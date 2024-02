If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!

The Absolute Best Bronzers for Fair Skin

Written by Clare Holden

Bronzers can get a bad rep, and finding the best bronzer on the market isn’t easy. After all, they’re often blamed for being the cause of makeup mishaps and orange faces — but if you choose correctly and apply the product properly, bronzers are a beauty savior that can turn your dull skin into a glowing base in minutes.

The key to making bronzer work for fair skin is all in shade choice and how you use it. Stick to tones only slightly darker than your natural skin and go light-handed when placing the bronzer on your face. These two tips will allow you to add golden hues to your complexion and warm up your makeup — even on the coldest winter days.

To find the best bronzers for fair skin, we tested out the offerings available to see how they held up throughout the day — and considered everything from price, ingredients, reviews and finish to land on these top picks.

15 Best Bronzers for Fair Skin