That way, you have full control over how often they come in contact with your skin. Dr. Suarez suggests using one active ingredient at a time, and applying it a few nights a week when you first start.

“[Active ingredients] can be very drying,” says Dr. Suarez. “They can create some irritation because they exfoliate the skin, which in and of itself is going to cause more water loss. So, they take some time to get used to and for those side effects to subside. The last thing you want to do is try multiple ingredients all at once. You can end up getting very dry, irritated and inflamed skin.”

Fragrance

Generally, we recommend using moisturizers that contain no fragrance. Allergies to fragrance are the leading cause of contact dermatitis, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). The easiest fragrance to spot on an ingredient label is parfum (fragrance), but masking fragrances and agents — scents designed to conceal unpleasant smells — are harder to catch. Masking fragrance may not cause you any harm, but if you have very sensitive skin, opt for products labeled “fragrance free” as opposed to “unscented.”

Skin Type

Does your skin naturally produce a lot, a little or barely any oil? Your answer will help inform your decision on what moisturizer to buy. If you have oily or combination skin, a lotion or a gel-based formula may provide the hydration you need without feeling heavy. Oil-free creams may also work for you, especially in cold weather. If you have dry skin, a lotion or cream should offer you ample hydration. Note that you may need a heavier or lighter formula depending on the weather.

Price

The price of your skincare regimen can add up quickly, so we’ve prioritized recommendations that are cost effective. The products we have included cost between $10 and $40, and the majority cost between $10 and $20. The price per ounce is important as well, so we make sure to point out when a bottle is smaller or larger than normal.