The Absolute Best Bronzers for Fair Skin
Bronzers can get a bad rep, and finding the best bronzer on the market isn’t easy. After all, they’re often blamed for being the cause of makeup mishaps and orange faces — but if you choose correctly and apply the product properly, bronzers are a beauty savior that can turn your dull skin into a glowing base in minutes.
The key to making bronzer work for fair skin is all in shade choice and how you use it. Stick to tones only slightly darker than your natural skin and go light-handed when placing the bronzer on your face. These two tips will allow you to add golden hues to your complexion and warm up your makeup — even on the coldest winter days.
To find the best bronzers for fair skin, we tested out the offerings available to see how they held up throughout the day — and considered everything from price, ingredients, reviews and finish to land on these top picks.
15 Best Bronzers for Fair Skin
Finding the Best Bronzers for Fair Skin
For those with fair skin, bronzer is the best option to get a sun-kissed glow without risking sunburn. Luckily, there are now limitless choices available from powders, creams and liquids to help you add some color to your base without turning red.
We have compiled a compact guide of everything you need to know before investing in a bronzer to ensure you make the right choice. Keep reading to find out more about shade choices, application techniques and finishes.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Bronzers for Fair Skin
Skin Type
Before investing in a bronzer, think about your skin type. If you have an oily complexion, opting for a powder bronzer will help you to keep your shine under control. Those with dry skin may find a cream bronzer works better for their skin as it doesn’t dry out or settle in patches.
Finish
Bronzers come in everything from matte and shimmer to glitter finishes. Matte is a timeless classic that works for daytime looks, while shimmer can be extremely flattering when teamed with a dewy base.
Use
Decide what you want to use your bronzer for. Powder is a great all-around pick, as it can be applied as a contour, blush or for full-face coverage, whereas cream works better for specific placement on the face’s natural sun traps, such as the tip of the nose and upper cheekbones. A loose powder is ideal if you like to keep your makeup light and breathable.
Brand
For drugstore options, you can’t go wrong with the e.l.f, NYX and Physician's Formula picks on our list. In addition to their affordable prices, we loved how well they worked on the skin. If you are looking to invest in a luxury choice, Victoria Beckham, Benefit and bareMinerals will elevate your everyday makeup and lift any dull complexions.
Color
You want a bronzer that is one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone. While this may not seem like a lot, it will keep your makeup looking natural while also giving you a warm glow — especially in the winter months.
What are the Different Types of Bronzers for Fair Skin?
Pressed
Pressed powder is the most common type of bronzer. It is less messy than loose bronzing powders, making it the best option if you take your makeup bag with you everywhere. It can also easily double up as a blusher and contour.
Loose
The major benefit of loose powder is how light and breathable it feels on the skin. A great choice if you are looking for an all-over glow, it provides an evenly disrupted warmth to the face that also seals in makeup and helps with excess oil.
SPF
Choosing a bronzer with an SPF is a no-brainer for those with fair skin, as it provides you some extra protection against UV rays — while also giving you a sun-kissed glow without any of the sun damage.
Best Overall: Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Light Bronzer
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Skin nourishing ingredients
- Shimmer finish
Cons
- Some may prefer a loose powder
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
Loaded with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins, not only does this bronzer lift your complexion and give you a light sun-kissed glow, the popular product also delivers hydrating ingredients to your skin to keep it hydrated and plumped throughout the day.
In addition to providing an all over warmth, it can also be used to contour or as a blusher. It has a slight shimmer finish, perfect for adding a touch of radiance to your base.
Best Budget: Rimmel London Natural Bronzer
Pros
- Great price
- Multi-use
- Waterproof
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Doesn’t include mirror
If you are looking for an affordable bronzer that can be used to set, contour, blush and tan your face and body, this option from Rimmel is the one to go for. Coming in at just under $4, the velvety-soft texture glides on to the skin to provide a waterproof finish that will keep you looking subtly bronzed all day.
Dermatologist tested, this powder has a naturally tanned hue which is ideal for those with fair skin, as it won’t look orange once applied.
Best Splurge: Victoria Beckham Matte Bronzing Brick
Pros
- Matte finish
- Luxury feel
- Includes two shades
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Not as widely available
For those in search of a luxurious bronzer to elevate their overall makeup, this is the one to invest in. Everything from the gorgeous gold compact to the silky feel of the powder makes this Bronzing Brick a cut above the rest.
It comes with two complementary shades for both contouring and bronzing that work in harmony together to result in a perfectly pulled-together look that is effortless to achieve.
Best Drugstore: NYX Professional Matte Bronzer, Light
Pros
- High-quality ingredients
- Radiant finish
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
- Basic packaging
The finish of this bronzer from NYX adds radiance to the skin without the sparkle of a shimmer. If you find matte powders too flat but don’t want to end up with a glittery face, you’ll love how luminous this bronzer makes your skin without ever appearing too heavy.
The warm bronze pigments work perfectly with fair skin to add a natural looking glow and provide a healthy lift to the face.
Best Matte: Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer
Pros
- Available in sizes
- Clever packaging
- Warm tones
Cons
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
- Slightly more expensive
Beloved by makeup artists and beauty insiders, this bronzer from Benefit has long been seen as the best matte option available on the market. The silky-soft powder glides onto the skin and blends in seamlessly without ever caking or settling in dry patches.
With its blendable formula and warm tones, this bronzer is the perfect option for those with fair skin looking for an everyday color that has a classic matte finish.
Best Liquid: tarte Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops
Pros
- Light coverage
- Shimmer finish
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Some may prefer a classic powder
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
If it is a dewy finish you are after, then these Bronzing Drops from tarte are what you need to keep your makeup looking luminous while still providing a warm, sun-kissed glow. They are multi-functional and can be worn on their own to enhance your natural skin tone or mixed in with your foundation for added radiance.
These drops also have the added benefit of being infused with vegan squalane to keep your skin pumped full of moisture and improve its overall appearance.
Best for Radiance: Iconic London Kissed by the Sun Multi-Use Blush & Bronzer
Pros
- Shimmer finish
- Moisturizing ingredients
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Some shades sell out
This blush/bronzer combo from Iconic London is just the tool you need if you feel your makeup looks flat and skin appears dull. The texture is buttery-soft, making it incredibly easy to work, while the innovative addition of a special pearlescent serum delivers a luminous and radiant finish to the skin.
Ideal for beginners to bronzer, the micro-powders make application seamless, as the lightweight feel is also comfortable and breathable on the skin.
Best SPF: Brush On Block SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen
Pros
- Contains SPF 30
- Built-in brush
- Reef-friendly
Cons
- Some may prefer a pressed powder
- Not for those looking for a shimmer finish
As anyone with a fair complexion knows, you constantly need to be conscious of protecting your skin from the sun. The natural minerals of this powder sunscreen are a great way to not only add color to your base, but also give you an extra layer of SPF to help shield your skin from UV rays.
Also suitable for sensitive skin, the built-in brush makes this bronzer a great option for on-the-go-applications. Dust it lightly over makeup or your bare skin to help control shine.
Best for Contouring: e.l.f. Halo Glow Contour Beauty Wand
Pros
- Infused with squalane
- Cruelty-free
- Buildable formula
Cons
- Not for those looking for a powder
- Some may prefer a shimmer finish
This handy beauty wand from drugstore favorite’s e.l.f can be used to bronze natural sun traps on the face such as the tip of the nose, as well as being perfect for adding definition to face.
The ideal option for anyone who wants to achieve seamless contour, the creamy formula blends effortlessly into the face and sculpts your bone structure to naturally enhance your best features.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Kosas The Sun Show Glowy Warmth Talc-Free Baked Bronzer
Pros
- Non-comedogenic
- Radiant finish
- Infused with fatty acids
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Doesn’t come with mirror
The non-comedogenic formula of this baked bronzer from Kosas is the top pick for anyone with sensitive skin or who’s prone to breakouts. The lightweight powder has been formulated with fatty acids to keep the skin nourished, while also being breathable enough to not irritate your skin or clog your pores.
Talc-free, this bronzer has the most gorgeous golden hue which looks dreamy on fair skin. The subtle sheen also gives the skin a healthy glow that works for both day and night looks.
Best Cream: e.l.f. Putty Bronzer
Pros
- Cruelty-free
- Infused with vitamins
- Great price
Cons
- Some may prefer a powder bronze
- Not for those looking for a shimmer finish
Suitable for all skin types but especially those with dry complexions, the putty to powder formula of this bronzer melts into the skin to add a sun-kissed glow to wherever it is applied. It has a lightweight feel and is infused with argan oil and vitamin E to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized.
The non-greasy texture of this putty makes it the ideal alternative to powder bronzer. It also works amazingly well as a contour, as it is easy to blend.
Best Loose Powder: bareMinerals Warmth All-Over Face Color Loose Bronzer
Pros
- Radiant finish
- Lightweight feel
- Sensitive-skin friendly
Cons
- Some may prefer a pressed powder
- Some shades sell out
This loose mineral powder is the perfect option for those looking to create an all-over face glow that is subtle enough to add a color without turning orange. Free from sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes and petrochemicals, this powder is also gentle enough for those with delicate complexions.
This powder manages to set your makeup while also maintaining a dewy finish, and its velvety-soft feel leaves the skin with a radiant appearance.
Best Shimmer: L’Oreal ParisTrue Match Lumi Bronze It Bronzer For Face And Body
Pros
- Shimmer finish
- Larger size
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Doesn’t come with a mirror
Nothing complements a tan quite like some subtle shimmer. If you like to keep your bronzer luminous, then you will love how this powder not only adds some golden warmth to your skin, but also how it lights up your complexion.
The light shade is tailor-made for those with fair skin, as it isn’t too dark or orange. This compact is also larger than other bronzer options — making it great value for money.
Best Palette: Flower Beauty Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Glowing Bronzer Powder Kit
Pros
- Contains three shades
- Shimmer finish
- Multi-use
Cons
- Some may prefer a matte finish
- Doesn’t come with mirror
This luminous trio from Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty has everything you need to bronze, contour and highlight in one compact. The three shades work in sync to add dimension to your face while also providing a natural glow.
The texture of these powders is smooth and silky, making them a dream to work with. They melt into your face and can be applied over foundation or on your bare skin.
Best Mineral: bareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer
Pros
- Fragrance-free
- Blurring properties
- Shimmer finish
Cons
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Some shades sell out
This blush-bronzer hybrid is a makeup bag essential due to just how versatile it is. It uses innovative blurring technology to smooth out the appearance of skin, as well as being infused with light-reflecting pearls to illuminate your face.
The color is a perfect fusion of a rosy blush and a sun-inspired gold that can be built up to your desired strength and used to achieve limitless glowing looks.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What bronzer is best for fair skin?
A:To avoid that dreaded orange tinge, go for a more golden-based tone. Liquid and cream bronzers can also be a great choice for those with fair skin, as they can be blended into the skin easily.
-
Q: How do you use bronzer on a pale face?
A:Always start lightly and build up. You only want to add a sheer glow to your face — not make a radical change — so avoid overloading your brush with product.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a bronzer?
A:Our list has tried and tested options available at every price point. We have included some great budget and drugstore picks, as well as our favorite higher-end bronzers that are definitely worth the investment.
