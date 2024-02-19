We have compiled a compact guide of everything you need to know before investing in a bronzer to ensure you make the right choice. Keep reading to find out more about shade choices, application techniques and finishes.

For those with fair skin, bronzer is the best option to get a sun-kissed glow without risking sunburn. Luckily, there are now limitless choices available from powders, creams and liquids to help you add some color to your base without turning red.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bronzers for Fair Skin

Skin Type

Before investing in a bronzer, think about your skin type. If you have an oily complexion, opting for a powder bronzer will help you to keep your shine under control. Those with dry skin may find a cream bronzer works better for their skin as it doesn’t dry out or settle in patches.

Finish

Bronzers come in everything from matte and shimmer to glitter finishes. Matte is a timeless classic that works for daytime looks, while shimmer can be extremely flattering when teamed with a dewy base.

Use

Decide what you want to use your bronzer for. Powder is a great all-around pick, as it can be applied as a contour, blush or for full-face coverage, whereas cream works better for specific placement on the face’s natural sun traps, such as the tip of the nose and upper cheekbones. A loose powder is ideal if you like to keep your makeup light and breathable.

Brand

For drugstore options, you can’t go wrong with the e.l.f, NYX and Physician's Formula picks on our list. In addition to their affordable prices, we loved how well they worked on the skin. If you are looking to invest in a luxury choice, Victoria Beckham, Benefit and bareMinerals will elevate your everyday makeup and lift any dull complexions.

Color

You want a bronzer that is one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone. While this may not seem like a lot, it will keep your makeup looking natural while also giving you a warm glow — especially in the winter months.